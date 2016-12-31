Name Description

Harold Kvisle Mr. Harold N. Kvisle is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company., since January 1, 2016. Mr. Kvisle has over 40 years of experience as a leader in the oil and gas, utilities and power generation industries. Most recently he held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Talisman Energy Inc., from September 2012 to May 2015. From 2001 to 2010, Mr. Kvisle was President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCanada Corporation and its predecessor, TransCanada PipeLines Ltd. Prior to joining TransCanada in 1999, Mr. Kvisle was President of Fletcher Challenge Energy Canada from 1990 to 1999 and he held engineering, finance and management positions with Dome Petroleum Limited from 1975 to 1988. Mr. Kvisle holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Calgary.

Myron Stadnyk Mr. Myron M. Stadnyk is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of ARC Resources Ltd. He has overall Management responsibility for the Corporation. Mr. Stadnyk joined ARC in 1997, as the Corporation’s first operations employee and has been President since 2009 and CEO since 2013. Prior to joining ARC, Mr. Stadnyk worked with a major oil and gas company in both domestic and international operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management program. Mr. Stadnyk joined ARC’s Board of Directors in 2013. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (APEGA) and currently sits on the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) Board of Governors and is the current Chair of the British Columbia Executive Policy Group. Mr. Stadnyk is a board member of the University of Saskatchewan Engineering Advancement Trust, STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society) Air Ambulance and is active with various charitable organizations.

P. Van Dafoe Mr. P. Van R. Dafoe, CPA, CMA, is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of ARC Resources Ltd. He oversees the finance, treasury, accounting, tax, risk management and information technology teams at ARC. Prior to being appointed to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2014, Mr. Dafoe was the Senior Vice President, Finance at ARC. Mr. Dafoe has 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and joined ARC in 1999 as Controller. He is a member of the Alberta Chartered Professional Accountants and has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba. Mr. Dafoe obtained his Certified Management Accountant’s designation in 1995.

Terry Anderson Mr. Terry Michael Anderson is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of ARC Resources Ltd., since December 16, 2013. Mr. Anderson is Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ARC Resources with responsibility for the execution of all aspects of ARC's operations and capital program. He has over 20 years of operations and engineering experience. Prior to joining ARC in 2000, he worked at a major oil and gas company. Mr. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia

Bevin Wirzba Mr. Bevin Mark Wirzba is Senior Vice President - Business Development and Capital Markets of the Company. Mr. Wirzba is responsible for ARC’s acquisition, disposition, land, business development and marketing activities and all facets of investor relations, communications and corporate governance. He has over 20 years of upstream and midstream technical and commercial experience including strategic advisory, investment analysis, project development, and merger, acquisition and divestiture evaluation and execution. Prior to joining ARC in 2016, Mr. Wirzba spent 10 years in the energy advisory and capital markets business of a global investment bank as a Managing Director. Prior thereto, he spent 12 years with a major multi-national corporation working in both North America and internationally. Mr. Wirzba holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta, has a Master in Business Administration from the Edinburgh Business School and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Kristen Bibby Mr. Kristen J. (Kris) Bibby. CPA is a Vice President - Finance of ARC Resources Ltd. He is responsible for ARC’s financial risk and research, treasury and information technology related activities. He has over 18 years of experience in finance and accounting roles within the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining ARC in 2014, Mr. Bibby held the position as Chief Financial Officer at a junior oil and gas company with international operations. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a member of the Alberta Chartered Professional Accountants.

Armin Jahangiri Mr. Armin Jahangiri is the Vice President - Operations of the Company. He is responsible for overseeing the facilities, drilling and completions, health and safety, and the environment and regulatory teams. He has 20 years of extensive industry experience in operations and major project development and execution both in North America and internationally. Armin joined ARC in 2014, and since this time has taken on roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining ARC, he worked with a major Canadian oil and gas producer and a global oilfield services company. Armin holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Shariff University of Technology, and a Master of Engineering in Reservoir Characterization from the University of Calgary. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Ryan Berrett Mr. Ryan Victor Berrett is Vice President - Marketing of the Company. He coordinates all marketing activities to ensure market access for ARC’s production. He has over 15 years of accounting, finance and marketing experience, having started his career at ARC in 2003. Mr. Berrett has led ARC’s marketing activities since 2010. Mr. Berrett holds a Bachelor of Management degree from the University of Lethbridge and an Executive MBA in Global Energy from the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business.

Lisa Olsen Ms. Lisa Ann Olsen is Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. She oversees ARC’s human resources, office services and records information management functions while supporting ARC’s high-performance culture. Ms. Olsen joined ARC in 2008 and has over 18 years of experience in Human Resources. Prior to joining ARC, Ms. Olsen spent over 10 years leading the human resources functions in both a Canadian oil & gas organization as well as for a major international consumer brand. Ms. Olsen has a Bachelor of Communications from Simon Fraser University and an HR Management Certificate from the BC Institute of Technology.

Christopher Baldwin Mr. Christopher D. (Chris) Baldwin serves as Vice President - Geosciences of the Company. He is responsible for the execution of ARC’s geophysical and geological activities. Mr. Baldwin joined ARC in 2009 and has over 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, development, geology and geophysics. Prior to joining ARC, Mr. Baldwin held positions with large and intermediate oil and gas companies. Mr. Baldwin holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Sean Calder Mr. Sean R. A. Calder is Vice President - Production of ARC Resources Ltd. He manages all aspects of field production operations and health, safety and environment. He has over 18 years of broad industry experience including, field operations, drilling and completions and facility management. Mr. Calder joined ARC in 2005, and since this time has taken on roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining ARC, he worked at a major oil and gas company. Mr. Calder has a Bachelor of Applied Petroleum Engineering Technology degree from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), as well as the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals in Alberta (ASET).

Larissa Conrad Ms. Larissa (Lara) M. Conrad is Vice President - Engineering and Planning of the Company. Ms. Conrad is Vice President, Engineering and Planning of ARC Resources with responsibility for all engineering and strategic planning activities. She has over 18 years of experience in reservoir, exploration, development and production engineering, as well as government and regulatory relations. Ms. Conrad joined ARC in 2011, and since this time has taken on roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining ARC, she worked at a major Canadian oil and gas producer. Ms. Conrad has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Wayne Lentz Mr. Wayne D. Lentz is a Vice President - Business Analysis of ARC Resources Ltd. He is responsible for strategic planning and related activities. He brings over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas business covering production, engineering and operations. Prior to joining ARC in 1999, Mr. Lentz worked with a major exploration and production company in both domestic and international operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alberta. Mr. Lentz is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Grant Zawalsky Mr. Grant A. Zawalsky is Corporate Secretary of ARC Resources Ltd., since December 31, 2013. He is a managing partner at the law firm of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, and has over 30 years of experience in securities and corporate law including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. Mr. Zawalsky is currently a director for a number of public and private energy companies including, NuVista Energy, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Whitecap Resources and Zargon Oil and Gas.

John Dielwart Mr. John P. Dielwart is Non-Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd. Mr. Dielwart is a founding member of ARC Resources and held the position of Chief Executive Officer until December 31, 2012. Currently, Mr. Dielwart is Vice-Chairman and Director of ARC Financial Corp., Canada's largest energy-focused private equity manager. Prior to joining ARC in 1994, Mr. Dielwart spent 12 years with a major Calgary based oil and natural gas engineering consulting firm, as senior Vice-President and a director, where he gained extensive technical knowledge of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. He began his career with a major oil and natural gas company in Calgary. Mr. Dielwart received a Bachelor of Science with Distinction (Civil Engineering) degree from the University of Calgary. Mr. Dielwart is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and is a Past-Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP). In 2015, Mr. Dielwart was inducted into the Calgary Business Hall of Fame.

David Collyer Mr. David R. Collyer serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Collyer has been involved in the energy industry for nearly 40 years and has extensive experience in all aspects of the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry, including marketing both domestically and internationally, and concluded his 30-year career as President and Country Chair for Shell in Canada. Upon his retirement, Mr. Collyer served as President of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers from 2008 to 2014, and currently provides energy-related consulting services and serves on a number of not-for-profit and corporate boards. Mr. Collyer holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Engineering and a Master of Business of Administration from the University of Alberta, and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Frederick Dyment Mr. Frederick J. Dyment, CPA, CA, is an Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd. Mr. Dyment has over 40 years of extensive experience in the oil and gas industry and is currently an independent businessman. From 1978 to 2000, Mr. Dyment has held various positions with Ranger Oil Limited, including as Chief Financial Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Dyment served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Maxx Petroleum Company. Mr. Dyment has also served as Governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) from 1995 to 1997 and holds a Chartered Accountant designation from the Province of Ontario.

Timothy Hearn Mr. Timothy J. Hearn is an Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd. Mr. Hearn is the retired Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Oil Limited. He has over 40 years of experience in oil and gas with Imperial Oil. During his time with Imperial Oil he held increasingly senior positions, including President of Exxon Mobil Chemicals, Asia Pacific, and Vice President of Human Resources for Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Hearn holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba. He brings extensive corporate board experience to ARC. In addition to his work on corporate boards, Mr. Hearn is a member of the Advisory Board of the Public Policy School at the University of Calgary. Previously, he has served as the Chairman of the board of directors of the C.D. Howe Institute and the Calgary Homeless Foundation and was a member of the Canada Council of Chief Executives.

James Houck Mr. James C. Houck is an Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd. Mr. Houck has over 40 years of diversified experience in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, he held the position as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Churchill Corporation, a construction and industrial services company. Previously he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Oil Sands. The greater part of his career was spent with ChevronTexaco Inc., where he held a number of senior management and officer positions, including President, Worldwide Power and Gasification Inc., and Vice President and General Manager, Alternate Energy Department. Earlier in his career, Mr. Houck held various positions of increasing responsibility in Texaco’s conventional oil and gas operations. Mr. Houck has a Bachelor of Engineering Science from Trinity University in San Antonio and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Kathleen O'Neill Ms. Kathleen M. O'Neill is an Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd. Ms. O’Neill is a Corporate Director and has extensive experience in accounting and financial services. Previously, she was an Executive Vice-President of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group with accountability for a number of major business units. Prior to joining BMO Financial Group in 1994, she was a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ms. O'Neill is a FCPA, FCA (Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants) and has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. O'Neill was a member of the Steering Committee on Enhancing Audit Quality sponsored by the CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada) and the Canadian Public Accountability Board. Ms. O’Neill is the past Chair of St Joseph’s Health Centre and St Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation of Toronto. In 2014 and 2015, Ms. O’Neill was awarded Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award by the Women's Executive Network.

Herbert Pinder Mr. Herbert C. Pinder, Jr., is an Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd. Mr. Pinder is the President of Goal Group, a private equity management firm located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Previously, he managed a family business as President of Pinder Drugs. Mr. Pinder is an experienced corporate director who, in addition to his varied business background, has sat on numerous public and private boards in the energy industry. Mr. Pinder has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Saskatchewan, a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Manitoba and Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard University Graduate School of Business. Mr. Pinder is a Director on the Board of the Fraser Institute and the Chairman of the Business of Hockey Institute.

William Sembo Mr. William G. Sembo is an Independent Director of ARC Resources Ltd., since November 6, 2013. Mr. Sembo has over 40 years of industry and financial services experience. He retired from his role as Vice Chairman at RBC Capital Markets LLC in 2013. Mr. Sembo has spent the majority of his career in energy investment banking and has expertise in investment banking, corporate credit and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining RBC in 1986, Mr. Sembo held Corporate Finance and Financial Planning positions with Toronto Dominion Bank and Asamera Inc., respectively. Mr. Sembo has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Calgary. He brings extensive capital markets expertise as well as a broad base of corporate governance experience to ARC, having served as a director for both private and public boards as well as numerous not-for-profit organizations.