Name Description

Peter Gibbs Mr. Peter J. Gibbs is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed to the Board in April 2015. Peter has spent his entire career working in the financial services industry. He was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Region for the non-US investment management activities of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, having spent his early career at Brown Shipley and Bankers Trust as a portfolio manager. Since then he has held a number of non-executive positions including UK Financial Investments plc (the body responsible for the UK government’s financial services investments), Evolution Group plc, Impax Asset Management Group plc and Friends Life Group Limited. He is currently a Non-executive Director of Aspect Capital Ltd, Intermediate Capital Group plc and the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (UK) Pension Plan Trustee Ltd.

Mark Coombs Mr. Mark L. Coombs is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ashmore Group plc. He was appointed Director on the incorporation of the Company in December 1998, and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since then. He held a number of positions at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and led Ashmore’s buyout from ANZ in early 1999. He is Co-Chair of EMTA, the trade association for Emerging Markets, having been on the Board since 1993. Mark has an MA in Law from Cambridge University.

Tom Shippey Mr. Tom Shippey, ACA, is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Ashmore Group plc. He was previously Head of Corporate Development, in which capacity he was responsible for developing and implementing Ashmore’s corporate strategy. Prior to joining Ashmore in 2007, he worked for UBS Investment Bank, including advising on the Ashmore IPO in 2006. Tom qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999 and is a Fellow of the ICAEW. He has a BSc in International Business and German from Aston University.

Clive Adamson Mr. Clive Adamson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Head of Supervision and an Executive Director of the Board of the Financial Conduct Authority until January 2015, and prior to that he held a number of senior roles within its predecessor the Financial Services Authority. Between 1998 and 2000 he was a Senior Advisor in Banking Supervision at the Bank of England. Clive is currently a Non- executive Director of JP Morgan International Bank Limited and The Prudential Assurance Company Limited. He holds an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

David Bennett Mr. David Bennett is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since October 2014. He was a Director of Alliance and Leicester plc between 2001 and 2008 serving as Group Finance Director and then Group Chief Executive until its sale to Santander in 2008. He has also held a number of executive positions in Abbey National plc, Cheltenham & Gloucester plc, Lloyds TSB Group and the National Bank of New Zealand. David is currently Non-executive Chairman of Homeserve Membership Ltd, and a Non-executive Director of Jerrold Holdings Limited and PayPal (Europe) SARL et Cie, S.C.A. He has also served as a Non-executive Director of easyJet plc between 2005 and 2014. David holds an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

Dame Pringle Ms. Dame Anne Pringle, DCMG, is Non-Executive Director of Ashmore Group PLC. She has over 30 years’ experience as a career diplomat with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, focusing in particular on the EU, Russia and Eastern Europe. Between 2001 and 2004, Anne was the British Ambassador to the Czech Republic and from 2004 to 2007 Director of Strategy and Information at the FCO and a member of the FCO Board. From 2008 to 2011 she served as Ambassador to the Russian Federation. Anne is a Public Appointments Assessor, the Government’s Special Representative on Deportation with Assurances, a member of the Foreign Secretary’s advisory Locarno Group and a Non-executive Director on the Court of St Andrew’s University.