Name Description

A. Indra Kumar Shri. A. Indra Kumar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer is having the 16 years of experience organisations. He had identified the opportunity in blue revolution in its nascent stage and promoted this company to set up first shrimp feed manufacturing plant in India. Before given charge as Managing Director in July'02, he guided the company in the capacity of Director and then as Executive Director.

C. Ramachandra Rao Shri. C. Ramachandra Rao is Joint Managing Director, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and LLB with experience in Government and Public Sector undertakings. He was instrumental in the inception of the company and held positions of Manager Finance & Company Secretary, Executive Director and presently as Joint Managing Director since July'06.

Wai Yat Lee Mr. Wai Yat Lee is Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a finance professional and presently working as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Investments of Thai Union Frozen Products PCL, Thailand (TUF). Mr.Paco Lee brings with him 20 years of experience of international finance and growth management.

N. Ram Prasad Shri. N. Ram Prasad is Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He has an Administration & Industrial Management. His other Directorships are Srinivasa Cystine Limited, Southern Electrodes Limited, Southern Magnisuim & Chem Ltd Pumps India Pvt Ltd, Phoenix Carbides Pvt Ltd and Southern Agro Syntheses Ltd.

A. Achar Shri. A. V. Achar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a qualified LawGraduate with experience in legal, Banking and Management & Accounting Systems. He holds Directorships in Golkonda Hospitality & Ser. Ltd Dancap Consultants Ltd.

B. Kumar Shri. B. V. Kumar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a Practicing Lawyer in Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka and he worked in various Government and Central Government organizations. He is Director of Banashankari Institute of Oncology, Bangalore, Legal & Accounting Services Private Limited, Bangalore.

M. Rao Shri. M. S. P. Rao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. His other Directorships are Countrywide Power Transmission Limited, Teesta Urja Ltd, Concorde Realtor Private Limited, Teesta Valley Power Transmission Ltd, Athena Kynshi Power Pvt Ltd, Athena Ernra Power Pvt Ltd and Hightech Propcon Pvt Ltd.