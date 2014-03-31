Edition:
India

Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)

ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

55.25INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.75 (+5.24%)
Prev Close
Rs52.50
Open
Rs53.10
Day's High
Rs55.80
Day's Low
Rs52.60
Volume
2,049,996
Avg. Vol
1,488,355
52-wk High
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ashok Sarin

73 1992 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Amit Sarin

43 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Navneet Singh

2012 President - Admin. & Marketing

Aman Sarin

39 2014 Chief Operating Officer

Amar Sarin

30 2014 Chief Operating Officer

Ashim Sarin

37 2014 Chief Operating Officer

Baldev Sikka

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Manoj Pahwa

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Anil Mahindra

Vice President - Land

Anil Sarin

62 1992 Managing Director, Executive Director

Omi Chand

2012 Senior General Manager - Accounts and Finance

S. Sethi

2012 Senior General Manager - Accounts

Priya Aggarwal

2015 Additional Independent Director

Ambarish Chatterjee

51 2005 Independent Non-Executive Director

Maneesh Gupta

45 2005 Independent Non-Executive Director

Brajindar Singh

69 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ashok Sarin

Shri. Ashok Sarin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Anant Raj Industries Ltd. He holds Graduation. He has 40 years experience in Business of Construction, Infrastructure Development, Real estate. He is a Director of Anant Raj Agencies Private Limited, Anant Raj Farms Limited, Consortium Holdings Private Limited, Echo Buildtech Private Limited, Elevator Promoters Private Limited, Pasupati Aluminium Limited.

Amit Sarin

Shri. Amit Sarin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Delhi University.He started his career with the Company in the year 1995 as Executive Director - Commercial. He has to his credit one and a half decade of experience in construction, infrastructure development and real estate business. He has been instrumental in company's development and diversification to I.T. Parks/SEZs, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality business.

Navneet Singh

Aman Sarin

Shri. Aman Sarin is Chief Operating Officer of the company. and he was Executive Director - Operations, Director of Anant Raj Industries Ltd. He manages the Tile division and also responsible for execution of development projects and other administrative function as may be assigned to him.

Amar Sarin

Shri. Amar Sarin serves as Chief Operating Officer of the company . he was Executive Director - Business Development, Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He manages the Business Development & Marketing of Projects. He has an experience of around 8 years in the Business Development and Marketing of projects of the Company. He has also been instrumental in the brand building of Company’s ongoing projects.

Ashim Sarin

Baldev Sikka

Manoj Pahwa

Anil Mahindra

Anil Sarin

Shri. Anil Sarin is Managing Director, Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Graduate. He is having 30 years in Business of Construction, Infrastructure Development etc. He is Director of Acquainted Realtors Private Limited, Anant Raj Agencies Pvt Ltd., Anant Raj Farms Private Limited, Asylum Estate Private Limited, Carnation Promoters Pvt Ltd., Consortium Holding Pvt Ltd., Deep Promoters Pvt Ltd.

Omi Chand

S. Sethi

Priya Aggarwal

Ambarish Chatterjee

Shri. Ambarish Chatterjee is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS). He is having 19 years post qualification experience in areas of economic and corporate legislations. He is Director of Jai Mata Glass Limited, KW Publishers Private Limited, Integrated Capital Services Limited, RAAS eSolutions Private Limited, Freshly Farmed and Frozen Foods Private Limited, Indian Prochem Solutions Private Limited, Green Infra Profiles Private Limited.

Maneesh Gupta

Shri. Maneesh Gupta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India having 14 years experience in fields of corporate laws and legal matters connected with civil issues.

Brajindar Singh

Shri. Brajindar Mohan Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is Retired IRS & Ex.Chairman of CBDT having 40 years of experience in fields of Tax & Finance.

