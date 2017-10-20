Edition:
America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

AMXL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

18.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.20
Open
$17.55
Day's High
$18.44
Day's Low
$17.55
Volume
95,726,800
Avg. Vol
47,274,384
52-wk High
$18.44
52-wk Low
$11.07

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Slim Domit

50 2015 Chairman of the Board

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

51 2000 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Patrick Slim Domit

48 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo

60 2001 Chief Financial Officer

Antonio Cosio Pando

2015 Director and Vice President of Grupo Hotelero las Brisas

Juan Antonio Aguilar

2015 Chief Executive Officer of Central America

Oscar Borda

60 Chief Executive Officer of Panama

Humberto Chavez Lopez

Chief Executive Officer of Peru

Alfredo Escobar San Lucas

Chief Executive Officer of Ecuador

Mauricio Escobedo Vazquez

Chief Executive Officer of Chile

Jose Antonio Guaraldi Felix

President of Brazil

Jose Formoso Martinez

Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Market Unit of Brazil

Enrique Ortiz de Montellano Rangel

Chief Executive Officer of Puerto Rico

Oscar Pena Chacon

Chief Executive Officer of Dominican Republic

Julio Carlos Porras Zadik

Chief Executive Officer of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay

Carlos Hernan Zenteno de los Santos

Chief Executive Officer ofPersonal Market Unit of Brazil

Patricia Raquel Hevia Coto

Chief Operating Officer of Mexico

Patrick Mange

2017 Chief Investment Officer

Alejandro Cantu Jimenez

General Counsel, Secretary

Oscar Von Hauske Solis

60 2011 Chief Fixed-line Operations Officer, Director

Angel Alija Guerrero

2012 Chief Wireless Operations Officer

Marco Antonio Campos Garcia

Chief Financial Officer of Ecuador

Roberto Catalao

Chief Financial Officer of Brazil

Salvador Cortes Gomez

Chief Operating Officer of Mexico

Daniel de Marco

Chief Financial Officer of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay

Fernando Gonzalez Apango

Chief Financial Officer of Colombia

Abraham Hernandez

Chief Financial Officer of Panama

Ana Maria Betancourt

Chief Financial Officer of Puerto Rico

Francisco Marmolejo Alcantara

Chief Financial Officer of Dominican Republic

Siegfried Mayrhofer

50 Chief Financial Officer of Telekom Austria

Fernando Ocampo Carapia

Chief Financial Officer of Mexico

Carlos Solano

Chief Financial Officer of Peru

Arturo Elias Ayub

51 2011 Director

Juan Antonio Perez Simon

76 2012 Director

Carlos Slim Helu

77 2015 Director

Carlos Bremer Gutierrez

57 2004 Independent Director

Louis Camilleri

62 2011 Independent Director

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo

50 2007 Independent Director

David Antonio Ibarra Munoz

87 2000 Independent Director

Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi

71 2012 Independent Director

Luis Alejandro Soberon Kuri

57 2000 Independent Director

Ernesto Vega Velasco

79 2007 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Carlos Slim Domit

Mr. Carlos Slim Domit serves as Chairman of the Board of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. He acts as Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Grupo Sanborns SA de CV and U.S. Commercial Corp. SA de CV. In addition, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Sanborn Hermanos SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

Mr. Daniel Hajj Aboumrad serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He acts as Member of the Company's Executive Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Telmex. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Hulera Euzkadi SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Patrick Slim Domit

Mr. Patrick Slim Domit serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. Before that, he acted as Co-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Company's Board. He acts as Member of the Company's Executive Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV. In past, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Vice President of Commercial Markets of Telmex. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo

Mr. Carlos Jose Garcia Moreno Elizondo serves as Chief Financial Officer of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2001. In the past, he acted as General Director of Public Credit at the Mexican Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Executive Director of UBS Warburg and Associate Director of Finance of Petroleos Mexicanos SA de CV (Pemex). He holds a Masters degree from Cornell University.

Antonio Cosio Pando

Mr. Antonio Cosio Pando serves as Director and Vice President of Grupo Hotelero las Brisas of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Las Brisas and General Manager of Compañía Industrial Tepejí del Río S.A. de C.V., Director at America Mobile. He holds Bachelors degree in Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Juan Antonio Aguilar

Oscar Borda

Humberto Chavez Lopez

Alfredo Escobar San Lucas

Mauricio Escobedo Vazquez

Jose Antonio Guaraldi Felix

Mr. Jose Antonio Guaraldi Felix serves as President of Brazil Division at America Movil S.A.B de C.V. till 2016. Previously, he served as President of Brazil Division of within the company. He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS).

Jose Formoso Martinez

Enrique Ortiz de Montellano Rangel

Oscar Pena Chacon

Julio Carlos Porras Zadik

Mr. Julio Carlos Porras Zadik serves as Chief Executive Officer of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay of America Mobile. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Duke University in 1999 and degree in Economics from Claremont McKenna College in 1992.

Carlos Hernan Zenteno de los Santos

Patricia Raquel Hevia Coto

Patrick Mange

Alejandro Cantu Jimenez

Mr. Alejandro Cantu Jimenez serves as General Counsel, Secretary of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. He was appointed the Company's Director of Legal Affairs in 2001. He has also worked at the Law Firm Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes SC. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1996.

Oscar Von Hauske Solis

Mr. Oscar Von Hauske Solis serves as Chief Fixed-line Operations Officer, Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2011. He also acted as Director of the Company from 2010. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has served as Member of the Board of Telmex and Telmex Internacional and Finance Director of Grupo Condumex SA de CV. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Telmex Internacional and Director of Communications and Systems of Telmex. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial and a Masters in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Angel Alija Guerrero

Mr. Angel Alija Guerrero serves as Chief Wireless Operations Officer of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2012. He has held Various positions in América Móvil.

Marco Antonio Campos Garcia

Roberto Catalao

Salvador Cortes Gomez

Mr. Salvador Cortes Gomez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Mexico at America Movil S.A.B de C.V. till 2016. He also serves as Executive Director of Regional Units.

Daniel de Marco

Fernando Gonzalez Apango

Abraham Hernandez

Ana Maria Betancourt

Francisco Marmolejo Alcantara

Siegfried Mayrhofer

Mr. Siegfried Mayrhofer serves as Chief Financial Officer of Telekom Austria at America Movil S.A.B de C.V. until 2015. He holds degree in Engineering Management and Mechanical Engineering Graz University of Technology.

Fernando Ocampo Carapia

Carlos Solano

Arturo Elias Ayub

Mr. Arturo Elias Ayub serves as Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2011. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has acted as Director of Strategic Alliance, Communications and Institutional Relations of Telmex, Chief Executive Officer of la Fundacion Telmex, Chairman of the Board of Publicidad y Contenido Editorial SA de CV and Member of the Board of Grupo Sanborns SAB de CV, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Sears Operadora Mexico SA de CV, TM&MS LLC, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Sociedad Comercial Cadena and Pasteleria Francesa (El Globo). He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Juan Antonio Perez Simon

Mr. Juan Antonio Perez Simon serves as Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since April 25, 2012. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has been Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Sanborn Hermanos SA de CV. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Consejero de Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Cigarros La Tabacalera Mexicana SA de CV and Sears Roebuck de Mexico SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Carlos Slim Helu

Mr. Carlos Slim Helu serves as Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. Previously, he served as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company from 2000 to 2009. He also serves as Honorary Chairman of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV and Carso Global Telecom SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Carlos Bremer Gutierrez

Mr. Carlos Bremer Gutierrez serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2004. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee, as well as Member of the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Value Grupo Financiero SA de CV and Value SA de CV, Chief Executive Officer of Value SA de CV, as well as Chief Operating Officer of Abaco Casa de Bolsa SA de CV. He holds Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration, as well as in Industrial and Systems Engineering, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Louis Camilleri

Mr. Louis C. Camilleri serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2011. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International, Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Altria.

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo

Mr. Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2007. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Member of the Board of Acciones y Valores Banamex SA de CV, Casa de Bolsa and Sistema Integral de Abasto Rural SAPI de CV. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

David Antonio Ibarra Munoz

Mr. David Antonio Ibarra Munoz serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He has served as Member of the Company's Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Member of the Board of Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV and Grupo Carso SAB de CV. In the past, he worked as Chief Executive Officer of Nacional Financiera SNC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting and Economics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and has attended to the Stanford University.

Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi

Mr. Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2012. He acts as Member of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee, as well as Member of the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of General de Grupo Kaltex SA de CV, Chairman of the Board of Coltejer SA and Member of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Sears Roebuck SA de CV, Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple and Bursamex Casa de Bolsa SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Luis Alejandro Soberon Kuri

Mr. Luis Alejandro Soberon Kuri serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He acts as Member of the Company's Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB de CV, Chairman of the Board of Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB de CV and Member of the Board of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV and la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Ernesto Vega Velasco

Mr. Ernesto Vega Velasco serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee and Member of the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wal-Mart de Mexico SA de CV and Member of the Board of Directors of Dine SAB de CV, Kuo SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Inmuebles Carso SAB de CV, Impulsora de Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors and Audit, Planning, Finance and Evaluation and Compensation Committees of other companies. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

