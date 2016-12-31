Name Description

Lakshmi Mittal Mr. Lakshmi Narayan Mittal has been Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Aperam S.A. since December 6, 2010. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal. Mr. Mittal founded Mittal Steel Company (formerly the LNM Group) in 1976 and guided its strategic development, culminating in the merger with Arcelor, agreed in 2006. Mr. Mittal has been member of various boards and trusts, including the boards of Goldman Sachs and EADS. He has also served as Member of the Indian Prime Minister’s Global Advisory Council, the Foreign Investment Council in Kazakhstan, the Ukrainian President's Domestic and Foreign Investors Advisory Council, the World Economic Forum's International Business Council, the World Steel Association's Executive Committee and the Presidential International Advisory Board of Mozambique. He has been on the Advisory Board of the Kellogg School of Management and on the Board of Trustees of Cleveland Clinic in the United States. Mr. Mittal began his career working in the family’s steelmaking business in India, and has over 35 years of experience working in steel and related industries. He graduated from St. Xaviers College, Kolkata where he received a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Timoteo Di Maulo Mr. Timoteo Di Maulo has been Chief Executive Officer of Aperam S.A. since January 2015. Mr. Di Maulo has over 25 years of experience in the stainless steel industry, having held a number of positions in the controlling, purchasing, logistics and commercial areas and has been CEO of different units of the Company. Previously, Mr. Di Maulo was Chief Commercial and Sourcing Officer from May 2012 to December 2014. Prior to this function Mr. Di Maulo has served as Chief Executive Officer - Services & Solutions since 2005. In 1990, Mr. Di Maulo joined Ugine Italia, where he held various positions in the controlling, purchasing and sales departments. While at Ugine Italia, he implemented and launched the ERP System, “Sidonie”, across all of Ugine’s subsidiaries worldwide. In 1996, Mr. Di Maulo joined Ugine’s Commercial Direction in Paris where he was in charge of its Industry and Distribution division. Mr. Di Maulo was subsequently named Service Division Industrial Director in 1998 and took on additional responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of the German SSC, RCC. In 2000, Mr. Di Maulo was named Chief Executive Officer of U&A Italy, a role which gave him full responsibility for its mill sales network and its two Italian SSCs. Mr. Di Maulo was then appointed Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal’s Stainless Europe Service Division in 2005 and, in 2008, of ArcelorMittal Stainless International (which included the division’s worldwide mill sales network, all distribution and processing centers and ArcelorMittal Stainless Europe’s tube mills and precision strips). Mr. Di Maulo is a graduate of Politecnico di Milano in Milan and holds an M.B.A. from Bocconi University in Milan. Mr. Di Maulo is a citizen of Italy.

Sandeep Jalan Mr. Sandeep Jalan has been Chief Financial Officer of Aperam S.A. since January 15, 2014. Mr. Sandeep Jalan has over twenty-five years of experience in finance and joined ArcelorMittal in 1999. During his time with ArcelorMittal he has held a number of positions including being an active member of the Mergers & Acquisition due diligence team for numerous acquisitions in both steel and mining and also helped in establishing the company’s group-wide business performance management systems. Most recently Mr. Sandeep Jalan was Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon Europe, responsible for finance and strategy. Mr Jalan is a Commerce Graduate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Chartered Accountant (equivalent to CPA) and Company Secretary from the respective Institutes in India. He has also completed an Executive Education Programme at the London School of Business.

Frederic Mattei Mr. Frederic Mattei has served as Chief Executive Officer Alloys & Specialties of Aperam S.A. since June 1, 2014. Mr. Mattei started his career in 1998 at Creusot Loire Industrie, where he was successively project leader, manager of the Hot Rolling Mill and clad plates workshop and Logistics and Quality Manager. From 2005 to 2007, he was head of Strategy and Innovation of Arcelormittal’s Global Plates business unit. In 2007, he became the manager of the Le Creusot plant, part of ArcelorMittal’s Industeel unit. In 2013, Mr. Mattei joined the Salzgitter Group as CEO of Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes – France. Mr. Mattei is a graduate of France’s Ecole Polytechique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and holds an Executive MBA from ESCPEAP.

Bert Lyssens Mr. Bert Lyssens has served as Head of Sustainability, Human Resources and Communications of Aperam S.A. since April 1, 2015. He started his professional career in Belgium and was Executive Search Consultant at Schelstraete & Desmedt as from 1994 before joining Cimad Consultants in 1997 as Project Staffing Manager and IBM as HR Manager in 1998. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Lyssens held senior HR positions at AT&T, an American multinational telecommunications corporation, with assignments in The Netherlands and the UK and responsibilities for EMEA. He joined Agfa Gevaert in 2005 as HR Director responsible for EMEA and was appointed HR Director International at Agfa Graphics in 2006. In 2008, he was appointed VP Human Resources at Agfa HealthCare and in 2010, he was appointed Group Vice President. Mr. Lyssens holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghent.

Nicolas Changeur Mr. Nicolas Changeur has served as Chief Marketing Officer for Stainless & Electrical Steel of Aperam S.A. since November 2014. Mr. Changeur joined the Group in 2003 as Head of strategy of J&L, USA. He then held various positions inside the stainless segment in strategy and in operations in Europe and in South America. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Changeur spent 2 years as Senior Associate at AT Kearney a strategy consulting firm. Until July 2012, Mr. Changeur was in charge of Services & Solutions Tubes & Bars. In July 2012 he was appointed Responsible for Operating Marketing. Mr. Changeur holds a master in science in general engineering from Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers and a master in business administration from INSEAD.

Bernard Hallemans Mr. Bernard Hallemans has been Chief Operating Officer Stainless & Electrical Steel Europe at APERAM S.A. since October 2016. Prior to that, he was Chief Technical Officer of the Company from November 2014. Mr. Bernard Hallemans joined the Group in 1995 as a research and metallurgical engineer. He conducted different R&D, quality and process improvement projects in the stainless steelmaking, hot rolling and cold rolling areas until 2001. From the Ugine & ALZ merger in 2002 to 2007, he was responsible for the setup and management of the customer service department of the Genk plant and later of the Division Industry within Stainless Europe. In 2008, he moved to Châtelet, heading the Châtelet plant. He was appointed Plant Manager of Genk, effective January, 2012. Bernard graduated as a Metallurgical Engineer from KU Leuven, where he worked for 4 years as a research assistant while finishing his PhD in Materials Science. He holds a European Executive MBA from ESCP-EAP Paris.

Frederico Lima Mr. Frederico Ayres Lima has served as Chief Operating Officer Stainless & Electrical Steel South America of Aperam S.A. since December 2014. Prior to this function Mr. Lima held the position of Commercial Director of Aperam Stainless & Electrical Steel South America since 2009. Mr. Lima started his career in the Group in 1996 in Brazil as Metallurgist performing various roles in cost efficiency, technical assistance and production. Mr. Lima worked in with exports from 2000 to 2003 and was appointed Manager in 2003 pursuing responsibilities in Europe in the fields of synergies between mills, logistics and coordination of the stainless sales network. Mr. Lima moved back to Brazil in 2006 and held positions of Export Manager and afterwards General Manager. Mr. Lima holds Engineering and Master in Science degrees in Metallurgy from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and an Executive MBA in International Business Management from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Ms. Vanisha Mittal Bhatia has served as Chief Strategy Officer of Aperam S.A. since 2014. She joined Aperam in April 2011 and is the Chief Strategy Officer. She has a bachelor of sciences from the European Business School. Ms. Mittal Bhatia is Member of the Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal and previously of LNM holdings; where she worked in the procurement department.

Romain Bausch Mr. Romain Bausch has been Lead Independent Director of Aperam S.A. since January 21, 2011. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of SES since January 2015. Mr. Bausch has been Member of the Board of Directors of SES since April 2014. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of SES from July 2001 to April 2014. Mr. Bausch is Member of the Board of Directors of non-publicly listed SES ASTRA and Vice-Chairman of the Board of non-publicly listed O3b Networks. He became the Director General and the Chairman of the Management Committee of SES in 1995, following a career in the Luxembourg civil service (Ministry of Finance). Previously, he occupied positions in the banking, media and telecommunications sectors in Luxembourg. Mr. Bausch is Member of the Board of Directors of non-publicly listed BIP Investment Partners and Compagnie Financiere La Luxembourgeoise. Mr. Bausch is also Chairman of the CNFP, the Luxembourg Independent Advisory Board for Public Finances. Mr. Bausch graduated with a degree in economics (specialization in business administration) from the University of Nancy and holds an honorary doctorate from Sacred Heart University in Luxembourg. He is Chairman of the Remuneration, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee at the Company.

Philippe Darmayan Mr. Philippe Darmayan has been Non-Independent Director of Aperam S.A. since May 5, 2015. He has been President of ArcelorMittal France since January 2015. He is also President of the French Steel Federation (FFA), President of the Group of French Industrial Federations (GFI) and Board Member of non-publicly listed REstore. Mr. Philippe Darmayan spent his whole career in metallurgy (nuclear fuel, aluminium, carbon steel, stainless steel). Aperam is his second experience in the stainless steel industry. He led from 2002 to 2006 Ugine and ALZ, which later became the European division of ArcelorMittal Stainless then Aperam. He was Chief Executive Officer of Aperam from 2011 to 2014 after being Executive Vice-President, Member of ArcelorMittal's Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Distribution and Solutions (AMDS) from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Darmayan is a graduate of HEC Paris.

Aditya Mittal Mr. Aditya Mittal has been Non-Independent Director of Aperam S.A. since December 6, 2010. He has been Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal, as well as Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Europe, Prior to the merger to create ArcelorMittal, Mr. Mittal held the position of President and Chief Financial Officer of Mittal Steel Company from October 2004 to 2006. He joined Mittal Steel in January 1997 and has held various finance and management roles within the company. In 1999, he was appointed Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Mittal Steel. He is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a Board Member at the Wharton School and a Board member at Iconiq Capital. Mr. Mittal holds a Bachelor’s degree of Science in Economics with concentrations in Strategic Management and Corporate Finance from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, United States.

Joseph Greenwell Mr. Joseph Greenwell has been Independent Director of Aperam S.A. since May 24, 2013. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and Remuneration, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He has a career of 40 years in the motor industry and held senior roles in Jaguar Land Rover, Ford of Europe and Ford North America. Mr. Greenwell was appointed Chairman of Ford of Britain in 2009 and retired effective from this position end of April 2013. Prior to this role, Mr. Greenwell was Vice President, Government Affairs, Ford of Europe and Premier Automotive Group from 2005 to 2008 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar and Land Rover from 2003 to 2005. Previously, he was Vice President, Marketing, Ford North America, Vice President, Global Marketing and Operations and Vice President Global Product Promotions from 2001 to 2003. Prior to that, he was Vice President Communications and Public Affairs for Ford of Europe from 1999 to 2001 and held similar responsibilities for Jaguar Cars from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Greenwell began his career as a graduate trainee with British Leyland Motor Corporation in 1973. Mr. Greenwell is Chairman of the RAC Foundation, a UK transport research charity. Mr. Greenwell holds a Bachelor of Art degree from the University of East Anglia.

Kathryn Matthews Ms. Kathryn A. Matthews has been Independent Director of Aperam S.A. since December 7, 2010. Ms. Matthews is Member of the Company's Remuneration, Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. She has over thirty years of experience in the financial sector, with a focus on asset management, and has held senior management roles with Fidelity International Ltd, AXA Investment Managers, Santander Global Advisors Inc. and Baring Asset Management. Currently, Ms. Matthews is a Non-Executive director of publicly listed Rathbone Brothers Plc and JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust Plc. She is also Non-Executive director of publicly listed Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc and of publicly listed BT Investment Management. Ms. Matthews is a member of the charitable non listed Board of Trustees for The Nuffield Trust and a member of the Council for the Duchy of Lancaster. Ms. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Bristol University in Bristol.