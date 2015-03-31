Name Description

Rajendra Gogri Shri. Rajendra V. Gogri is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Aarti Industreis Ltd. He is Masters' degree in Chemical Engineering from USA and rank holder from UDCT, Mumbai, has been with the Company since its inception and was later on appointed as Managing Director in 1993 and Vice Chairman & Managing Director in 2003 and as Chairman & Managing Director from 16th August, 2012. He has worked shoulder to shoulder with the Shri Chandrakant V. Gogri to help the Company achieve its present height. He has been instrumental for high growth in exports and global positing of the Company. In addition to his technical qualification, He also has a very good knowledge and experience in handling Finance and various Commercial matters. Shri Rajendra V. Gogri had been awarded the prestigious DISTINGUISHED ALUMNUS AWARD from UDCT (UICT) in the year 1995 for excellent performance as Entrepreneurs in Chemical Industry.

Rashesh Gogri Shri. Rashesh C. Gogri is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He has been Executive Director with the Company for more than 15 years and has more than 17 years of experience in Marketing and Finance. He has handled Strategic business units of the Company & has been playing the crucial role in Pharma operations of the Company. He has been responsible for implementation of SAP and has taken steps in automation of various internal MIS & administration related processes.

Shantilal Shah Shri. Shantilal Tejshi Shah is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Aarti Industries Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and is one of the main promoters of the Aarti Group. He has about 45 years of experience in marketing, finance and administrative functions in the chemical industry. Earlier, he has been Joint Managing Director of the Company and presently, he is Non-executive Vice Chairman of the Company. He is a Director in Aarti Drugs Limited, Nascent Chemical Industries Limited, Surfactant Specialities Limited, Aarti Corporate Services Limited. Committee Membership held by him are as under: He is a member in Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Share Holders Grievance Committee of Aarti Drugs Ltd and a member in Shareholders grievance committee of Aarti Industries Limited.

Chetan Gandhi Mr. Chetan Gandhi is Chief Financial Officer of Aarti Industreis Ltd.

Mona Patel Mrs. Mona Patel is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Aarti Industreis Ltd., July 10, 2007.

Manoj Chheda Shri. Manoj M. Chheda is Executive Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He has wide experience of over 25 years in purchase and marketing of Chemicals. He is a Whole-time Director of the Company since November 1993.

Parimal Desai Shri. Parimal H. Desai is Executive Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer from UDCT with more than 30 years experience in development and project implementation in the Chemical industry.

Hetal Gala Smt. Hetal Gogri Gala is Executive Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. Her qualification is B. E (Electronics) and MEP degree from IIMS Ahmedabad. She is having experience in the Business Administration, Financial Management and Purchase. Directorships held in other (excluding foreign) Companies are Anushakti Chemicals & Drugs Limited Ganesh Polychem Limited Gogri And Sons Investments Pvt. Ltd., Aichemie Dye Chem Private Limited.

Renil Gogri Shri. Renil R. Gogri is Whole Time Director of Aarti Industries Ltd., effective 16th August, 2012. He has worked as a Whole-time Director with an Associate Company, namely, Anushakti Chemicals and Drugs Ltd. since April, 2010. He is presently handling portfolio of IT, process Automation, project implementation and other production related activities of the Company. He has previously worked with Deutsche Bank for the period of 6 months.

Kirit Mehta Shri. Kirit R. Mehta is Executive Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He has wide experience in dealing with various Government authorities at Vapi, Sarigam and Jhagadia at Gujarat and Tarapur in Maharashtra where Company’s manufacturing units are located. He was the President of Federation of Industries Association Gujarat, Executive member of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries and also the President of Sarigam Industries Association and the President of Vapi Industries Association.

Priti Savla Smt. Priti P. Savla, B.Com., FCA is Independent Additional Directora of Aarti Industries Ltd. She is a practicing Chartered Accountant, she has more than ten years of postqualification experience. She has been appointed Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company since 25th September, 2014. She has more than 10 years of post-qualification experience. Her core area of practice is Audit & Assurance, Internal Audits, Risk Mitigation and control Mechanism, Risk Management, Investigation, Project Finance.

GANAPATI YADAV Prof. Ganapati D. Yadav is Independent Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He presently holds the distinguished position of Vice Chancellor of Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT). He is a fellow and/or honorary professor for various premier institutions across various countries viz. USA, Canada, UK, Amsterdam, Taiwan, China, etc. He ranks among the preeminent engineers and academicians in India. He provided inspiring academic and professional leadership to the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) and Catalysis Society of India, and Maharashtra Academy of Sciences. He authored over 300 original research papers in 51 crossdisciplinary international peerreviewed journals. He holds 68 patents and has authored 3 books. He received numerous honours and distinctions for his innovative contributions to green chemistry and engineering, catalysis science and engineering, chemical reaction engineering, nanotechnology and energy engineering.

Ramdas Gandhi Shri. Ramdas M. Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He is a LLM, Solicitor and has been in practice for over 50 years and has experience in the legal field and particularly on the matters relating to corporate laws. Directorships held in other (excluding foreign) Companies are Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited, Unichem Laboratories Limited, Aarti Drugs Limited Pidilite Industries Limited.

Laxmichand Jain Shri. Laxmichand K. Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He is B.E. (Chemical), USA by qualification, He is an Environmental Expert with over 45 years of experience in the industry.

Premchandra Sethi Shri. Premchandra A. Sethi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He was an Executive Director in Vijaya Bank from March, 2003 to October, 2004. He has more than 46 years experience in banking sector. He has worked as a General Manager and Deputy General Manager for many years. He has been Director of Jyoti Structures Ltd., IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd., Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd. His qualification is B.Com, CAIIB.

K. Sunder Shri. K. V. S. Shyam Sunder is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and a seasoned banker with over 30 years of enriched banking experience. He is also a Partner in Singrodia Goyal & Co. He is an in Corporate & Retail banking, Risk Management, Credit Rating, Reviewing & Monitoring System and loan policies. He has been Director of the following companies Ladderup Finance Ltd., Liners India Ltd., Ladderup Corporate Advisory Pvt. Ltd.