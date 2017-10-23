Edition:
India

Auto Hall SA (AUTO.CS)

AUTO.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

96.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null1.60 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
null95.00
Open
null98.40
Day's High
null98.40
Day's Low
null95.75
Volume
183
Avg. Vol
5,235
52-wk High
null118.90
52-wk Low
null95.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Abdellatif Guerraoui

Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Mohammed Karim Lamrani

Honorary Chairman

El Maati Darradi

Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

El Mostafa Youssefi

Member of the Management Board, Head of Information Systems

Abdelali Lahkim Bennani

Member of the Management Board, Head of Management Control

Abderrahim Bachiri

Member of the Management Board, Director of Human Resources

Abduljalil Nanhome

Sales Manager, Mitsubishi

Moustafa Youseffi

Information Technology Manager

Jaouad Bounadi

Member of the Management Board, Head of SOBERMA

Abdellah El Mouadden

Member of the Management Board, Head of Network Division

Mustapha El Oussoul

Member of the Management Board, Director of Quality

Abdelouahab Ennaciri

Member of the Management Board, Head of SCAMA

Mohammed Karmaoui

Member of the Management Board, Director of Projects

Abdelilah Khabbach

2008 Member of the Management Board, Head of Industrial Vehicles Division

Abdelaziz Maalmi

Member of the Management Board, Head of Diamond Motors

El Moukhtar Talbi

Member of the Management Board, Manager at SOMMA

Mohamed Zouhry

Member of the Management Board, Head of SOMMA

Khalid Cheddadi

Director

Moulay Omar Cherkaoui

Director

Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui

Director

Lalla Noufissa El Yacoubi

Director

Lalla Zoubida El Yacoubi

Director

Bouchaib Najioullah

Director

M'hamed Sagou

Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Abdellatif Guerraoui

Mr. Abdellatif Guerraoui serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Member of the Management Board of Groupe Auto Hall SA. He has also been the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Credit du Maroc.

Mohammed Karim Lamrani

El Maati Darradi

El Mostafa Youssefi

Abdelali Lahkim Bennani

Abderrahim Bachiri

Abduljalil Nanhome

Moustafa Youseffi

Jaouad Bounadi

Abdellah El Mouadden

Mustapha El Oussoul

Abdelouahab Ennaciri

Mohammed Karmaoui

Abdelilah Khabbach

Abdelaziz Maalmi

El Moukhtar Talbi

Mohamed Zouhry

Khalid Cheddadi

Mr. Khalid Cheddadi serves as Member of the Board of Groupe Auto Hall SA. He has also been a Member of the Board of Credit EQDOM and Groupe ONA.

Moulay Omar Cherkaoui

Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui

Mr. Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui is Member of the Board of Directors at Auto Hall SA. He represents AMANA.

Lalla Noufissa El Yacoubi

Lalla Zoubida El Yacoubi

Bouchaib Najioullah

M'hamed Sagou

Mr. Mhamed Sagou serves as Member of the Board of Groupe Auto Hall. He has also been Member of the Board of Credit du Maroc.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading