Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)
ASPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
750.05INR
3:29pm IST
750.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.90 (+1.20%)
Rs8.90 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs741.15
Rs741.15
Open
Rs735.00
Rs735.00
Day's High
Rs754.00
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs735.00
Rs735.00
Volume
46,641
46,641
Avg. Vol
78,330
78,330
52-wk High
Rs765.00
Rs765.00
52-wk Low
Rs367.05
Rs367.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Raghunath Shenoy
|71
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hiranand Savlani
|2003
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Krunal Bhatt
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sandeep Engineer
|53
|2006
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Jagruti Engineer
|2015
|Whole Time Director
|
Anil Jani
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Kyle Thompson
|53
|1997
|Non-Executive Director
|
Narasinh BaIgi
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Pradip Desai
|62
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
K. Raghunath Shenoy
|Mr. K. Raghunath Shenoy is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is a M.Sc. (Statistics) from Mumbai University. He possesses experience of 37 years in the banking sector. He was the Chairman and CEO of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited, Karur, Tamil Nadu till 2002. He has also served in various positions and retired as an Executive Director of Corporation Bank in 1997. He has also served in the RBI during the period 1965-1973 as a Statistical Assistant (3 Years) and Staff Officer Grade-A (5 Years). Presently he is a Director of an NGO in Bangalore and a member of Executive Committee of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Mangalore.
|
Hiranand Savlani
|Mr. Hiranand A. Savlani is Chief Financial Officer of Astral Poly Technik Ltd. He is responsible for all the Finance and Accounts of Astral Poly Technik Limited.
|
Krunal Bhatt
|
Sandeep Engineer
|Mr. Sandeep P. Engineer is Managing Director, Executive Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is a qualified Chemical Engineer and has been the promoter Director of the Company. He has been pivotal in bringing the Company to its current position and scale. He is also a director on the Board of Astral Technologies Limited (A JV Company), Astral Biochem Private Limited (Subsidiary Company),and Kairav Chemicals Limited.
|
Jagruti Engineer
|Mrs. Jagruti S. Engineer is Whole Time Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. Mrs. Jagruti Engineer has been managing the Administration and Human Resource Departments of the Company since 2006 and her services are indispensable. It was observed by the members of Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company that it would be prudent to re-appoint the Whole Time Director in the interest of
|
Anil Jani
|
Kyle Thompson
|Mr. Kyle A. Thompson is Non-Executive Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is an Associate in Electronics from United States of America. He was a Director in Thompson Plastics Inc., a CPVC manufacturing Company, situated at USA, promoted by his father Mr. Bernard Thompson. He has been actively involved with your Company since 1997 and has contributed significantly for technology tie-ups and product development and upgradation.
|
Narasinh BaIgi
|
Pradip Desai
|Mr. Pradip N. Desai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is a B.Sc (Physics) from Gujarat University. He started his career by setting up his sole proprietorship firm, which was a manufacturing unit of PVC conduit pipes and pressure pipes, which was operational for seven years. He was the Secretary and President of the Paper Merchants' Association, Ahmedabad, for six years, a Committee Member of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce for ten years and the Vice President of All India Federation of Paper Traders' Association. He is also the Director of N. Desai Papers Private Limited, which is authorised to distribute paper manufactured by Ballarpur Paper Mills Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
K. Raghunath Shenoy
|220,000
|
Hiranand Savlani
|--
|
Krunal Bhatt
|--
|
Sandeep Engineer
|23,910,000
|
Jagruti Engineer
|4,100,000
|
Anil Jani
|--
|
Kyle Thompson
|--
|
Narasinh BaIgi
|--
|
Pradip Desai
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
K. Raghunath Shenoy
|0
|0
|
Hiranand Savlani
|0
|0
|
Krunal Bhatt
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Engineer
|0
|0
|
Jagruti Engineer
|0
|0
|
Anil Jani
|0
|0
|
Kyle Thompson
|0
|0
|
Narasinh BaIgi
|0
|0
|
Pradip Desai
|0
|0