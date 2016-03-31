Name Description

Gautam Adani Shri. Gautam S. Adani is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. He has more than 33 years of business experience. Under his leadership, Adani Group has emerged as a global integrated infrastructure player with interest across Resources, Logistics and Energy verticals.

Karan Adani Mr. Karan Adani is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has been involved in managing the various port operations since 2009 and now he looks after the strategic development of all the Adani ports in India. He aims to build the Group’s identity around an integrated logistics business model.

Malay Mahadevia Dr. Malay R. Mahadevia is Whole Time Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. He joined Corporate Sector in 1992 and worked on developing the port from ground zero. Currently the sectors handled by Dr. Malay Mahadevia are Marine & Ports, Special Economic Zones, Health Care, Water Supply, Education, Railway Logistics, and Social Infrastructure. He is a member of around a dozen professional societies including Centre for Engineering & Technology, FICCI, Assocham, Board of advisors for Maritime studies in Gujarat University, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) etc. In the year 2008 was conferred Ph.D. by Gujarat University in the field of "Coastal Ecology around Mundra area".

Rajesh Adani Shri. Rajesh Shantilal Adani is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. He has been associated with Adani Group since its inception. He is in charge of the operations of the Group and has been responsible for developing its business relationships. His proactive, personalized approach to the business and competitive spirit has helped towards the growth of the Group and its various businesses. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Gujarat University.

Radhika Haribhakti Ms. Radhika Haribhakti is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Haribhakti has over 30 years of experience in Commercial and Investment Banking with Bank of America, JM Morgan Stanley, DSP Merrill Lynch and RH Financial Services. She is the founder Director of RH Financial Services, a boutique Advisory Firm focused on M&A and raising Private Equity. Ms. Haribhakti is closely associated with issues of Financial Inclusion & Women Empowerment and is the former Chairperson of Friends of Women's World Banking (FWWB) and current Chairperson, Swadhaar FinAccess. She has served on CII's National Committee on Women Empowerment and the Governing Council of Citigroup Micro Enterprise Award. Ms. Haribhakti is a commerce graduate from Gujarat University and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Sanjay Lalbhai Shri. Sanjay S. Lalbhai is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., effective December 24, 2012. He holds a bachelor's degree in science from Gujarat University and a master's degree in business management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He is the chairman and managing director of Arvind Limited. He is the president of Ahmedabad Education Society and the Ahmedabad University. He is a member of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is also chairman of Ahmedabad Textile Industries Research Association and a member of the council of management of the Physical Research Laboratory. He is also the chairman of Center for Environmental Planning and Technology. Mr. Sanjay Lalbhai is a member on the governing body of Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management.

G. Pillai Mr. G. K. Pillai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. He is a retired Indian Administrative Services officer. He holds a master's degree in science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai. He started his career as subcollector, Quilon and worked in revenue administration. He has previously held various government positions including special secretary for industries, especially the traditional industries of cashew, coir and handlooms; secretary, health and as principal secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala, department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He was the chairman of the board of approvals for special economic zones from 2006 to 2009.