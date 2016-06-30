Name Description

Desmond Sacco Mr. Desmond Sacco, BSc (Hons) (Geology) (Wits) (Unisa) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Assore Limited. He qualified as a geologist and joined the Assore group in 1968. He was appointed to the Assore board in 1974 and, on the retirement of his father, Guido, in 1992, was appointed Chairman and Managing Director. In that year he was also appointed Deputy Chairman of Assmang Limited and in 1999 he became Chairman of Assmang. He is a fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA).

Charles Walters Mr. Charles Edwards Walters is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Charles will join Assore on 1 April 2017 as CEO designate. Charles has had a long and successful career in mining and industry and joins the Assore Group of companies from the Invicta Group, where he is currently the chief executive officer.

Edward Southey Mr. Edward Montagu Southey is Lead Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Assore Limited. Ed was admitted as an attorney, notary and conveyancer in 1967 and practiced as a partner of Webber Wentzel until his retirement as senior partner of that firm in 2006. He remains an executive consultant to the firm. He is a former president of the Law Society of the Northern Province and of the Law Society of South Africa and is a director of a number of companies. He joined the Assore board as a non-executive director in January 2009, and was appointed as Deputy Chairman and lead independent director in November 2010. He is the Chairman of the group’s Audit and Risk and Remuneration Committees.

Patrick Sacco Mr. Patrick E. Sacco is Group Marketing Director of the company. He was Deputy Managing Director of Ore & Metal, subsidiary of Assore Ltd. He joined the Assore group in 2003 after completing a master’s degree at the University of Colorado (USA). He was appointed a director of Ore & Metal, the selling and marketing agent for all the group’s products, in 2007, and is currently its Deputy Managing Director. Pat was appointed as a director of Assmang in 2008, and is on the board of Oresteel Investments Proprietary Limited, the ultimate holding company of Assore. With effect from 1 July 2007, he was appointed as alternate to Mr Desmond Sacco on the Assore board. He is also an alternate director to Alastair Stalker on the board of the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).

Bastiaan van Aswegen Mr. Bastiaan Hendrikus van Aswegen is Group Technical and Operations Director, Executive Director of Assore Limited. He obtained a BEng (Metallurgy) from the University of Pretoria (UP) in 1982 and later obtained BCom (Unisa) and MEng (UP) degrees. After working for Iscor and Samancor in production and on projects, he was appointed by Samancor as General Manager of the Palmiet Ferrochrome Operation (Mogale) in 1999. He joined Assore in 2003 as Consulting Metallurgist and is a member of the Assmang Operations Committee. In September 2012, he was appointed Group Technical and Operations Director of Assore and a director of Assmang. In June 2014, he was appointed as Chairman of Assmang subsidiary, Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn.Bhd, Malaysia.

Thandeka Mgoduso Ms. Thandeka Nozipho Mgoduso has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Assore Limited., effective 2 February 2015. Thandeka is a clinical psychologist and obtained her qualifications at the universities of Fort Hare and the Witwatersrand. While in commerce, she held various leadership positions in operations, as well as in human resources, including a non-executive directorship of the South African Reserve Bank, and currently consults in strategy and human resources. She chairs her company, Jojose Investments, and is a non-executive director on the board of Tongaat Hulett. She was appointed to the board with effect from 2 February 2015 and serves on the Social and Ethics Committee.

Sydney Mhlarhi Mr. Sydney Knox Mhlarhi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Assore Limited. Sydney qualified as a chartered accountant in 1998 following the completion of his articles at Ernst & Young in 1997. He co-founded Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited (Tamela) in 2008, which holds investments in various industries. Sydney has held various senior positions in the investment banking sector, including those of divisional director at Standard Bank and Chief Investment Officer of Makalani Holdings Limited, a mezzanine financier which listed on the JSE in 2005. Sydney was appointed to the board on 15 October 2012 and serves on the group’s Audit and Risk Committee.