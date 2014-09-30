Name Description

Matthew Nell Mr. Matthew Nell is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Arrowhead Properties Ltd. He has over 30 years’ experience with urban and housing development. Matthew runs a development consultancy, Shisaka Development Management Services.

Mark Kaplan Mr. Mark Jonathan Kaplan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Arrowhead Properties Ltd. He was previously managing director of Aengus Property Holdings which controlled a portfolio of assets with a value in excess of R300 million. Mark had been involved in various entrepreneurial ventures before joining Aengus in 2007 .

Imraan Ebrahim Suleman Mr. Imraan Ebrahim Suleman is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Arrowhead Properties Ltd., He is a Chartered Accountant. He joined Java Capital in 2005 having previously worked for one of the big four audit fi rms in South Africa and the UK. Imraan has advised clients on a wide range of transactions including listings, mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings, and empowerment transactions.

Riaz Kader Mr. Riaz Kader has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Riaz has a BCom degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and 13 years’ property experience in residential, retail, office and industrial property. He was previously a director of Excellerate Real Estate Services Proprietary Limited t/a JHI, and has been involved in the management of Arrowhead’s property portfolio from the company’s inception. His responsibilities include overseeing the performance of the portfolio, with particular focus on leveraging efficiencies at national level, debt management, lease negotiations and ensuring that income is optimized.

Taffy Adler Mr. Taffy Monty Adler is Independent Non-Executive Director of Arrowhead Properties Ltd. He is Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Development Agency. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Johannesburg Housing Company.

Selwyn Noik Mr. Selwyn Noik is Non-Executive Independent Director of Arrowhead Properties Ltd., Since September 1, 2012. After qualifying as a chartered accountant, Mr. Noik joined Pioneer Holdings, a property investment company listed on the JSE, where he spent eleven years as manager with a broad range of responsibilities. After its conversion into a listedproperty trust under the auspices of Sage Holdings Limited, he moved to Sage, where he was responsible for the group’s money market and gilt operations. In 1984 he joined Reichmans Limited, a trade finance house which was listed on the JSE in 1986. He was an executive director of Reichmans and after its acquisition by Investec Limited, he assumed the position of Group Secretary of Investec, a position he held for thirteen years until his retirement in 2007. Thereafter he filled a company secretarial and compliance role with Investec Property Limited until the end of 2011.