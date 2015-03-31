Edition:
Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)

APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

766.05INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.05 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs779.10
Open
Rs785.05
Day's High
Rs791.00
Day's Low
Rs760.10
Volume
37,465
Avg. Vol
18,151
52-wk High
Rs908.30
52-wk Low
Rs543.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kushal Desai

49 2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sanjaya Kunder

2007 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Chaitanya Desai

44 2015 Managing Director, Executive Director

Rajesh Sehgal

46 2017 Additional Independent Director

Nina Kapasi

54 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Suyash Saraogi

48 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

N. Thingalaya

77 2001 Independent Non-Executive Director

F. Virani

2001 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Kushal Desai

Mr. Kushal N. Desai serves as the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Apar Industries Ltd. He holds B.Sc. (Hons.), (Elect.Engg.), USA B.S. in (Econ.) (Hons.), Wharton, USA. Other Companies in which Directorship held as : Apar Masat Conductors Ltd. Apar ChemateK Lubricants Ltd. Apar Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Apar Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Scope Pvt. Ltd. Catalis World Pvt. Ltd. Uniflex Cables Ltd. Marine Cables & Wires Pvt. Ltd. Petroleum Specialities Pte. Ltd., Singapore, Quantum Apar Speciality Oils Pty.Ltd., Australia, Apar Investment INC., Apar Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., and Apar Technologies Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

Sanjaya Kunder

Chaitanya Desai

Shri. Chaitanya N. Desai serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd., with effect from 1 February 2015. He has 17 years of experience. He is qualified in B.Sc. (Hons.), (Chem. Engg.), USA, B.S. (Econ.) Hons.,Wharton, USA. He holds Directorship with Apar Masat Conductors Ltd, Apar ChemateK Lubricants Ltd, Apar Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Apar Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Consumers Services Pvt. Ltd, Scope Pvt. Ltd, Catalis World Pvt. Ltd, Uniflex Cables Ltd, Poweroil Speciality Products FZE, Sharjah, UAE.

Rajesh Sehgal

Shri. Rajesh Sehgal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Investor Director, Non-Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd. Mr. Rajesh Sehgal is a Senior Executive Director in Templeton organisation since 1999. He has research responsibilities for companies in India, Africa, and the Middle East and is involved in managing the Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund. Mr. Sehgal earned his M.B.A. in business management with specialisation in finance and marketing from XLRI (India) and a B.S. with specialisation in physics. He received his CFA charter in 2005. He was awarded a post-graduate diploma in securities law from the Government Law College in Mumbai. He has earlier been awarded the International Capital Markets Qualification by the Securities Institute, London.

Nina Kapasi

Suyash Saraogi

N. Thingalaya

Dr. N. K. Thingalaya serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd. He has done his Ph. D. in (Economics). He holds sirectorships with Lamina Foundries Limited.

F. Virani

Shri. F. B. Virani serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd. He graduated in B.E.(Chem. Engg.), M.S.(Chem. Engg.), (USA) M.B.A. (USA). He hold directorships with Dyna Cybertech Services Pvt. Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Kushal Desai

14,247,000

Sanjaya Kunder

8,600,000

Chaitanya Desai

14,543,100

Rajesh Sehgal

--

Nina Kapasi

--

Suyash Saraogi

--

N. Thingalaya

--

F. Virani

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

