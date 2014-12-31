Name Description

Jonathan Bloomer Mr. Jonathan Bloomer is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Currently Chairman of the employee benefit business of Jardine Lloyd Thompson PLC, Chairman of Shepherd Direct Ltd, and a member of the code committee of the Takeover Panel. His previous positions include Chief Executive of Prudential PLC, Senior Independent Director of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Autonomy PLC, Chairman of the Practitioner Panel of the FSA and board membership of the Geneva Association.

Lee Rochford Mr. Lee Rochford has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective 3 January 2017. Lee brings extensive relevant financial services experience, including running a pan-European financial institutions advisory business which focused on the acquisition and sale of portfolios of non-performing loans across Europe, working both with financial institutions and private equity firms. He was also instrumental in delivering the highly successful IPO of fast growing retail challenger bank, Virgin Money, and in guiding the business as a listed company following the flotation. He was Chief Financial Officer at Virgin Money between October 2013 and August 2015, seeing the group through its successful IPO and into life as a listed company. Prior to this he held a number of roles at RBS between 2007 and 2013, culminating as Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group. Earlier in his career, Lee was Managing Director of Wachovia Securities' Principal Finance team, Managing Director and Head of European Asset Finance at Credit Suisse and Head of Northern European Securitisation at BNP Paribas.

Zachary Lewy Mr. Zachary Lewy is the Founder and Executive Director of Arrow Global Group PLC. He has 16 years of executive experience in consumer finance and business process outsourcing. Previous roles include working for Vertex where he served as President of Vertex North America and Group Corporate Development Director. Co-Founder and Executive Director of 7C Limited which was acquired by Vertex in 2002. Zachary is a former board member of the Credit Services Association having been Chairman of the UK Debt Buyers and Sellers Group since 2012.

Rob Memmott Mr. Rob Memmott is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He has 13 years experience as a Chief Financial Officer and 17 years experience in senior financial leadership roles. Previous roles included Chief Financial Officer for Leeds Bradford International Airport Limited and Servisair and Finance Director for Alfred McAlpine. He qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in Manchester.

Stewart Hamilton Stewart Hamilton is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the company. He has 13 years experience as a solicitor in corporate and commercial law. Joined Arrow Global from Addleshaw Goddard in 2011. He qualified as a solicitor with Linklaters in 2002 before working for Baker & McKenzie in London.

Phil Marsland Mr. Phil Marsland has been appointed as UK Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Phil Marsland brings with him a wealth of experience in financial services, data and analytics, and operations - all key drivers of Arrow Global's on going growth. He joins Arrow Global most recently from Lloyds Banking Group where he was Strategic Analytics Director. Prior to that he had held a number of senior leadership positions in a career spanning direct/customer relationship marketing, general management and consulting with businesses such as Capital One, American Express, Vodafone and Virgin Active.

Andrew Fisher Mr. Andrew C. Fisher is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew, a chartered accountant, is currently the Finance Director of FTSE100 Provident Financial plc, having been appointed in 2006. He has spent over 20 years as Finance Director of major listed companies where he has accumulated broad international experience and a considerable depth of knowledge across a variety of consumer credit asset classes. Prior to working in industry, he was a partner with Price Waterhouse LLP.

Maria Albuquerque Ms. Maria Luis Albuquerque has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 3 January 2017. Maria Luís was most recently Minister of State and Finance in the Portuguese government up until the end of 2015, having previously held various roles in the Portuguese treasury and finance ministry. Whilst Minister of State and Finance, Maria Luís also served as a Member of the Board of Governors at the African Development Bank, the European Stability Mechanism and the European Investment Bank.

Iain Cornish Mr. Iain Cornish is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has 20 years to 2011 at Yorkshire Building Society, including eight years as Chief Executive Officer. Iain is currently an independent Non-Executive Director of the Prudential Regulatory Authority and St James’ Place Wealth Management. He was previously Non-Executive Director of Vanquis Bank, Chairman of the Practitioner Panel of the FSA and of the Building Societies Association and executive committee member of the Council of Mortgage Lenders.