Name Description

Michel Combes Mr. Michel Combes has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Assystem SA since January 25, 2004. He was first appointed to the Company's Supervisory Board in 2003. A graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications (Telecom ParisTech) and of Ecole Polytechnique, he began his career in 1986 at France Telecom, then served at the French government from 1991 and 1995. In June 1996 he joined TeleDiffusion de France as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and held that post until the end of 1999, when he became Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of GlobeCast. From December 2001 to December 2002, Mr. Combes held the posts of Chief Executive Officer of Assystem, prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of the Nouvelles Frontieres group from December 1999 till the end of 2001. In January 2003, Mr. Combes joined the France Telecom group as Executive Director and Member of the Strategic Committee. He was then appointed as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of TDF in May 2006. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Europe since October 2008 and was appointed as Director of Vodafone in June 2009. Since April 1, 2013, Mr. Combes is also Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent.

Dominique Louis Mr. Dominique Louis serves at Assystem SA as Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee since January 2013. Prior to that he was the Company's Chairman of the Management Board since January 22, 2004. He started working as test engineer for ATEM. A few years later, he created his own company, R'data, and subsequently Alphatem, a joint subsidiary with COGEMA. ATEM, R'data and Alphatem were merged to form Assystem, which Mr. Louis steered to a stock exchange listing in 1995. Mr. Louis holds an Engineering degree from ENSEM. He currently also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of HDL SAS, Chairman of Entreprises en Croissance SAS and Chairman of CEFID SAS, among others. He was awarded with the title of a Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur and is currently also Vice Chairman of a think tank Entreprise et Progres.

Gilbert Lehmann Mr. Gilbert Lehmann serves at Assystem SA as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since 2003. A graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Etudes Superieures de Sciences Economiques, Mr. Lehmann worked for many years within the public banking sector, before joining Framatome in 1983 to subsequently work as Financial and Treasury Director and then Financial Director from 1990 to 1996, and Deputy Director from 1996 to 2001. He was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Areva in 2001, he held that position until 2008, when he was appointed as Advisor to the Management Board. Mr. Lehmann is currently also Vice Chairman of the mining group ERAMET and Vice Chairman of STMicroelectronics NV.

Gerard Brescon Mr. Gerard Brescon serves at Assystem SA as Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Chairman of Assystem France since January 24, 2013. He has been Executive Vice President in charge of Human Resources and Member of the Management Board of Assystem SA since January 22, 2004 and has also been Chairman of Assystem France at Assystem SA since July 1, 2005 and a Member of the Company's Executive Committee as of January 2013. He is an Engineer of the Ecole Nationale des Arts et Metiers and joined Assystem SA in 1983, where he first worked in the Nuclear Energy sector as Test Engineer. Later, he was named Project Manager for the automotive sector. He took on managerial responsibilities, and participated actively in developing the branch, before being named Operations Director for the group. Mr. Brescon became Chief Executive Officer of Assystem Services in 2000. In 2002, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Industry and was appointed to the Management Board in January 2004. On July 1, 2005, he was named Chairman of Assystem France, retaining his duties within the Board. He also serves as Co-Manager and Member of the Management Committee of H2DA SARL.

Stephane Aubarbier Mr. Stephane Aubarbier serves at Assystem SA as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President - Plant Engineering & Operations, and Technology & Product Engineering since January 24, 2013. He previously worked at the Company as Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President - Plant Engineering & Operations, and Technology & Product Engineering since March 29, 2005. He graduated in Engineering from INSA Lyon (National Institute for the Applied Sciences) an holds an MBA degree from ESCP-EAP (Paris European School of Management). He started his career in the Assystem group where, after some time in operational positions, he took over the development of the Automotive sector. Subsequently, he became in charge of marketing within the ABB group. He occupied the positions of Director of the maintenance contracts division for France, then for South Europe, finally taking over ABB Service's Marketing and Business Development Management unit for South Europe. In June 2002, Mr. Aubarbier joined the Company's Executive Committee to steer the Process Business Unit in the development of the engineering activities.

David Bradley Mr. David Bradley serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President - Aerospace Engineering and International Affairs since January 24, 2013. He was previously the Company's Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President - Aerospace Engineering and International Affairs since December 13, 2007. A Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and holder of an MBA degree from the University of Warwick, Mr. Bradley started his career in commercial vehicle design before joining the predecessor of Inbis, where he worked in the advanced robotics and automation division (Taylor Hitec). Following a merger with Ricardo International, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Ricardo Hitec, expanding his responsibilities to cover the company's aerospace and nuclear activities. In 1997, Mr. Bradley was one of investing directors in the formation of Inbis Group Plc that completed the acquisition of both Ricardo Hitec and Ricardo Technology in 1997. As Chief Executive Officer of Inbis since 2002, he became Member of the Company's Executive Committee following the acquisition of Inbis by Assystem SA. Mr. Bradley now serves as Managing Director of Assystem UK Ltd and Inbis (Isle of Man) Limited.

Jean-Louis Ricaud Mr. Jean-Louis serves at Assystem SA as Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President in charge of Strategy and Innovation since January 24, 2013. He was previously the Company's Vice President in charge of Strategy and Innovation since May 14, 2012. He started his career in 1978 at Cogema, where he led operations at the company's La Hague nuclear fuel reprocessing plant. He then successively served as Managing Director of the SGN-Krebs Group (1988-1991), Chief Executive Officer of the Cogema Group's Reprocessing and Industrial Divisions (1992-1998) and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Transnucleaire Group (1994-1998). He became Executive Vice President of the Usinor Group in 2000, before joining Renault in 2002, first as Senior Vice President, Quality then, in 2005, as Executive Vice President in charge of Engineering, Quality and IT. In 2009, he was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Alstom Transport. Mr. Ricaud is a graduate of Ecole des Mines de Paris and of Ecole Normale Superieure. He also holds an advanced degree (Agregation) in mathematics.

Bruno Angles Mr. Bruno Angles has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Assystem SA since May 12, 2011. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, College des Ingeniuers and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. He is Chairman of France de Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets (Europe) Limited and thus also Director of Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone and the Brussels Airport. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arlanda Express and Member of the Supervisory Board of SAFT and hold various other positions. Prior to that, he held several other posts, including Senior Partner at Mercer Delta (2006-2007), Chief Executive Officer of Vinci Energies (2004-2005) and Deputy Director at McKinsey & Company (1996 -2004), among others. Mr. Angles was awarded with the title of an Officier de l'Ordre National du Merite and a Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'Honneur. He was Chairman of Association des Ingenieurs des Ponts et Chaussees (2003-2005) and Chairman of Fondation de l'Ecole nationale des Ponts et Chaussees (2006-2011).

Armand Carlier Mr. Armand Carlier serves at Assystem SA as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Amaryllis since October 22, 2004. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. A graduate of Ecole des Mines de Paris, he held various posts within the management of the French Ministry of Industry until 1981, when he moved to the Schlumberger group, where he worked from 1982 to 1994, as Executive Vice President of Oil Services for Africa and Mediterranean, among others. He then moved to the Lagardere group and subsequently worked at EADS from 1994 to 2004 as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the subsidiaries Matra-Marconi-Space, then of Astrium and of Matra-Automobile. Since 2007, he is Chairman of Alkan SAS through his family holding Amaryllis.

Stanislas Chapron Mr. Stanislas Chapron serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Assystem SA since 2004. He is also Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Chapron works as Chairman of the Management Board of Marsh Finance SA. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale des Techniques Avancees (ENSTA) and of the Stanford University, he started his career at the French Government Procurement Agency (DGA) as an engineer in 1985. The he moved on to join the AWACS program, first and France and following that in Seattle at Boeing. From 1990 to 1993, Mr. Chapron served at the international relations directorate of the DGA and as Deputy Director in charge of the Americas, Asia and Africa and as Special Advisor in the French Ministry of Industry. He joined Faugere & Jutheau, a French subsidiary of the Marsh & McLennan, to become Deputy Director in the Specialized Risks department, before assuming the position of Deputy Managing Director and Member of the Management Board at Faugere & Jutheau (later renamed into Marsh France). In 2006 he was appointed Chairman of the Management Board at Chief Executive Officer of Marsh France as well as Member of the Executive Boards of Marsh EMEA and Marsh International.

Bertrand Finet Mr. Bertrand Finet serves at Assystems SA as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of FSI since November 4, 2009. He is also Member of Company's Audit Committee. A graduate of ESSEC Business School, he began his career in 1991 at 3i in London, the moved to Paris. In 1996, he joined CVC Capital Partners France and in 2006 moved to Candover France. He was appointed as Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Fonds Strategique d'Investissement (FSI) in September 2009. He works also as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fonds de Consolidation des Entreprises and Member of the Advisory Committee of CDC Capital Investissement.

Pierre Guenant Mr. Pierre Guenant has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Assystem SA since 2004. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. After graduating from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris in 1972, he joined the Jacobs-Jacques Vabre group and held several posts at the commercial management, then moved to the Heuliez group in 1976. He then worked within the group until 1984. He founded and chaired from 1980 to 2010 the future PGA group and currently also serves as Member of the Supervisory Boards of Advini, Icare Assurance SA and CFAO SA, as well as Co-Manager of PGA Holding SARL.