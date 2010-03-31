Name Description

Caroline Le Bigot Ms. Caroline Le Bigot holds the position of Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Claranova SA. Additionally she is Member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. She has decades of experience in high tech internationally. Having recently returned to France, she is currently assisting large French, US and Israeli companies in their development. Her passion for high tech and user interface design, her knowledge of software and hardware environments, and her expertise in international businesses and complex projects have benefited the accelerated development of Claranova. Ms. Caroline Le Bigot is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and an Executive MBA at Stanford, Caroline.

Pierre Cesarini Mr. Pierre Cesarini is Chairman of the Management Board of Claranova SA. Since May 14, 2013 he has occupied the post of Group Chief Executive Officer. He began his career at Apple’s Cupertino, California headquarters, where he spent 10 years and played a key role in the development of the PowerMac. In 1998 he founded TempoSoft, a supplier of intranet applications for HR management and planning – a company purchased by Oracle in 2005. In 2007 Mr. Cesarini became CEO of Atego, a world leader in embedded software. He has also been a management instructor at l’École Mines Paris Tech. Mr. Pierre Cesarini is a graduate of the ENST (Telecoms Paris).

Luisa Munaretto Ms. Luisa Munaretto holds the position of Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Claranova SA. Additionally she is Member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She is a co-founder of IndEU Capital, an investment fund that has specialized in luxury brands with a strong focus on digital branding and innovation. Her experience in private equity also includes numerous investments in France and Italy through her position of Director of Strategy at 21 Partners, an investment company of the Benetton family.

Sebastien Martin Mr. Sebastien Martin is Member of the Management Board of Claranova SA. He also holds the position of Chief Executive Officer within the Group. He holds an Executive MBA from HEC and has 20 years experience in fast-growing technology companies. He has headed up more than 20 notable operations from incorporation to acquisition to restructuring.

Roger Bloxberg Mr. Roger Bloxberg holds the position of Member of the Management Board of Claranova SA. He also is CEO of PlanetArt, CEO of Avanquest Software North America within the Group. Mr. Bloxberg joined Claranova in January 2007, following the company’s acquisition of Nova Development, which he co-founded in 1984. Nova had become a leader in consumer software products with a particular strength in the Home Graphics category, a niche in which it occupied the no. 1 position. He went on to co-found PlanetArt in 2010. His areas of specialization include strategic planning, marketing and business development.

Kevin Bromber Mr. Kevin Bromber is Member of the Management Board at Claranova SA. Additionally he holds the position of Head of myDevices within the Group. He has a 9-year track record of success in the group and more than 20 years of experience in high tech companies as both investor and entrepreneur.

Todd Helfstein Mr. Todd Helfstein serves as Member of the Management Board at Claranova SA. Additionally he is President of PlanetArt , President of Avanquest Software (North America) within the Group. Mr. Helftstein co-founded Nova Development in 1984 and grew it to be the leading publisher of PC consumer software products. He extended the company’s leadership position under the auspices of Avanquest Software, following the group’s 2010 acquisition of Nova, extending its presence in retail, direct-to-consumer and strategic sales channels. He went on to co-found PlanetArt in 2010. Among his other contributions, he provides oversight in the areas of product development, finance and operational planning.

Phil Schnyder Mr. Phil Schnyder is Member of the Management Board of Claranova SA. He also occupies the post of Director of On-Line Business within the Group. Mr. Schnyder has been the Director of On-Line Business Development for Avanquest Software for more than ten years. He has spent over twenty years in the software industry in the United States and in Europe.

Olivier Thirion Mr. Olivier Thirion is Member of the Management Board of Claranova SA. He also holds the position of E-commerce Business Unit Director within the Group. Mr. Thirion has twenty years of experience in Web, E-commerce and Digital Marketing within the Software and High Tech industry. For more than seven years he has been managing the E-commerce division of Avanquest Software.