Prathap Reddy Dr. Prathap C. Reddy is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. He is qualified as Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS). Dr. Prathap C Reddy was pivotal in the genesis of NATHEALTH - the Healthcare Federation of India. He envisioned the creation of NATHEALTH as the collective and credible voice to shape Indian healthcare. He was Conferred the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1991. The Mother St.Teresa’s 'Citizen of the Year' award in 1993. Lifetime Achievement award from the FICCI in 2011.

Shobana Kamineni Smt. Shobana Kamineni is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. She served as Director of following companies : Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited, Executive Director PCR Investments Limited, Director Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited, Director Apollo Mumbai Hospitals Limited, Director Apollo Health Resources Limited, Director Lifetime Wellness Rx International Limited, Director Apollo Energy Company Limited, Director Indian Hospitals Corporation Limited, Director Apollo Health Street Limited, Director Keimed Limited, Director.

Preetha Reddy Smt. Preetha Reddy is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. She holds Bachelor of Science., Master of Arts.

Sangita Reddy Smt. Sangita Reddy is a Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. She has experience in Hospital Management, IT, Operations Research, Insurance. She holds Bachelor of Science Degree from Womens Christian College, Graduate Courses in Operations Research, Rutgers University, New Jersey, Diploma in Hospital Management conducted by Harvard University, USA & NSU, Singapore.

Suneeta Reddy Smt. Suneeta Reddy is Managing Director, Executive Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. She was Executive Director - Finance of the Company. She is on the Board of many organizations in the healthcare, hospitality and telecom sectors and Chairperson for Apollo Sindhoori Capital Investments Limited. During her 25 year tenure, Smt. Reddy spearheaded many initiatives in healthcare, hospitality and is an active member of industry bodies representing the healthcare sector. She is recognized for her contribution to the Indian healthcare industry and has held leadership positions inciuaing Lo-Lnairperson ot Healtflcare Sub Committee - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). She is the Chairperson of Aircel Cellular Limited, Aircel Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Vice Chairperson for Cellular Operators Association of India(COAI). Smt. Reddy received Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Marketing. She holds a diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Financial Management and Research, Chennal and has completed the Owner / President Management Program at Harvard Business School (HBS), Boston, USA. She is Chairperson and Managing Director of Apollo Sindhoori Commodities Trading Limited. Smt. Suneeta Reddy is also a Director of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited, PCR Investments Limited, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Limited, Apollo Infrastructure Project Finance Co. Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited, Imperial Hospital and Research Centre Limited, Apollo DKV Insurance Company Limited, Indian Hospitals Corporation Limited, Vasumathi Spinning Mills Limited, Apollo Hospitals (UK) Limited and Universal Quality Services LLC.

S. Venkataraman Shri. S. K. Venkataraman is a Chief Strategy Officer of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. He has resigned as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company with effect from April 30, 2010. He holds Bachelor of Science – Applied Science. He is Associate Company Secretary, Fellow Chartered Accountant and AIII.

BVR Reddy Shri. BVR Mohan Reddy is an Additional Independent Director of the Company. He y is a visionary who has placed India on the global map for leading-edge Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) services. Having established Cyient (formerly Infotech Enterprises) in 1991, Mohan Reddy pioneered Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) solutions serving international clients. Cyient is consistently ranked among the top 15 IT services exporters from India. Cyient is also the largest independent exporter of high value research and development (R&D) services from India clocking revenue of $550 million in FY17. 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies, 5 of the top 5 global rail companies, 2 of the top 5 global semiconductor companies, 7 of the top 10 heavy equipment companies are Cyient's customers. Contributing cumulative exports in excess of US $2 billion to global fortune 100 customers like Airbus, Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, Philips, Caterpillar, etc., Cyient and its subsidiary companies created direct employment opportunities to over 14,000 engineering professionals. Mohan Reddy was also conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by Hyderabad Management Association in 2016. Shared Services Forum felicitated Mohan Reddy as 'Pioneering Business Leader' in Global India 'for Creativity, Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Leading Global IT Enabled Services Mission in India, delivering Value and Impact to Business, Industry & Society. Recently, Mohan Reddy has received the Padma Shri Award from the Honne President of India, for his contribution to Trade and Industry.

Sanjay Nayar Mr. Sanjay Omprakash Nayar is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently the India Head of KKR which is a leading global alternatyive asset manager with over US$ 50 billion in assets under management. He has a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi University and is an MBA in Finance from Indian Institue of Management, Ahemdabad.

Narayanan Vaghul Shri. Narayanan Vaghul is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. He holds B.Com (Hons.) from the University of Madras. He is Director of Mahindra World City Developers Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, Piramal Healthcare Limited.

Deepak Vaidya Shri. Deepak Vaidya is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. He has experience in Business Management and Financial consultancy services. He is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants (England & Wales). He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Bombay University.