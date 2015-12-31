Name Description

Alexander Fernandes Mr. Alexander Fernandes is a Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Avigilon Corporation. Mr. Fernandes has more than 20 years of experience leading companies that develop, manufacture and market high-end digital imaging products, software and hardware. Prior to co-founding Avigilon, he was founder, director, chairman, CEO and president of Quantitative Imaging Corporation (“QImaging”). QImaging was a developer and manufacturer of high performance quantitative digital cameras and software for the scientific imaging and machine vision markets. QImaging was sold to Roper Industries, Inc., a multi-billion dollar company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, in 2002. Mr. Fernandes obtained a certificate from Vancouver Community College in 1991.

Ric Leong Mr. Ric Leong has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of Avigilon Corporation. Prior to joining Avigilon as Vice President of Finance in July 2014, Mr. Leong served in several financial leadership positions, including Corporate Controller and Director of Business Planning at two large U.S.-listed public companies. Mr. Leong is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia and is a Director and Treasurer for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, British Columbia & Yukon Branch. Mr. Leong received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Diploma in Accounting from the University of British Columbia.

James Henderson Mr. James Henderson is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Henderson joined Avigilon in 2011, most recently serving as senior vice-president, global sales. He has been instrumental in the development and growth of Avigilon's sales organization. Mr. Henderson has a proven record of identifying new markets, developing and executing successful sales strategies, and driving sustainable growth.

Joel Schuster Mr. Joel Schuster serves as Chief Legal Officer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Avigilon Corporation., with effect from 19 March 2015. Prior to joining Avigilon, Mr. Schuster served as the general counsel and corporate secretary for three Vancouver-based public corporations. He has practiced at top law firms in the United States and Canada, and is admitted to the bars of British Columbia and Massachusetts. He holds degrees in law and political science from the University of Toronto.

Mahesh Saptharishi Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi, Ph.D. is Chief Technology Officer of Avigilon Corporation. Dr. Saptharishi most recently served as senior vice president, analytics and data science at Avigilon and has been with the company since its acquisition of VideoIQ Inc. in January 2014. He brings a deep understanding of intelligent video analytics technologies as well as experience creating new products and leading successful teams. He has over 17 years of experience developing intelligent video analytics technology as well as software and camera hardware specifically for the security industry. Prior to joining Avigilon earlier this year, Dr. Saptharishi was president, chief technology officer and co-founder of VideoIQ, Inc. Dr. Saptharishi also co-founded and led the core analytics team at Broad Reach Technologies, Inc., where he was vice president of research & development. A highly respected thought leader in the surveillance industry, Dr. Saptharishi received his doctorate in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University, where he was involved in research on autonomously navigating vehicles at the Robotics Institute and the Institute for Complex Engineering Systems.

Murray Tevlin Mr. Murray Tevlin is a Lead Independent Director of Avigilon Corporation. Mr. Tevlin is a senior partner in TevlinGleadle Employment Law Strategies and the President of Murray Tevlin Law Corporation. Mr. Tevlin advises corporations, executives and physician groups on legal and strategic issues, dispute resolution and contract negotiations. He was called to the bar of British Columbia in 1979. Prior to founding his firm he was a Crown Prosecutor, then a partner in a leading national law firm and in a leading local law firm and a member of the executive committee of both firms. He holds a B.A. from Carleton University and an LL.B from the University of British Columbia.

Wan Jung Mr. Wan H. Jung is Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer of Avigilon Corporation. Prior to joining Avigilon, he was Vice President of Finance for QImaging from 2001 to 2004. Mr. Jung was the Director of Finance with NIKE Canada Ltd. (“NIKE”) for 14 years, from 1981 to 1995, during which period NIKE’s revenue increased from $25 million to $400 million per year. Mr. Jung has been a member of the Certified General Accountants of British Columbia since October 1985. Over the past 10 years, Mr. Jung has sat on the board of directors of 11 public companies and is currently a director of Network Media Group Inc. (formerly Andele Capital Corporation) and Javelle Capital Corp.

Pradeep Khosla Mr. Pradeep K. Khosla is Director of the Company. Chancellor Khosla is a researcher, author, and educator with more than 30 years of experience in the fields of engineering and computer science. Chancellor Khosla previously served as Carnegie Mellon’s Dean of the College of Engineering and has managed advanced research and development projects for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Chancellor Khosla has worked with several high tech companies over the course of his career, and he is currently a director of HCL Infosystems Ltd. In addition, Chancellor Khosla has served as a member of numerous advisory boards, including the Council of Deans of the Aeronautics Advisory Committee (NASA), the National Research Council Board on Manufacturing and Engineering Design, and the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Innovation.

Larry Berg Mr. Larry Berg is an Independent Director of Avigilon Corporation. Mr. Berg has extensive business management experience, including 15 years as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Airport Authority (“VAA”). Prior to his position at the VAA, Mr. Berg was Vice President of Administration at Luscar Ltd., a Canadian energy company. In the past, Mr. Berg served as Chair on the Business Council of British Columbia, the Greater Vancouver Gateway Council and the Canadian Airports Council. He has held Directorships on the boards of Seacliff Construction Company, Canada Line Rapid Transit Inc., and VGH-UBC Hospital Foundation.

Bruce Marginson Mr. Bruce Marginson is an Independent Director of Avigilon Corporation. Mr. Marginson has extensive business management experience, including as Vice-President and General Manager of a national security integrator and, more recently, as the President of Fusion Security Inc. Mr. Marginson has obtained Certified Marketing Manager and Certified Sales Executive designations from the University of British Columbia.

Michael McKnight Mr. Michael Thomas (Mike) McKnight serves as Independent Director of Avigilon Corporation., with effect from 9 April 2015. Since January 2010, Mr. McKnight has been the President and Secretary of MTM Consulting Ltd., a sole proprietorship that provides financial consulting services for clients to evaluate companies and provide funding advice. Mr. McKnight has helped secure over CAD$100 million in private and public financing for companies in different stages of development. Mr. McKnight continues to consult in business and has worked with community and government stakeholders to develop and finance community initiatives. Mr. McKnight holds a Marketing Diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and has previously held designations from the Canadian Securities Institute, including Branch Manager and Partners, Directors, and Officers.