Name Description

Irving Gerstein Mr. Irving R. Gerstein, C.M., O.Ont, is Independent Chairman of the Board of Atlantic Power Corporation. Mr. Irving R. Gerstein has been a Director of the Corporation since October 2004. Mr. Gerstein is a Member of the Order of Canada and a Member of the Order of Ontario, and was appointed to the Senate of Canada in December 2008. Mr. Gerstein retired from the Senate of Canada in 2016. He is a retired executive, and is currently a director of MedicalFacilities Corporation and Student Transportation Inc., and previously served as a director of other public companies including Economic Investment Trust Limited, CTV Inc., Traders Group Limited, Guaranty Trust Company of Canada, Confederation Life Insurance Company and Scott's Hospitality Inc., and as an officer and director of Peoples Jewellers Limited. Mr. Gerstein is an honorary director of Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto), having previously served as Chairman of the Board, Chairman Emeritus and a director over a period of 25 years. Mr. Gerstein earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School of Finance and Commerce). Mr. Gerstein's substantial experience on the boards of numerous other public companies and his prior experience as an executive of a substantial public company make him a valued advisor and highly qualified to serve as Chair of our Board of Directors and as Chair of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. In addition, because of the addition of several new members to the Board of Directors and the management changes over the past several years, Mr. Gerstein's tenure on the Board of Directors makes him uniquely qualified to contribute leadership through detailed knowledge of the Corporation's business and with the proven commitment, experience and competence to effectively advise and oversee the Corporation's management on behalf of the shareholders.

James Moore Dr. James J. Moore, Jr., is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Atlantic Power Corporation, since January 26, 2015. Mr. Moore has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, including previous CEO positions at two other independent power producer businesses. Prior to joining the Corporation, he served as the Chairman of Energy and Power at Diamond Castle Holdings LLC ("DCH"), a $1.8 billion private equity firm in New York City, where he served on the Board of Directors of a solar portfolio company and as Chairman of the Board of a directional drilling services portfolio company. Prior to joining DCH in 2008, he served as President and CEO of Catamount Energy Corporation ("Catamount"). After joining Catamount in 2001, Mr. Moore's new strategy helped transform a small Vermont energy company into a wind-focused growth company, leading to the sale of the company to DCH in 2005 and later to Duke Energy in 2008. Prior to his tenure at Catamount, he served as CEO of American National Power from 1994 to 2001. Mr. Moore previously served on the boards of Comverge, Inc. in 2012, Green Mountain College from 2008 to 2011 and International Power PLC from 2000 to 2001. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston in Houston, Texas.

Terrence Ronan Mr. Terrence Ronan is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer and Corporate Secretary of Atlantic Power Corporation since August 20, 2012. Mr. Ronan is a financial professional with more than 20 years of management and capital-raising experience. From April 2011 through August 2012, Mr. Ronan served as Managing Director— Finance and Assistant Treasurer at Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and liquefied petroleum gas and other natural gas related products. Prior to that, Mr. Ronan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of SemGroup, L.P. where he oversaw the operations of the privately held partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, LPG and natural gas. He was appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of SemGroup, L.P. with the knowledge that bankruptcy proceedings would be filed in the United States and Canada in 2008 and led SemGroup, L.P. through its reorganization, with SemGroup, L.P. emerging from bankruptcy in November 2009. From 2006 through 2008, Mr. Ronan served as Managing Director at Merrill Lynch Capital where he co-founded the start-up Energy Finance practice, in which he was responsible for origination activities in the midstream and Exploration and Production ("E&P") sectors. Mr. Ronan also spent 14 years at Bank of America, and predecessors Fleet Boston and BankBoston, culminating in his role as Managing Director where he focused on financing industry leading E&P, midstream and refining and marketing companies. Mr. Ronan graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Bates College and later received a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. He also served in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 2007, active and reserve components, retiring after 26 years with the rank of Captain.

Joseph Cofelice Mr. Joseph E. Cofelice is a Executive Vice President - Commercial Development of the Atlantic Power Corporation. Mr. Cofelice joined Atlantic Power as Executive Vice President—Commercial Development in September 2015 from General Compression, Inc., a compressed air energy storage technology company, where he had been CEO and served as a member of its Board of Directors since December 2012. From 2010 to April of 2013, Mr. Cofelice served as CEO and a member of the Board of Westerly Wind LLC, a provider of project development capital to the wind industry. Mr. Cofelice served as the Chairman of the Board of Westerly Wind LLC from April 2013 through September 2015. From December 2012 to April 2013, Mr. Cofelice served as CEO of both General Compression, Inc. and Westerly Wind LLC concurrently. Both General Compression and Westerly Wind are part of US Renewables Group's portfolio of investments. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Cofelice was the President of Catamount Energy Corporation. Prior to his tenure at Catamount, he served in a number of management roles at American National Power from 1987 to 2002, including serving as CEO. Mr. Cofelice has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry. Mr. Cofelice graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

R. Foster Duncan Mr. R. Foster Duncan is an Independent Director of Atlantic Power Corporation. Mr. Duncan has been a Director of the Corporation since June 2010. He has more than 30 years of senior corporate, investment banking, and private equity experience. Mr. Duncan is an Operating Partner of Bernhard Capital Partners, an energy services focused private equity firm that targets businesses providing critical services to the energy sector, throughout the midstream, downstream and power verticals, and serves as a Senior Advisor to EHS Partners in New York, a management consulting firm focused on improving operational effectiveness, earnings, and growth. Previously, Mr. Duncan was a Member of MFB Energy Partners, LLC and was a Managing Director at Advantage Capital Partners with senior management responsibility for the firm's energy portfolio and energy initiatives. From 2005 through 2009, Mr. Duncan was managing member of KD Capital L.L.C., an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. ("KKR") which he and KKR formed. Mr. Duncan was located in KKR's offices and worked exclusively with KKR and its portfolio companies in connection with creating value and investing in the energy, utility, natural resources, and infrastructure sectors. Previously, Mr. Duncan was Executive Vice President and CFO of Cinergy Corp., Chairman of Cinergy's Investment Committee and CEO and President of Cinergy's Commercial Business Unit. Mr. Duncan is active with the Edison Electric Institute, and is a past member of the Wall Street Advisory Group, and past Chairman of the Finance Executive Advisory Committee. He has also held senior management positions at LG&E Energy Corp., Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold and Howard Weil, a premier energy investment banking boutique. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Duncan served as a Director of Xtreme Power, LLC, a small, privately held company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2013 and was sold to Younicos AG in April 2014.

Kevin Howell Mr. Kevin T. Howell is Independent Director of Atlantic Power Corporation., since 23 December 2014. Mr. Howell has been a Director of the Corporation since December 2014. He is a retired executive with more than 35 years of industry experience and is an accomplished power and natural gas executive with extensive commercial leadership at the executive levels of affiliates of Duke Energy, Dominion Resources, NRG Energy Inc. and Dynegy Inc. ("Dynegy"). Mr. Howell served as Executive Vice President and Regional President of Texas of NRG Energy Inc., a large energy company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities, primarily in the United States, from March 2008 until his retirement in August 2010. In July 2011, he joined Dynegy as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, where he ran commercial and plant operations as well as environmental health and safety. In November 2011, when Mr. Howell was acting in this capacity, two Dynegy subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection. In 2011 and 2012, Mr. Howell was involved in significant restructuring activities at Dynegy, and was named as a defendant in a shareholder class action lawsuit in connection with that restructuring process. He was also named as a defendant in three other matters brought by other participants in the restructuring, which reached settlement in June 2012. Mr. Howell retired from Dynegy in January 2013 after a successful restructuring that brought the company out of bankruptcy with a relisting on the NYSE. In April 2014, the shareholder class action lawsuit in which Mr. Howell was a named defendant was dismissed with prejudice. Mr. Howell previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Illinois Power Generating Company, an affiliate of Dynegy. Mr. Howell has previously served on the Board of Directors of Entrust Energy, a privately-held energy retailer, and Nanosolar Inc., a thin film solar manufacturer. Mr. Howell currently serves as a Director on the Board of Homer City Holding

Holli Ladhani Ms. Holli C. Ladhani is an Independent Director of Atlantic Power Corporation. Ms. Ladhani has been a Director of the Corporation since June 2010. She has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc. ("Rockwater") since June 2015 and was named Chairwoman in February 2017. Prior to her current role, she served as Executive Vice President, Chemical Technologies from July 2013 to June 2015 and the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Rockwater from the time Rockwater was formed in 2011 through July 2013. Houston-based Rockwater provides fluids management and environmental solutions to the energy industry in North America to uniquely address the special fluid and environmental-related challenges associated with modern day unconventional and conventional oil and gas resource development. Rockwater's largest investor is SCF Partners, a private equity investor since 1989 that provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build energy service and equipment companies that operate throughout the world. Prior to joining SCF Partners in March 2011, Ms. Ladhani served in a number of positions with Dynegy, a provider of wholesale power, capacity and ancillary services in multiple regions of the United States, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In November 2011, subsequent to Ms. Ladhani's departure, two Dynegy subsidiaries of which Ms. Ladhani had formerly been an officer filed for bankruptcy protection. Prior to joining Dynegy, Ms. Ladhani was a Senior Manager-Audit with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she supervised teams that provided audit services to large public companies in the oil and gas industry. Ms. Ladhani served as a Director on the Board of Rosetta Resources, Inc. until July 2015. A Certified Public Accountant, Ms. Ladhani received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Masters of Business Administration from Rice University.