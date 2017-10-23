Name Description

Mohammed El Kettani Mr. Mohammed El Hamidi El Kettani serves as Chairman of the Board, General Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Great Risk Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He is also Director of Wafa Assurance.

Antonio Escamez Torres Mr. Antonio Escamez Torres serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He has been Director of Banco Santander Central Hispano SA since April 1999. He is former Director and Executive Vice President of Banco Central Hispanoamericano from 1988 to 1999. He has been Chairman of Santander Consumer, Patagon and Arena Communications Espana SA. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Mohammed El Majidi Mr. Mohammed Mounir El Majidi has served as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. since 2005. He serves as Representative of SIGER.

Hassan Ouriagli Mr. Hassan Ouriagli has served as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. since 2005. He serves as Representative of SNI. He is Member of the Great Risk Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. Previously, he was representing F3I. During his professional career, he has been also appointed as Director of Cosumar and of Agma Lahlou Tazi.

Jose Reig Echeveste Mr. Jose Andres Reig Echeveste serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee, Member of the Great Risk Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Groupe ONA.

Abdelmjid Tazlaoui Mr. Abdelmjid Tazlaoui serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee of the Company.

Manuel Varela Mr. Manuel Varela serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He serves as Representative of Grupo Santander.