Name Description

K. Ragunathan Mr. K. Ragunathan is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., since June 01, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a leading management consultant. He has over three decades of experience in consulting services.

K. Nityananda Reddy Mr. K. Nityananda Reddy has been appointed as Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd . He resigned as Managing Director of the company with effect from June 01, 2012. He is a promoter of the Company. He holds a Masters Degree in Science and has been associated with the Company from the initial days. He is well-versed with the manufacturing technology and supervises the overall affairs of the Company.

Santhanam Subramanian Mr. Santhanam Subramanian serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.

N. Govindarajan Mr. N. Govindarajan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He holds B.E. (Mechanical) from Annamalai University. He has more than 20 years of experience across a variety of domains such as bulk drugs, CRAMS, and finished dosages & biotechnology. He joined Aurobindo Pharma Limited as Chief Executive Officer (API & CRAMS) on October 7, 2010. Earlier, Mr. Govindarajan served as Managing Director & CEO of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited.

M. Madan Reddy Mr. M. Madan Mohan Reddy is Whole-Time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He has a Masters Degree in Science (Organic Chemistry) and has held top managerial positions in leading pharmaceutical companies. He commands over 25 years of valuable experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He looks after formulations manufacturing of the Company.

P. Sarath Reddy Mr. P. Sarath Chandra Reddy is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Business Administration. He is a second generation entrepreneur experienced in general management and has expertise in project executions, IT, procurement, etc.

M. Sivakumaran Dr. M. Sivakumaran is Whole-Time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Dr. Sivakumaran he holds a Masters Degree in Science and has been awarded a PhD in Organic Chemistry. He has about 43 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is responsible for the technological evolution of the Company. He looks after research and development, new product development and total quality management.

P.V. Reddy Mr. P.V. Ramaprasad Reddy is Non-Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He is a promoter of the Company. He is a postgraduate in Commerce and prior to promoting Aurobindo in 1986, he held management positions in various pharmaceutical companies. In 2008, the widely read World Pharmaceutical Frontiers, announced he is among the top 35 most influential people in the pharmaceutical industry.

M. Sitarama Murty Mr. M. Sitarama Murty is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He did his Masters in Electronics. He is professionally qualified banker. He has over three decades of experience as a banker and has held various positions in nationalised banks and retired as Managing Director & CEO of State Bank of Mysore, Bangalore, in 2003. His specialised areas of interest are international banking, foreign exchange, money markets, funds management, credit management, rural development, computerisation, commercial law and systems.