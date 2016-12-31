Name Description

Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Mr. Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Antofagasta plc., since September 1, 2014. He has over 25 years’ experience with Antofagasta, including responsibility for overseeing development of the Los Pelambres and El Tesoro (Centinela Cathodes) mines. He was CEO of the Group’s mining division. He has been Chairman of the Consejo Minero, the industry body representing the largest mining companies in Chile. He is a Non-Executive Director of Quiñenco S.A. and other listed companies in the Quiñenco group, including Banco de Chile and Sociedad Matriz SAAM S.A.

Ivan Arriagada Herrera Mr. Ivan Arriagada Herrera serves as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is a commercial engineer and economist with over 20 years’ experience in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He was Chief Financial Officer of Codelco. He was Various positions at BHP Billiton, including President of Pampa Norte (Spence and Cerro Colorado), Vice President Operations and Chief Financial Officer of the Base Metals division. He has over 15 years of international experience with Shell in Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina and the United States.

Alfredo Atucha Mr. Alfredo Atucha serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Administration of the Company. He is an Accountant and economist with over 30 years of financial experience in the mining, metals, energy and fast moving consumer goods sectors. He has 10 years’ service at BHP Billiton as Vice President of Finance for Minera Escondida and Senior Manager of Base Metals Major Projects. He was Finance and Administration Manager at Chilquinta Energía (part of Sempra Energy and PSG Group). He was CFO at Reckitt Benckiser in Spain, Brazil and Chile. He was Tax Planning and Treasury at British American Tobacco.

Hernan Menares Mr. Hernan Menares serves as Vice President - Operations of the Company. He is mining engineer and mineral economist, with 30 years’ experience in mining. He was Project Development Manager for the Centinela District. He was Operating and business planning roles at Codelco. He was Various positions at Compañía Minera del Pacífico and Compañía Minera Huasco S.A.

Gonzalo Sanchez Mr. Gonzalo Sanchez is an Vice President - Sales of the Company. He is a Civil engineer with over 25 years’ experience in marketing and hedging metals. He was Deputy Commercial Director, Antofagasta Minerals. He was Copper sales at Codelco.

Ana Rabagliati Ms. Ana Maria Rabagliati serves as Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. She is Human resources specialist with more than 25 years’ experience in international companies across a range of sectors, including financial services, industrials and oil and gas. She was Corporate Human Resources Manager at Masisa. She was Country Human Resources Vice President at Citigroup. She was Human Resources Manager at the Lafarge Group in Chile. She holds Various positions at Shell, including Human Resources Manager at the Lubricants Business of Shell Oil Latin America.

Rene Aguilar Mr. Rene Aguilar serves as Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of the Company. He is a Industrial psychologist with 20 years’ experience in mining, including in sustainability, safety, human resources and corporate affairs. He was Group Head of Safety at Anglo American plc, London. He has been Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Codelco, Chile. He was Health and Safety Director at International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), London.

Patricio Enei Mr. Patricio Enei serves as Vice President - Legal of the Company. He is a Lawyer with over 20 years’ experience in mining, including roles at some of the largest international copper companies operating in Chile. He was General Counsel at Codelco. He was Corporate Affairs Manager of Minera Escondida. He was Senior lawyer at BHP Billiton in Chile. He has been Chief Legal Counsel at Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi. He was Lawyer at the Instituto de Normalización Previsional and in private practice.

Andronico Luksic Lederer Mr. Andronico Luksic Lederer serves as Vice President - Development of the Company. He is a business administrator with broad mining experience in sales, exploration, development and general management. He was Corporate Manager at Antofagasta Minerals. He was Director, Antofagasta Minerals Toronto Office. He had various positions at Banco de Chile.

Francisco Veloso Mr. Francisco Veloso serves as Vice President - Institutional Relations of the Company. He is Lawyer with over 20 years’ experience with Antofagasta Minerals, including oversight of critical phases of development at Los Pelambres. He was Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Antofagasta Minerals. He was Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Antofagasta Minerals. He was Vice President of Human Resources at Antofagasta Minerals. He has been General Counsel at Los Pelambres. He was Legal Manager at VTR and Chief lawyer at Michilla.

Juan Claro Mr. Juan G. Claro serves as Non-Executive Director of Antofagasta PLC. He has extensive industrial experience in Chile, including an active role representing Chilean industrial interests nationally and internationally. He was Chairman of the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril (Chilean Society of Industrialists). He was Chairman of the Confederación de la Producción y del Comercio (Confederation of Chilean Business). He was Chairman of the Consejo Binacional de Negocios Chile-China (Council for Bilateral Business Chile-China). He is Chairman of Coca-Cola Andina S.A. and Energía Coyanco S.A. He has been Director of several other companies in Chile, including Empresas Cementos Melon and Agrosuper. He is Member of the governing board of Centro de Estudios Públicos, a Chilean not-for-profit foundation.

Andronico Craig Mr. Andronico Luksic Craig serves as Non-Executive Director of Antofagasta PLC., Effective April 9, 2013. He has extensive experience across a range of business sectors throughout Chile, Latin America and Europe. He is a Chairman of Quiñenco S.A. and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A., Vice Chairman of Banco de Chile and Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores S.A., and a director of Tech Pack S.A., all of which are listed companies in the Quiñenco group. He is Director of Nexans S.A., a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

William Hayes Mr. William M. Hayes serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive financial and operating experience in the copper and gold mining industries, in Chile, Latin America, North America and South Africa. He was Senior executive with Placer Dome Inc. He was Chairman of the Consejo Minero, the industry body representing the largest mining companies operating in Chile. He was Chairman of the Gold Institute in Washington DC. He is a Chairman of Royal Gold Inc.

Ramon Jara Mr. Ramon F. Jara serves as Non-Executive Director of Antofagasta PLC. He is a Lawyer with considerable legal and commercial experience in Chile. He is a Chairman of the Fundación Minera Los Pelambres (charitable foundation). He is a Director of the Fundación Andrónico Luksic A (charitable foundation).

Gonzalo Menendez Mr. Gonzalo S. Menendez serves as Non-Executive Director of Antofagasta PLC. He is Commercial engineer and economist with extensive experience in commercial and financial businesses across South America. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (Bladex). He is Director of Quiñenco S.A. and other listed companies in the Quiñenco group, including Banco de Chile.

Timothy Baker Mr. Timothy C. Baker serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Antofagasta plc. He is a geologist with significant mining operations experience across North and South America and Africa, which has included managing mines in Chile, the United States, Tanzania and Venezuela and geological and operating roles in Kenya and Liberia. He was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Kinross Gold Corporation. He was General Manager of Placer Dome Chile. He is a Chairman of Golden Star Resources, Director of Sherritt International Corporation and Director of Rye Patch Gold Corporation.

Jorge Bande Mr. Jorge Bande serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Antofagasta plc. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the mining industry as well as considerable experience in the energy and water sectors. He co-founded the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies (“CESCO”), an independent not-for-profit think tank focused on mining policy issues, where he was its first Executive Director from 1984 to 1988. He was Vice President of Development at Codelco from 1990 to 1994 and then became the CEO of AMP Chile, a subsidiary of AMP, one of Australia’s largest institutional investors. He was a director of Codelco from 2006 to 2013. Jorge advised the World Bank as a Consultant between 2012 and 2013 and was a member of the Global Agenda Council for Responsible Minerals Resource Management at the World Economic Forum from 2009 to 2013. He is a professor of the International Post-Graduate Programme in Mineral Economics at the University of Chile and a member of the Experts Committee for Copper Prices for the Chilean Ministry of Finance. He has a Master’s degree in economics from the American University in Washington, DC. He is currently a member of the Advisory Council of The Sentient Group and a director of CESCO, Inversiones Aguas Metropolitanas S.A., Pershimco Resources Inc. and Bupa Chile S.A. He was previously a director of a number of other Chilean and international companies, including Edelnor S.A. and Electroandina S.A. (now E-CL S.A.).

Vivianne Blanlot Ms. Vivianne Blanlot serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is an economist with extensive experience across the energy, mining, water and environmental sectors in the public and private sectors in Chile. She was Executive Director of the Comisión Nacional de Medio Ambiente (Environmental Agency in Chile). She was Undersecretary of Comisión Nacional de Energía (National Energy Commission in Chile). She was Minister of Defence. She is Director of Colbún S.A., an energy company listed in Chile, Director of ScotiaBank Chile. She is Member of the Consejo para la Transparencia (Transparency Council), the Chilean body responsible for enforcing transparency in the public sector.

Francisca Castro Ms. Francisca Castro serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Castro has more than 25 years' experience in several industries, including mining, energy, finance and public/private infrastructure projects in the USA and in Chile. Prior to her appointment to Antofagasta's Board, Mrs. Castro spent eight years at Codelco, most recently leading the company's Business Development function. Before joining Codelco she spent 10 years working in various roles in the Chilean Government. Mrs. Castro began her career at the World Bank where she was based in Washington DC for five years. From 2007 to 2015 Mrs. Castro worked at Codelco, where she most recently led the company's Business Development function. Between 1997 and 2007, she worked in various roles within the Chilean Government, including in the Treasury, on a committee responsible for the evaluation of management and corporate governance of companies in the public sector, and in the Ministry for Public Works. She began her career at the World Bank in Washington DC, where she worked from 1991 to 1996. Mrs. Castro has extensive Board experience, having previously been a Director of Sociedad GNL Mejillones S.A., Complejo Portuario Mejillones S.A., Ecometales Limited, SCM El Abra and Inversiones Mineras Acrux SpA. She has also previously served as a Director and Chairman of the audit committees of ENAMI and Polla Chilena de Beneficencia. Mrs. Castro has an economics degree from the University of Chile and post-graduate studies in finance at the World Bank in Washington DC. She is based in Santiago and is a Chilean citizen.