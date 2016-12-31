Edition:
Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)

AVMD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1,329.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€1,329.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,725
52-wk High
€1,414.85
52-wk Low
€926.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Eric Trappier

57 2013 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee

Serge Dassault

90 Honorary Chairman

Charles Edelstenne

79 2013 Honorary Chairman

Denis Dasse

Chief Financial Officer

Loik Segalen

57 2013 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Benoit Berger

2011 Senior Executive Vice President - Procurement and Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee

Bruno Chevalier

2015 Senior Executive Vice President - Military Customer Support, Member of the Management Committee

Benoit Dussaugey

2012 Senior Executive Vice President - International, Member of the Management Committee

Didier Gondoin

Senior Executive Vice President - Engineering, Member of the Management Committee

Frederic Lherm

Senior Executive Vice President-Industrial Operations

Gerald Maria

Senior Executive Vice President - Total Quality, Member of the Management Committee

Olivier Villa

Senior Executive Vice President - Civil Aircraft, Member of the Management Committee

Jean-Marc Gasparini

Executive Vice President-Military Programs

Yves Petit

Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Philippe Massot

Senior Vice President Military Sales France, Member of the Management Board

Frederic Petit

Senior Vice President - Falcon Programs

Stephane Fort

2015 Vice President, External Relations & Corporate Communication

Jean Sass

2016 Chief Digital Officer

Richard Bedere

59 2014 Director - Employee Representative

Nicole Dassault

86 2010 Director

Olivier Dassault

66 1996 Director

Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault

50 2014 Director

Lucia Sinapi-Thomas

51 2014 Director

Alain Garcia

73 2009 Independent Director

Henri Proglio

68 2008 Independent Director

Armelle Gary

2015 Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Eric Trappier

Mr. Eric Trappier has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Committee of Dassault Aviation SA since January 9, 2013. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on December 18, 2012 and previously served as Executive Vice-President, International and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Trappier has held other mandates, including Executive Director of GIE Rafale International, Manager of Dassault International SARL and Director of Thales SA. He has been also Director of Sogitec Industries SA since April 26, 2013. He graduated from Institut National des Telecommunications.

Serge Dassault

Mr. Serge Dassault is Honorary Chairman of Dassault Aviation SA. He has also held other mandates, including Chairman of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Groupe Figaro SAS, Rond-Point Holding SAS, Rond-Point Immobilier SAS and Societe du Figaro SAS; Chairman of the Board and CEO of Dassault Media SA; Chairman of the Board of Dassault Belgique Aviation SA; CEO of Chateau Dassault SAS, Director of Dassault Systemes SA, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation (USA) and Dow Kokam LLC (USA); Member of the Strategy Committee of Dassault Developpement SAS, and General Manager of Societe Civile Immobiliere de Maison Rouge, Rond-Point Investissements SARL and S.C.I. des Hautes Bruyeres.

Charles Edelstenne

Mr. Charles Edelstenne serves as Honorary Chairman of Dassault Aviation SA since January 8, 2013. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since January 9, 2013 He previously served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Company. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Dassault Systemes SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Director of Thales SA, Carrefour SA, Sogitec Industries SA and Societe Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aeronautiques (Belgium), Chairman of Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation (USA), President of Dassault International Inc. (USA), and General Manager of Societe Civile ARIE, ARIE 2 and Societe Civile NILI, NILI 2.

Loik Segalen

Mr. Loik Segalen has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Committee of Dassault Aviation SA since January 9, 2013. He previously served as Executive Vice-President, Economic and Social Affairs and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. During his professional career, Mr. Segalen was also appointed to various other mandates, including Director of Thales SA, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation and Dassault Belgique Aviation SA, and Vice Chairman and Treasurer of Dassault International (USA) Inc. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and from ESSEC Business School.

Mr. Richard Bedere has been Director - Employee Representative of Dassault Aviation SA since July 10, 2014. He has also been CCE (Comite Central d’Entreprise - Central Works Council) delegate on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Nicole Dassault

Ms. Nicole Dassault has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since May 19, 2010. She has also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SA, and General Manager of HR Finance SAS, SCI Rod Spontini, and LBO Invest D.

Olivier Dassault

Mr. Olivier Dassault has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since April 17, 1996. He has been Vice Chairman of Valmonde et Cie SA, Director of Dassault Media SA, Groupe Figaro SAS and Rasec International SAS, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS and Particulier et Finances Editions SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SA, and Manager of HR Finance SAS and SCI ROD Spontini, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS and of Particulier et Finances Editions SA. He graduated from Ecole de I'Air with a degree in Engineering.

Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault

Ms. Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since May 15, 2014. She has also been Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS (GIMD) and Board Member of Biomerieux SA and Artcurial SA, as well as General Manager of H. Investissements SARL, SCI Duquesne and HDH (Societe civile).

Lucia Sinapi-Thomas

Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas has been Director of Dassault Aviation SA since May 15, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from ESSEC Business School in 1986. She has been Chairman of the Board of Capgemini Employees Worldwide SAS (France) as well as Board Member of Capgemini SA (France), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Euriware SA (France), Capgemini Sogeti Denmark A/S, Sogeti Denmark A/S (until May 22, 2014).

Alain Garcia

Mr. Alain Garcia has been Independent Director of Dassault Aviation SA since March 18, 2009. He has served as General Manager of Novation Aero Consulting SARL.

Henri Proglio

Mr. Henri Proglio has been Independent Director of Dassault Aviation SA since April 23, 2008. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has also acted as Chairman and CEO of EDF. He has been Chairman of the Board of Edison SpA and Director of CNP Assurances SA, EDF Energies Nouvelles, EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, EDF International SAS, NATIXIS SA, FCC SA, South Stream Transport BV and South Stream Transport AG. Mr. Proglio obtained a Bachelors degree from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) in 1971.

