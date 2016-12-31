Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Trappier
|57
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee
|
Serge Dassault
|90
|Honorary Chairman
|
Charles Edelstenne
|79
|2013
|Honorary Chairman
|
Denis Dasse
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Loik Segalen
|57
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Benoit Berger
|2011
|Senior Executive Vice President - Procurement and Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee
|
Bruno Chevalier
|2015
|Senior Executive Vice President - Military Customer Support, Member of the Management Committee
|
Benoit Dussaugey
|2012
|Senior Executive Vice President - International, Member of the Management Committee
|
Didier Gondoin
|Senior Executive Vice President - Engineering, Member of the Management Committee
|
Frederic Lherm
|Senior Executive Vice President-Industrial Operations
|
Gerald Maria
|Senior Executive Vice President - Total Quality, Member of the Management Committee
|
Olivier Villa
|Senior Executive Vice President - Civil Aircraft, Member of the Management Committee
|
Jean-Marc Gasparini
|Executive Vice President-Military Programs
|
Yves Petit
|Senior Vice President of Human Resources
|
Philippe Massot
|Senior Vice President Military Sales France, Member of the Management Board
|
Frederic Petit
|Senior Vice President - Falcon Programs
|
Stephane Fort
|2015
|Vice President, External Relations & Corporate Communication
|
Jean Sass
|2016
|Chief Digital Officer
|
Richard Bedere
|59
|2014
|Director - Employee Representative
|
Nicole Dassault
|86
|2010
|Director
|
Olivier Dassault
|66
|1996
|Director
|
Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault
|50
|2014
|Director
|
Lucia Sinapi-Thomas
|51
|2014
|Director
|
Alain Garcia
|73
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Henri Proglio
|68
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Armelle Gary
|2015
|Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Eric Trappier
|Mr. Eric Trappier has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Committee of Dassault Aviation SA since January 9, 2013. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on December 18, 2012 and previously served as Executive Vice-President, International and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Trappier has held other mandates, including Executive Director of GIE Rafale International, Manager of Dassault International SARL and Director of Thales SA. He has been also Director of Sogitec Industries SA since April 26, 2013. He graduated from Institut National des Telecommunications.
|
Serge Dassault
|Mr. Serge Dassault is Honorary Chairman of Dassault Aviation SA. He has also held other mandates, including Chairman of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Groupe Figaro SAS, Rond-Point Holding SAS, Rond-Point Immobilier SAS and Societe du Figaro SAS; Chairman of the Board and CEO of Dassault Media SA; Chairman of the Board of Dassault Belgique Aviation SA; CEO of Chateau Dassault SAS, Director of Dassault Systemes SA, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation (USA) and Dow Kokam LLC (USA); Member of the Strategy Committee of Dassault Developpement SAS, and General Manager of Societe Civile Immobiliere de Maison Rouge, Rond-Point Investissements SARL and S.C.I. des Hautes Bruyeres.
|
Charles Edelstenne
|Mr. Charles Edelstenne serves as Honorary Chairman of Dassault Aviation SA since January 8, 2013. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since January 9, 2013 He previously served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Company. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Dassault Systemes SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Director of Thales SA, Carrefour SA, Sogitec Industries SA and Societe Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aeronautiques (Belgium), Chairman of Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation (USA), President of Dassault International Inc. (USA), and General Manager of Societe Civile ARIE, ARIE 2 and Societe Civile NILI, NILI 2.
|
Denis Dasse
|
Loik Segalen
|Mr. Loik Segalen has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Committee of Dassault Aviation SA since January 9, 2013. He previously served as Executive Vice-President, Economic and Social Affairs and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. During his professional career, Mr. Segalen was also appointed to various other mandates, including Director of Thales SA, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation and Dassault Belgique Aviation SA, and Vice Chairman and Treasurer of Dassault International (USA) Inc. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and from ESSEC Business School.
|
Benoit Berger
|
Bruno Chevalier
|
Benoit Dussaugey
|
Didier Gondoin
|
Frederic Lherm
|
Gerald Maria
|
Olivier Villa
|
Jean-Marc Gasparini
|
Yves Petit
|
Philippe Massot
|
Frederic Petit
|
Stephane Fort
|
Jean Sass
|
Richard Bedere
|Mr. Richard Bedere has been Director - Employee Representative of Dassault Aviation SA since July 10, 2014. He has also been CCE (Comite Central d’Entreprise - Central Works Council) delegate on the Company’s Board of Directors.
|
Nicole Dassault
|Ms. Nicole Dassault has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since May 19, 2010. She has also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SA, and General Manager of HR Finance SAS, SCI Rod Spontini, and LBO Invest D.
|
Olivier Dassault
|Mr. Olivier Dassault has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since April 17, 1996. He has been Vice Chairman of Valmonde et Cie SA, Director of Dassault Media SA, Groupe Figaro SAS and Rasec International SAS, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS and Particulier et Finances Editions SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SA, and Manager of HR Finance SAS and SCI ROD Spontini, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS and of Particulier et Finances Editions SA. He graduated from Ecole de I'Air with a degree in Engineering.
|
Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault
|Ms. Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since May 15, 2014. She has also been Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS (GIMD) and Board Member of Biomerieux SA and Artcurial SA, as well as General Manager of H. Investissements SARL, SCI Duquesne and HDH (Societe civile).
|
Lucia Sinapi-Thomas
|Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since May 15, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from ESSEC Business School in 1986. She has been Chairman of the Board of Capgemini Employees Worldwide SAS (France) as well as Board Member of Capgemini SA (France), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Euriware SA (France), Capgemini Sogeti Denmark A/S, Sogeti Denmark A/S (until May 22, 2014).
|
Alain Garcia
|Mr. Alain Garcia has been Independent Director of Dassault Aviation SA since March 18, 2009. He has served as General Manager of Novation Aero Consulting SARL.
|
Henri Proglio
|Mr. Henri Proglio has been Independent Director of Dassault Aviation SA since April 23, 2008. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has also acted as Chairman and CEO of EDF. He has been Chairman of the Board of Edison SpA and Director of CNP Assurances SA, EDF Energies Nouvelles, EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, EDF International SAS, NATIXIS SA, FCC SA, South Stream Transport BV and South Stream Transport AG. Mr. Proglio obtained a Bachelors degree from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) in 1971.
|
Armelle Gary
