Name Description

Karsten Wellner Dr. Karsten Wellner, Ph.D. serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Ascendis Health (Pty) Ltd. He also serves as Part-time lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business School on International Management and Independent Board member at Alpha Pharm East Cape Holdings.

Kieron Futter Mr. Kieron Futter has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director with effect from 1st October 2015. Mr. Kieronâ€™s qualifications include CA (SA), having achieved a top ten position in the board exam, B. Com (Honours) and a Higher Diploma in Auditing at University of Johannesburg, and CIMA. Kieron has more than 20 years of experience in financial management in various industries, including 5 years at GlaxoSmithKline in Consumer Health Care (in the UK and Dubai), 5 years as CFO of TransUnion Group Africa incorporating 31 companies, with the international holding company being based in Chicago, USA, and most recently 2 years as CEO of Nandosâ€™ company owned restaurants with a major focus on the financial management of R1.2b revenues and 3000 employees. Kieron will be based at the Ascendis head office in Bryanston and besides his financial abilities will also bring considerable local and international experience in the fields of business consolidation and restructuring. He is 38 years old and presents a dynamic and technically astute set of skills, with a sound knowledge and experience of IFRS, USA GAAP, and other financial legislation.

Thomas Thomsen Mr. Thomas Thomsen is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He has experience in the consumer goods and consumer healthcare industries where he has held senior leadership positions responsible for multi-billion dollar revenues. Most recently Thomas was the category head of Novartis Consumer Healthcare based in Geneva and previously held the positions of senior vice president and global marketing officer of Renkitt-Benckiser Consumer Healthcare based in London. Thomas was also previously Managing Director (“MD”) of Central and Eastern Europe and MD and Vice President of Nordic and Turkey at Johnson & Johnson Consumer based in Prague and Stockholm respectively. Further to the invaluable experience Thomas brings to the Ascendis stable in the form of industry knowledge and the successful integration of numerous business units, he has also completed various Executive MBA courses from the likes of, inter alia, Harvard Business School, London Business School and INSEAD.

Cliff Sampson Mr. Cliff Sampson (Dip Inst. Mkt. Man, MAP (Wits) and MBA (Henley)) has been appointed as Acting Managing Director of the Company effective July 1, 2015. He has over 30 years of experience in the fast moving consumer goods industry, including over 20 years in the capacity as MD. Cliff's previous roles include 9 years as MD of National Brands Limited where Cliff led the transformation of the business into a successful and highly profitable contributor to the AVI Limited Group. For the past seven years Cliff served as MD of Foodcorp Proprietary Limited, growing the company into a leading domestic food group, with annual revenues north of R7 billion prior to its eventual acquisition by Remgro Limited's listed subsidiary, RCL Foods Limited Group. Cliff brings an abundance of operational and leadership experience to Ascendis having worked in both large enterprise and listed corporations for much of his career.

Cornelle Van Graan Ms. Cornelle Van Graan serves as Head of Direct Selling for Ascendis Health (Pty) Ltd. She has experience in this sector having worked at Sara Lee Houshold and Body Care, as CFO and later MD of Avroy Schlain and as Sales Director at Table Charm. Since August 2011 she works as CEO for Sportron International and Regal and is a knowledgeable and charming asset to the Ascendis Holding team regarding any direct selling matters.