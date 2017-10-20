Name Description

Michel Artieres Mr. Michel Artieres is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder of ATEME S.A. since 1991. Previously, Michel had directed R&D in Image Processing and Compression at the French Ministry of Defence. He specifically directed research works in the field of progressive lossless compression for very high definition images, and blurred image restoration in noisy environments. Michel received his engineering degree from Supelec, Paris, with a specialization in signal processing.

Fabrice Sana Mr. Fabrice Sana is Chief Financial Officer at ATEME S.A. since 2007. He is responsible for control and reporting, tax, treasury, and the administrative department. He previously held positions in finance as Management Control Director for Karavel, Finance Controller for Alstom and manager for Arthur Andersen / BearingPoint. Fabrice graduated from European Business School (EBS) and ESSEC Business School.

Joseph Soueidi Mr. Joseph Soueidi is Chief Operating Officer of ATEME S.A. since 2009. He in charge of ATEME’s operations. Prior to ATEME, Joseph held key Senior management positions within large Multinational companies like Bosch Telecom, Marconi and GE Security. Joseph is a Telecom Engineer and has a Master Degree in Business Administration.

Pierre Larbier Mr. Pierre Larbier is Chief Technology Officer of ATEME S.A. and a renowned expert in the field of algorithmic design and MPEG / H.264 video compression. He has specifically dealt with video encoder architecture and designs for a wide range of platforms and applications: from low-power single DSP solutions to ultra-high quality FPGA based HD broadcast encoders. Pierre obtained his engineering degree from INSA, Rennes, France, with a specialization in electronics. He is a DVB & SMPTE active member.

Yossi Aloni Mr. Yossi Aloni is Chief Marketing Officer of ATEME S.A. He is responsible to engineer the next phase of growth for the company. Yossi brings more than 20 years broadcast experience to his position. Prior to joining ATEME, Yossi held key management and marketing positions at Magnum, Optibase and MGM International.

Dan Ambauen Mr. Dan Ambauen is Vice President - Sales for North America of ATEME S.A. Dan has over 20 years of sales experience in the Service Provider space and has held senior level positions at companies such as Harmonic, Scopus, BigBand and ActiveVideo driving solutions into new markets. Prior to joining ATEME, Dan was part of the Sales Management team at SeaChange International helping to grow business into new and untapped market segments.

Remi Beaudouin Mr. Remi Beaudouin is Vice President - Marketing of ATEME S.A. He drives the solution growth and product roadmap definition to address today’s and tomorrow’s challenges in the Broadcast & Broadband markets. At ATEME since 2005, Remi held successively Field Application Engineer and Product Marketing Manager positions. Before joining ATEME, he worked at Envivio and Thales Airborne Systems. He holds a M.S. degree in signal processing from ENSEIRB Bordeaux.

Emmanuel Boureau Mr. Emmanuel Boureau is Vice President - Sales EMEA and APAC of ATEME S.A. since 2009, helping to define the company’s future strategy and direction. Previously, Emmanuel worked at Tandberg Television, where he was responsible for developing business across the whole EMEA region. Emmanuel Boureau graduated from the Institut Superieur du Commerce de Paris.

Thierry Marre Mr. Thierry Marre is Vice President - R&D of ATEME S.A. since 2016. Prior to that, Thierry was with Astellia, a Telecom monitoring vendor, where he led the R&D organization for over 10 years. Previously, Thierry worked 15 years for Thomson where he was involved in leading the hardware and software design of broadcast and consumer products. In addition to his management skills and proven track record in leading, inspiring and transforming global R&D teams, Thierry has a strong software background and a vast experience with agile development.

Ezio Sanchez Mr. Ezio Sanchez is Vice President - Sales Latin America of ATEME S.A. Ezio has 18 years of telecom and broadcast TV experience, both driving companies and business in Brazil and LATAM region and developing strategic partner relations with main players. With a background in Pay-TV solutions for the LATAM market, he has extensive knowledge of Conditional Access/Content Security and Middleware solutions and plays a key role in advising Pay-TV and Telecom operators in their digitization plans. Ezio is from Brazil and resides in Sao Paulo, managing key strategic accounts in the LATAM region.

Francois Cavalade Mr. Francois Cavalade is Global Partners Director of ATEME S.A. since 2015. He is in charge of managing and developing ATEME’s Partner network including Resellers, Systems Integrators and OEMs to sustain the company growth and profitability. An expert in business development in broadcast and media industries, previously François Cavalade was with Quantum last serving as EMEA Channel Manager, Business Development Manager for Pixel Power focused on development strategy in Asia, Middle-East and Africa and Regional Manager for Omneon (now Harmonic).

Dominique Agrech Mr. Dominique Agrech is Board Member of ATEME S.A. He serves as Member of the Executive Board at XAnge Private Equity. He has been active in venture capital since 1986, having gained experience in both life sciences and Information Technology. After a first experience with the Suez group, Dominique joined Abn-Amro Capital France in 1997 as head of Venture. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs (ENSPM).

Laurent Cadieu Mr. Laurent Cadieu is Board Member of ATEME S.A. He serves as Founding Managing Partner of Largam, an investment boutique located in Luxembourg. Laurent served as Head of European Equities of BNP Paribas, and managed BNP Paribas entities in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. He served as Member of the board of Nasdaq Europe and Easdaq from 2001 to 2007, and as a Director of small technology companies in Europe. Laurent graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and ENST (Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications).

Joanna Darlington Ms. Joanna Darlington is Board Member of ATEME S.A. since June 9, 2015. She serves as Head of Investor Relations of the satellite operator, Eutelsat Communications. Prior to joining Eutelsat, Joanna was a partner at the capital markets consultancy, Makinson Cowell (part of the Corporate Advisory Group of KPMG) and before that head of European equity research at BNP Paribas and head of Pan-European research at ABN AMRO. Joanna is graduate of the University of Cambridge.

Benoit Fouchard Mr. Benoit Fouchard is Board Member of ATEME S.A. since February 2015. He served as Chief Strategy Officer at the Company between January 2010 and February 2015, with the responsibility to engineer the next stage of growth for ATEME. Before joining ATEME in 2001 as VP of Sales, Benoit held international business development positions with IT supply chain specialist ModusLink, spearheading the group expansion in Southern and Eastern Europe. Benoit graduated from HEC, Paris.