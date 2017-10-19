Name Description

Mustafa Seker Mr. Mustafa Murat Seker has been Chairman of the Board of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 31, 2015. He graduated from Middle East Technical University, Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department in 1992 and continued his graduate level studies in the same department between 1992-1994. He has been working at Undersecretaries for Defense Industries since 1992. He took charge in several projects as assistant expert. Between the years 1992- 2000, he worked as Project Manager responsible for important projects about Helicopter and Aircraft Modernization, Communication, Radar, Electronic Warfare and Satellites. In 2011 he was appointed as the Head of Naval Platforms Department and is still responsible for projects like New Type Submarine, National Corvette, Landing Platform Dock and TF-2000. He was a Member of Board of Auditors of MIKES A.S in 2010 and 2011, Member of Board of Auditors of HEAS in 2012.

Faik Eken Dr. Faik Eken is Chief Executive Officer of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from USA Michigan Technological University Electrical Engineering Department in 1980. He received his master’s degree in 1982 from USA Michigan Technological University Electrical Engineering Department and his doctoral degree in 1985 from USA Tulane University Electrical Engineering Department. His professional career started as a Research Assistant in Michigan Technological University in 1981 while he was registered to master’s program. Dr. EKEN worked as a Teaching Assistant in Tulane University throughout his doctoral education. Dr. EKEN, who began his career in ASELSAN as an Engineer in 1986, afterwards has served as the Electrical Design Manager and Electrical Design Director in Communication Devices Division. He worked as the Vice President and Head of Communication and Information Technologies Division in 2006-2014. In addition, Dr. EKEN served as a Board of Directors Member in; TESID in 2006-2011, TUBITAK Space in 2007-2013, ROKETSAN in 2008-2011 and worked in NATO Shape Technical Center in 1988-1993.

Murat Ucuncu Dr. Murat Ucuncu has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 31, 2014. He graduated from Kuleli Military High School ranking first among the class of 1976 and from Military Academy (from Electronic Engineering Department as Communication Lieutenant) ranking first among the class of 1980. He was admitted to Bogazici University Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department as transfer student in 1980. He received his Bachelors degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1983, Masters degree in 1985 and PhD in 1989 from this university. He served as a member of Military Academy between 1986-1987 and as project engineer in Presidency of Communication, Electronic and Information Systems of General Staff (MEBS) about communication projects. Between January 1992 - March 1995 he was on duty in NATO Headquarters (Brussels) as system engineer for the Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation Systems (BICES) project. Between March 1995 - August 1998 he served as Command Control Information Systems project officer in Presidency of Communication, Electronic and Information Systems of General Staff (MEBS) and between August 1998 - August 2006 he was Communication, Electronic and Information Systems Branch Officer. In August 2006 with the rank of colonel he was appointed as the Head of Presidency of Communication, Electronic and Information Systems of General Staff. He was promoted to Brigadier General in August 2007 and fulfilled his duty until he was sent to retirement with the decisions of the Supreme Military Council in 2012. Dr. Ucuncu, who has been lecturing in universities as part-time lecturer, has 23 articles / papers / books in total published / presented in national / international journals and conferences.

Okan Turan Mr. Okan Turan has been Vice General Manager - Financial Management at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since January 4, 2016. He began his professional career in the field of capital markets as Financial Analyst at Data Securities Co. in 1992 and continued to work as Chief Financial Analyst between 1996-1997 at Bayindir Securities Co., till he moved to real sector. He worked as Budget and Planning Manager at Total Oil (formerly Elf Petroleum) between 1997- 1999 and Budget Control and Reporting Manager at Tirsan Trailer Company between 2000-2001 and then Financial Controller at Reckitt Benckiser Turkey office and Finance Director Romania-Bulgaria based in Bucharest Romania between 2001-2007. He worked as Vice President for Finance - Chief Financial Officer at Sisecam Glass Packing Group in Russian Operations responsible for Russia and Ukraine based in Moscow between 2008-2012 and Group Corporate Controller at Anadolu Efes between 2012-2015. He has experience and expertise in the areas such as Budgeting and Strategic Business Planning, Capital Markets, International Reporting Standards (IFRS), Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Project Management and Financing and, Implementation and Roll-out of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP-SAP). He received his undergraduate degree (BSc) from Istanbul Technical University, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering Faculty in 1989 and Master's degree (MSc) Istanbul Technical University, Faculty of Management, Management Engineering in 1992.

Ismet Atalar Mr. Ismet Atalar is Vice General Manager of Research and Development and Technology Management at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1979. He received his master’s degree also from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1983. He began his career in ASELSAN as an Engineer at the R&D Department in 1980 and was assigned as a Lead Engineer in 1984. In 1985, he worked as a Design Engineer in the field of computer networks in Christian Rovsing in Denmark for a year. Mr. Atalar returned to ASELSAN R&D Department in 1986, was assigned as Chief Engineer in 1987 and as the Vice Manager of Control Systems in 1989. In 1991-2005, he worked as the Systems Engineering Manager in Microwave Systems Technologies Division. In parallel, he served as the President of ASELSAN Technology Supreme Board in 2004-2011. He worked as the Engineering Director of Defense Systems Technologies Division in 2005-2014.

Yavuz Bayiz Mr. Yavuz Bayiz is Vice General Manager of Communications and Information Technologies Sector at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1985. He received his master’s degree also from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1988. Mr. Bayiz who began his professional and ASELSAN career in 1984 as a co-op Engineer, afterwards worked as an Engineer and Chief Engineer. In 1997-2004, he served as the Consumer Communication Systems Engineering Manager and in 2004-2006 as the Civil Communication Systems Engineering Manager in Communication and Information Technologies Division. He worked as the Professional Communication Systems Program Director in Communication and Information Technologies Division in 2006-2014. He was assigned as ASELSAN Acting Vice President of Communication and Information Technologies Division in 2014.

Huseyin Yavuz Dr. Huseyin Yavuz serves as Vice General Manager of Human Resources Management at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1985. He also received his master’s degree in 1987 and doctoral degree in 1993 from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department. He began his professional career as a Research Assistant in TUBITAK in 1985. He served as Research and Teaching Assistants in Middle East Technical University and as a Researcher in TRT Research Production Unit in the following years. He began his career in ASELSAN as a co-op Engineer in 1984 and later served as an Engineer, Lead Engineer, Technical Leader and Senior Design Leader. He was assigned as the Systems Engineering Manager of Gun and Missile Systems in Defense Systems Technologies Division in 2005-2014. Dr. Yavuz, who was involved in NATO Group studies since 2000, is a member of Ministry of National Defense Gun Systems Technology Panel since 2010.

Yavuz Bengur Mr. Yavuz Suat Bengur is Vice General Manager of Transportation, Security, Energy and Automation Systems Sector of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1981. He received his master’s degree also from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1985. Mr. Bengur who began his professional and ASELSAN career in 1981 as an Engineer, afterwards worked as a Head Engineer and a Chief Engineer. He served as the Communication Electronic Warfare Systems Engineering Manager in 1991-2000, and as the Business Development Manager in 2000-2006 in Microwave Systems Technologies Division. He served as the Naval Combat Systems Program Director in 2006-2008 in Microwave Systems Technologies Division and as the Naval Systems Program Director in 2008-2014 in Defense Systems Technologies Division.

Mustafa Kaval Mr. Mustafa Kaval is Vice General Manager of Defense Systems Technologies Sector of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Mechanical Engineering Department in 1986. He received his master’s degree also from Middle East Technical University Mechanical Engineering Department in 1989. Mr. Kaval, who began his professional career in ASELSAN as an Engineer in 1986, served as Technical Leader in 1997-2000 and as Project Leader in 2000-2004. He was assigned as the Manager of Gun Systems Program Department in Defense Systems Technologies Division in 2004 and has carried that duty until the year 2012. Afterwards he served as the Director of Air Defense Systems Program Directorate in Defense Systems Technologies Division in 2012-2014.

Hezarfen Oruc Mr. Hezarfen Oruc has been Vice General Manager - Corporate Services at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Vice General Manager of Shared Services at the Company. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University Electrical Engineering Department in 1985. Mr. Oruc who has served as an Avionics Test Engineer in Turkish Air Forces First Supply Command in 1986, began his career in ASELSAN in 1988 as an Engineer. He worked as Chief Assistant in 1989, as Test Chief in 1991; assigned as Sales Manager in 1996 and started working as Business Development Manager starting from 2004. He served as the Marketing Manager responsible of Pacific Middle Asia Region from 2011 to 2014 in Marketing Department.

Oguz Sener Mr. Oguz Sener is Vice General Manager of Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Sector of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1987. He received his master’s degree also from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1990. Mr. Sener, who began his professional life in 1986 as a co-op Engineer in ASELSAN, afterwards worked as an Engineer, a Chief and a Technical Leader. He served as the Electronic Hardware Manager in Microwave Systems Technologies Division in 2000-2007, and Radar Electronic Warfare Systems Design Technologies Director in 2008-2014. Additionally, he served as the President of ASELSAN Technology Supreme Board in 2013-2014. He served as referee for TUBITAK Projects and for investments to universities in State Planning Organization; and served as expert for workshops organized by several ministries and TUBITAK.

Baki Sensoy Mr. Baki Sensoy is Vice General Manager of Microelectronic Guidance and Electro-optical Sector of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department in 1990. He received his MBA from Middle East Technical University in 2011. Mr. Sensoy, who started working as an Engineer in ASELSAN in 1994, served as an Engineer Specialist in 1997 and as a Vice Manager in 1998. He was assigned as the Manager of Thermal Imaging Systems Engineering in Microelectronics, Guidance & Electro-Optics Division for the years 2004-2008. He served as the ASELSAN Strategy Management Director in 2008-2014. He has also been serving as a Member of Board of Directors in Turkish Electronics Businessmen Association since 2012 and in Istanbul Technical University Electronics Technologies Research Foundation since 2013.

Turan Erol Dr. Turan Erol has been Member of the Board at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 31, 2016. He served as an associate professor at Basent University between the years 1997- 2003 and he has made researches and lectured on the subjects of finance and economics. Dr. Turan Erol was awarded by TOBB in the field of best research on Turkey’s Economy in 2003. He served as a member of Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines, Turkish Airlines Technic and its associated companies along with his duty of principal consultant of the Prime Minister. During his duties, he had the opportunity to participate and get closely acquainted with the operation, decision making and regulation processes of private and public institutions and financial and non-financial sectors. He had the opportunity to participate in joint studies and organizations with national and international institutions, mainly in finance sector. He completed his undergraduate program in the Department of Economics in 1985, his postgraduate program in 1989 and his doctoral program in Netherlands Tinbergen Institute/Erasmus University in the field of Economics in 1996.

Ismail Gumustekin Mr. Ismail Gumustekin has been Member of the Board at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 31, 2015. Between 1982-1989, he served as platoon and company commander, he became staff officer after completing his education in Military Academy in 1989-1991 and Armed Forces Academy in 1995. In 1999-2000, he served as the First Mechanized Infantry Battalion Commander in 39th Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Osmaniye, after he served as the infantry company commander in 33rd Mechanized Infantry Division in Kirklareli in 1991-1992, and as the headquarters officer in 1992-1999. In 2000-2003, he was a liaison officer in Germany Federal Republic Land Forces Training and Doctrine Commander (Heeresamt) in Cologne/Germany. He served as the Head of Staff Management Division in Ministry of National Defense, after serving as the Head of Third Military Operations Division Planning and Operations Division in 2003-2004, and as the ninth Artillery Regimental Commander in 2004-2005, as the Head of Personnel Department in Ministry of National Defense in 2005-2006. He was promoted to be a brigadier general with the resolution of the Supreme Military Council in 2008, after he served as the Head of Logistics External Affairs Unit in the Land Forces Logistic Planning Department and as the head of Internal Security Operations Unit in Land Forces Planning and Operations Division in 2006-2008. He retired in 2014 after serving as the eighth Mechanized Infantry Brigade and Tekirdag Garrison Commander in 2008-2010, 25th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and Garrison Commander in 2010-2012, and Head of Goods and Services Procurement Department in the Ministry of National Defense in 2012-2014. He graduated from Kuleli Military High School in 1977, Turkish Military Academy in 1981 and from Artillery and Missile School in 1982.

Mehmet Lekesiz Mr. Mehmet Celalettin Lekesiz has been Member of the Board at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 31, 2016. He served as district governor of Tefenni, Koprubasi, Yusufeli and Divrigi, in Ministry of Internal Affairs as the Head of Department of Training, Head of the Department of Coordination for Research and Planning, Head of The General Directorate of Local Administrations, as Civil Inspector and Head Civil Inspector in the Department of Inspection Board and Head of the General Directorate of Human Resources. He was appointed as the governor of Amasya as per the resolution of Council of Ministers dated July 18, 2005, as the governor of Hatay as per the resolution of Council of Ministers dated June 11, 2009 and as the General Director of Turkish National Police as per the resolution of Council of Ministers dated September 15, 2014. He completed his undergraduate program in 1986 in Ankara University Faculty of Political Science.

Sedat Nazlibilek Dr. Sedat Nazlibilek is Board Member of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Military Academy (from Electronic Engineering Department as Transportation Lieutenant) ranking first among the class in 1979. He was admitted to Bogazici University Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department as transfer student in 1979. He received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1982, master’s degree in 1984 from this university. In 1993, he received his PhD from Middle East Technical University Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department. In 2013, he earned Associate Professor Doctor title in the field of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He served as an academic member of Military Academy between 1984-1992, as a project engineer in Presidency of Communication, Electronic and Information Systems of General Staff (MEBS) about communication projects in between the years 1992-1997. Between July 1997-September 2000, he served as the National C3 Representative of NATO Headquarters (Brussels) Turkey Permanent Representative. He worked as Branch Officer of Communication and Electronic Systems Project Management and as Deputy Head of Presidency in Presidency of Communication, Electronic and Information Systems of General Staff (MEBS) between September 2000-August 2010. In addition, between 2002-2010 he served as a member of Advisory Board in TUBITAK-MAM.

Ziya Akbas Mr. Ziya Akbas has been Independent Board Member of Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 31, 2014. He completed the Bachelors program in Erciyes University Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences Business Administration Department. He served as the Member of Audit Committee in Privatization Administration Sumer Holding A.S. in between the years 2003-2005, in Ministry of Energy TEDAS Camlibel Electricity Supply A.S. in between the years 2006-2009 and in Guneydogu Dicle Electricity Supply A.S. in between the years 2010-2012. Mr. Akbas, who became an Independent Accountant and Financial Advisor in 1997, has been working at the Turkish Patent Institute as a Brand Attorney and as an Independent Auditor in Public Oversight Institution at the same time. He started serving as an Official Arbitrator in Ministry of Labor and Social Security and as an Expert on Financial Issues and Copyrights in TURMOB and he is carrying these duties on since the year 2000.

Nazim Altintas Mr. Nazim Altintas serves as Independent Member of the Board at Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Between 1992 and 1994, he served as a liaison officer in the United States Education and Doctrine Commander in Kansas, and had his MBA diploma from Webster University during this duty. He was trained for civilian-military relations, defense economics and strategic planning for six months in Germany in 1997. In 2001-2003, he served as the third Commando Brigadier General in Siirt, and in 2003- 2005 as the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Corps (NATO High Readiness Corps) in Istanbul. He also served as the Chief of Staff of NATO Forces (ISAF VII) in Afghanistan in 2005, and in 2005-2007, as the General Plans and Principles Command in Land Forces Headquarters as a Major General, and Commander of Infantry School in Istanbul/Tuzla. As a Lieutenant General, he first served as Gendarmerie Peace Commander in 2009-2011 in Van, and then finally served as the fifth Corps Commander in Corlu and retired in 2013. He has knowledge and experience about project management, supply and modernization of warfare weapon platforms and fighting against terrorism, along with his expertise on military training and education. He has written a book named “Rethinking Fight Against Terrorism” published by War Colleges and has various articles published in military magazines. He graduated from the Military Academy as staff officer in 1984.