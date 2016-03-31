Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)
ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
750.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.10 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs754.05
Open
Rs763.05
Day's High
Rs767.35
Day's Low
Rs745.00
Volume
1,662,764
Avg. Vol
2,877,230
52-wk High
Rs831.25
52-wk Low
Rs503.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ragunathan
|54
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
K. Nityananda Reddy
|59
|2012
|Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Santhanam Subramanian
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
B. Adi Reddy
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Govindarajan
|49
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
M. Madan Reddy
|57
|2006
|Whole-Time Director
|
P. Sarath Reddy
|32
|2016
|Whole-Time Director
|
M. Sivakumaran
|74
|2004
|Whole-Time Director
|
P.V. Reddy
|59
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
M. Sitarama Murty
|74
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Avnit Singh
|53
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Tathagato Roychoudhury
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
K. Ragunathan
|Mr. K. Ragunathan is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., since June 01, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a leading management consultant. He has over three decades of experience in consulting services.
|
K. Nityananda Reddy
|Mr. K. Nityananda Reddy has been appointed as Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd . He resigned as Managing Director of the company with effect from June 01, 2012. He is a promoter of the Company. He holds a Masters Degree in Science and has been associated with the Company from the initial days. He is well-versed with the manufacturing technology and supervises the overall affairs of the Company.
|
Santhanam Subramanian
|Mr. Santhanam Subramanian serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.
|
B. Adi Reddy
|
N. Govindarajan
|Mr. N. Govindarajan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He holds B.E. (Mechanical) from Annamalai University. He has more than 20 years of experience across a variety of domains such as bulk drugs, CRAMS, and finished dosages & biotechnology. He joined Aurobindo Pharma Limited as Chief Executive Officer (API & CRAMS) on October 7, 2010. Earlier, Mr. Govindarajan served as Managing Director & CEO of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited.
|
M. Madan Reddy
|Mr. M. Madan Mohan Reddy is Whole-Time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He has a Masters Degree in Science (Organic Chemistry) and has held top managerial positions in leading pharmaceutical companies. He commands over 25 years of valuable experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He looks after formulations manufacturing of the Company.
|
P. Sarath Reddy
|Mr. P. Sarath Chandra Reddy is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Business Administration. He is a second generation entrepreneur experienced in general management and has expertise in project executions, IT, procurement, etc.
|
M. Sivakumaran
|Dr. M. Sivakumaran is Whole-Time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Dr. Sivakumaran he holds a Masters Degree in Science and has been awarded a PhD in Organic Chemistry. He has about 43 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is responsible for the technological evolution of the Company. He looks after research and development, new product development and total quality management.
|
P.V. Reddy
|Mr. P.V. Ramaprasad Reddy is Non-Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He is a promoter of the Company. He is a postgraduate in Commerce and prior to promoting Aurobindo in 1986, he held management positions in various pharmaceutical companies. In 2008, the widely read World Pharmaceutical Frontiers, announced he is among the top 35 most influential people in the pharmaceutical industry.
|
Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan
|
M. Sitarama Murty
|Mr. M. Sitarama Murty is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He did his Masters in Electronics. He is professionally qualified banker. He has over three decades of experience as a banker and has held various positions in nationalised banks and retired as Managing Director & CEO of State Bank of Mysore, Bangalore, in 2003. His specialised areas of interest are international banking, foreign exchange, money markets, funds management, credit management, rural development, computerisation, commercial law and systems.
|
Avnit Singh
|Dr. Mrs. Avnit Bimal Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds an M.B.B.S. degree and is a Post Graduate in obstetrics & gynecology. She is a medical practitioner and a senior obstetrician/gynecologist based at Hyderabad.
|
Tathagato Roychoudhury
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
K. Ragunathan
|530,000
|
K. Nityananda Reddy
|14,330,000
|
Santhanam Subramanian
|11,920,000
|
B. Adi Reddy
|5,010,000
|
N. Govindarajan
|490,809,984
|
M. Madan Reddy
|15,260,000
|
P. Sarath Reddy
|400,000
|
M. Sivakumaran
|14,330,000
|
P.V. Reddy
|150,000
|
Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan
|--
|
M. Sitarama Murty
|650,000
|
Avnit Singh
|430,000
|
Tathagato Roychoudhury
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
K. Ragunathan
|0
|0
|
K. Nityananda Reddy
|0
|0
|
Santhanam Subramanian
|0
|0
|
B. Adi Reddy
|0
|0
|
N. Govindarajan
|0
|0
|
M. Madan Reddy
|0
|0
|
P. Sarath Reddy
|0
|0
|
M. Sivakumaran
|0
|0
|
P.V. Reddy
|0
|0
|
Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan
|0
|0
|
M. Sitarama Murty
|0
|0
|
Avnit Singh
|0
|0
|
Tathagato Roychoudhury
|0
|0