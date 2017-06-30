Name Description

Gavin Tipper Mr. Gavin Robert Tipper is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of AVI Ltd., since 1 July 2012. He holds BCom, BAcc (Wits), MBA (UCT), CA(SA). Gavin completed his articles at KPMG in 1987. He went on to hold the position of technical partner at the firm before joining Coronation Holdings Limited in 2001 as chief operating officer. Gavin left the Coronation group in 2011 and now serves on a number of boards. He was appointed to the AVI Board on 26 March 2007 and was appointed Chairman of the Board on 1 July 2012. Directorships: AVI Limited, Hyprop Investments Limited, Redefine International Plc, York Timber Holdings Limited.

Simon Crutchley Mr. Simon L. Crutchley is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of AVI Ltd. He holds BBusSci (UCT). Simon was a co-founder of Otterbea International Proprietary Limited, an international trading business based in South Africa. He was appointed managing director of Consol Limited in 1997 and oversaw the successful turnaround of that company. He joined the AVI Board in 1999, was appointed business development director in 2002 and Chief Executive Officer in October 2005.

Owen Cressey Mr. Owen P. Cressey is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of AVI Ltd. He holds DipAcc (Natal), CA(SA). Owen was admitted as a chartered accountant in 1990 and held senior financial management posts in the Anglo American Group. Owen joined AVI in September 2005 as Group financial manager. He was appointed to the AVI Board as Chief Financial Officer in May 2006. Directorships: AVI Limited.

Michael Koursaris Mr. Michael Koursaris is Business Development Director, Executive Director of AVI Limited since September 9, 2013. He holds BCom Finance (Hons), HDip Com Law (Wits), MBA (Columbia), CFA. Michael joined AVI in 2002 as business development analyst and was appointed to the role of business development executive in January 2011. Prior to joining AVI Michael held the position of associate at New York headquartered financial management consultancy Stern Stewart and Co., working in its Johannesburg office from 1999 to 2002. Michael was appointed to the AVI Board on 9 September 2013.

Sureya Scheepers Ms. Sureya Scheepers (a/k/a Sureya Naidoo) is Company Secretary of AVI Ltd., since 1 May 2011. Ms. Naidoo holds a CIS diploma from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and moves to AVI from Barloworld Limited.

Michael Bosman Mr. Michael J. Bosman is Non-Executive Independent Director of AVI Ltd. He holds BCom LLM (Hons) (Cape Town) AMP (Harvard) CA (SA). Mike is the former CEO of One Digital Media. Prior to that he was the Group CEO of TBWA, which included South Africa’s top-ranked creative advertising agency TBWA Hunt Lascaris, chairman of several other communication companies in the TBWA group, and an executive director of FCB Worldwide, an advertising agency group based in New York. Mike was appointed to the AVI Board on 1 March 2010.

Neo Dongwana Ms. Neo Phakama Dongwana is an Non-Executive Independent Director of AVI Ltd., since 15 March 2011. She holds BCom (Cape Town), BCom (Hons) (Cape Town), Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (Cape Town), CA(SA) Neo is a chartered accountant (CA(SA)) with a BCom honours degree in Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management, as well as a Masters’ degree in Commerce. She currently serves as an independent non-executive director on a number of boards. Prior to being a non-executive director, she was an audit partner at Deloitte for almost 10 years. After qualifying as a CA(SA), Neo worked as an equities analyst at Gensec Management. Neo is also a trustee of the Women’s Development Bank and a member of the Financial Services Board (FSB) Appeal Board. Neo is passionate about the growth and transformation of the chartered accountancy (CA) profession and in particular the development of women CAs. She is a committed member of the African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA) and serves as a director of its investment arm, AWCA Investment Holdings (AIH). Neo was appointed to the AVI Board on 15 March 2011. Directorships: AVI Limited, Barloworld Limited, Mpact Limited, Nedbank Limited.

James Hersov Mr. James R. Hersov is Non-Executive Independent Director of AVI Ltd. He holds MA (Cantab). James was co-founder and joint managing director of Otterbea International Proprietary Limited from 1989 to 1994. From 1994 to 1998 he served on the board and the executive committee of Anglovaal Limited. He served on the board of Aveng Limited from 1999 until 2008 and was also a member of its audit and risk committee. He has served as a director of Control Instruments Group Limited and WesBank. He was the executive chairman of Amatheon Agri Zambia Proprietary Limited from 2011 through 2014. James was appointed to the AVI Limited Board on 23 March 1995.

Andisiwe Kawa Ms. Andisiwe Kawa is Non-Executive Independent Director of AVI Ltd. MBA (Wharton, University of Pennsylvania), MA, Ed M (Columbia University), BSc (Walter Sisulu University). Andy is a seasoned businesswoman whose background is rooted in strategy, finance and business development. She has local and international experience (UK and US) in mining, financial services and various industrial sectors. She is founder and Chairman of Chuma Holding and the Kwanele-Enuf Foundation. She has served on several boards for more than 15 years in capacities of chairman; member of audit; remuneration; social and ethics and nominations committees. She was appointed to the AVI Board on 15 July 2010. Directorships: AVI Limited, Chuma Holdings Proprietary Limited, Chuma Foundation, Kwanele-Enuf Foundation.

Adriaan Nuehn Mr. Adriaan Nuehn is Non-Executive Independent Director of AVI Limited. He holds BBusAdmin (Hogere Economische School, Eindhoven, The Netherlands), MBA (Univ of Puget Sound, Washington). Adriaan started his career as a financial analyst with Xerox Corporation, after which he spent 10 years with Richardson Vicks Proctor and Gamble in Belgium, South Africa, Sweden and Austria. He thereafter spent 17 years with the Sara Lee Corporation, the last six years of which he was CEO and chairman of the board of management of Sara Lee International. Adriaan was appointed to the AVI Board on 14 November 2007. Directorships: AVI Limited, Cloetta AB, Takeaway NV, Wereldhave NV.