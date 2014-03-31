Edition:
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)

APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,859.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-69.40 (-3.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,928.65
Open
Rs1,928.00
Day's High
Rs1,934.95
Day's Low
Rs1,835.10
Volume
20,586
Avg. Vol
12,408
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjay Gupta

43 2011 Chairman of the Board

Deepak Goyal

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Ashok Gupta

58 2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Sharad Mahendra

2017 Executive Director

Adhish Swaroop

Company Secretary

Romi Sehgal

2016 Director

Vinay Gupta

38 2008 Non-Executive Director

Neeru Abrol

2015 Independent Director

Anil Bansal

2014 Independent Director

Abhilash Lal

2014 Independent Director

S. Gerela

76 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sanjay Gupta

Shri. Sanjay Gupta is Chairman of the Board of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. At the helm of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Gupta brings to the fore his acumen of the tubes industry and astute business sense, on a daily basis. With a rich experience of over more than two decades in various steel industry segments, Mr. Gupta steers the Company with a clear vision of growth in context of the changing market scenario. The resurgence of the Company, its remarkable gain in value and steady growth are the direct results of Mr. Gupta’s administrative and entrepreneurial skills. Under his leadership, the Company grew exponentially gaining national and international recognition.

Deepak Goyal

Ashok Gupta

Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Managing Director, Executive Director of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. He is a steel industry veteran with over three decades of experience .In his illustrative career, he has worked at senior management positions in SAIL, Bhushan Steel, LN Mittal Group (African Continent), Jindal etc. He is MSc (Physics), PGDBA from AIMA and have won various medals and awards. He has been instrumental in transforming the organization(s) in a modern pulsating giant, and their incremental profitability and expansions.

Sharad Mahendra

Adhish Swaroop

Romi Sehgal

Vinay Gupta

Shri. Vinay Gupta is Non-Executive Director of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. With over 16 years of experience in exports and international markets, Mr. Vinay Gupta, possesses in-depth knowledge of manufacturing and trading pipes, tubes, sheets and other steel products. He has been specifically assigned with the development of the Company’s pregalvanized business & international markets.

Neeru Abrol

Anil Bansal

Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal is Independent Director of the company. He is an ex-Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank, has almost 4 decades of rich experience in banking industry. He is acknowledged for his dynamic leadership and in depth knowledge of banking, Indian economy, corporate affairs and risk & ratings. Mr. Bansal is M. Sc. (Agri.) and certified associate of CAIIB. Presently he is serving as Chairman and Director of CARE Limited and director of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Abhilash Lal

Mr. Abhilash Lal is Independent Director of the company. He is A mechanical engineer, Mr. Lal completed his post graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore in 1988. He has spent more than 25 years in senior roles in all aspects of financial services including banking, consulting, insurance, investments and real estate across business development, strategy, advisory as well as operations. He is currently partner and COO of MCap, an investment advisory firm.

S. Gerela

Mr. S. T. Gerela is Non-Executive Independent Director of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. Mr. S. T. Gerela, M.A., A law graduate and C.A.I.I.B, has been associated with various regulatory authorities like SEBI, RBI, BSE, among others. He has rich experience in the realms of capital markets, banking, regulatory affairs management, and administration and investor relations. He has been a member of various committees, study groups; delegates constituted by governmental/semi-governmental authorities and has also authored several articles, research papers, books on capital market/economic affairs.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Sanjay Gupta

8,400,000

Deepak Goyal

--

Ashok Gupta

10,730,000

Sharad Mahendra

--

Adhish Swaroop

--

Romi Sehgal

--

Vinay Gupta

--

Neeru Abrol

--

Anil Bansal

--

Abhilash Lal

--

S. Gerela

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

