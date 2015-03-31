Name Description

Sunil Lalbhai Shri. Sunil Siddhharth Lalbhai is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Atul Limited. He has been working with the Company since 1983. Mr Lalbhai is a Member of the Governing Council of Shree Vallabh Shikshan Ashram and a Trustee on the Board of BAIF Development Research Foundation and some of the other social institutions established by Lalbhai Group. Mr Lalbhai holds MS degree in Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts and MS degree in Economic Policy and Planning from Northeastern University. He is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company.

Thirukonda Kannan Mr. Thirukonda R. Gopi Kannan is the Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of the company.

Lalit Patni Mr. Lalit Patni is the Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Samveg Lalbhai Mr. Samveg A. Lalbhai is Managing Director, Executive Director of Atul Limited. Previously, he was a Managing Director of The Arvind Mills Limited. He is associated with Ahmedabad Textile Mills Association, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Indian Cotton Mills Federation, Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association.

B. Mohanan Mr. B. N. Mohanan is Whole time Director of Atul Limited. He is Bachelor of Science (Engg. Hon.). He has 3 decades of experience in various capacities. He joined the Company about 16 years ago. Currently he is the President, Infrastructure Unit and the Occupier. His responsibilities include safety, health, environment, utilities and infrastructure management. Mr Mohanan is also Managing Director of Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd, a joint venture company between Atul and Rajasthan Horticulture Development Society, a Rajasthan Government unit. He is the Managing Director of Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Limited.

Bansidhar Mehta Shri. Bansidhar S. Mehta is Non-Executive Director of Atul Ltd. He is a practising Chartered Accountant and is a past President of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India. He was in educational activities at the under graduate and post graduate levels at the University of Mumbai. He is a Director in the following companies : Atul Limited, Bharat Bijlee Limited, Century Enka Limited, CEAT Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd., J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited, Varun Shipping Co. Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., The Dawn Mills Co. Ltd. and Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd. He is an alternate Director of the following companies : Chemetall Rai India Limited, Udhe India Limited, Sasken Communication Technologies Limited and Shaw Wallace Distilleries Limited. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited and a member of Audit Committee of the following companies : Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Century Enka Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited and Atul Limited, and a Chairman of Audit Committee of the following companies : IL&FS Venture Corporation Ltd., J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sudarshan Chemicals Ltd., Sasken Communication Techologies Ltd. and Pidilite Industries Limited.

R. Shah Mr. R. A. Shah is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Shah is a Senior Partner of Crawford Bayley & Co, a firm of Solicitors & Advocates. Mr Shah holds a graduate degree in Law from the University of Mumbai and has passed Solicitor exam from Honourable High Court at Mumbai. He is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

B. Arora Mr. B. R. Arora is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

S. Baijal Dr. S. S. Baijal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Atul Limited. He holds PhD and was a Lecturer in Organic Chemistry, Lucknow University. He joined Imperial Chemicals Industries (India) Pvt Ltd and became a Whole time Director and also CEO of Atic Industries Ltd, a joint venture of ICI plc and Atul Ltd. He was appointed Managing Director of IEL Ltd, a subsidiary of ICI plc and became Chairman & CEO of ICI companies in India. He is Director of Public Companies: BMG Enterprises Ltd DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd DCM Shriram Credit & Investments Ltd Rossell Tea Ltd., and Private Companies: Delhi Guest Houses Pvt Ltd Rossell Aviation Pvt Ltd Sigma Microsystems Pvt Ltd.

M. Chitale Mr. M. M. Chitale is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Susim Datta Mr. Susim Mukul Datta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Atul Limited. He graduated with Honours in chemistry and obtained the post graduate degree in Scence & Technology. He is Chartered Engineer, Fellow, The institute of Engineers (India), Fellow, Indian Institute of chemical Engineers; Memeber, Society of Chemical industry (London) and Hon. Fellow of All-India Management Association. He is associated with respected management institutes.

Shubhalakshmi Panse Mrs. Shubhalakshmi Aamod Panse is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

V. Srinivasa Rangan Mr. V. Srinivasa Rangan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Atul Limited, since July 19, 2010. He is Graduate in Commerce, Graduate Cost and Works Accountant and an Associate of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is Executive Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC). He has been associated with HDFC since 1986. He was inducted in the Board of HDFC as an Executive Director in January 2010 and prior to that he was Senior General Manager - Treasury. His responsibilities include funds mobilization through deposits (retail and corporate), bank loans, issuance of debentures and commercial papers, external commercial borrowings, structured financing options, mortgage backed securitization, asset liability management, risk management, financial accounting, taxation and capital management.