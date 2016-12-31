Name Description

Kenneth Chenault Mr. Kenneth I. Chenault is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Chenault has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express Company since April 2001. Mr. Chenault joined American Express in 1981 and was named President of the U.S. division of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. in 1993; Vice Chairman of American Express Company in 1995; President and Chief Operating Officer in 1997; and Chief Executive Officer in January 2001. Mr. Chenault is Chairman of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a member of The World Trade Center Memorial Foundation and a trustee of the NYU Langone Medical Center.

Stephen Squeri Mr. Stephen J. Squeri is the Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Prior thereto, he had been Group President, Global Corporate Services since November 2011. Prior thereto, he had been Group President, Global Services since October 2009.

Jeffrey Campbell Mr. Jeffrey C. Campbell is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Finance of the Company. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company effective August 2013. Mr. Campbell joins American Express from McKesson Corporation, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer of the health care services company in the United States. He played a central role at McKesson as it grew and expanded its leadership in health care distribution and technology over the last decade. Mr. Campbell joined McKesson as CFO in 2003. Before joining McKesson, Mr. Campbell served as chief financial officer of AMR Corporation and its subsidiary, American Airlines, where he helped the business navigate financial challenges. He joined AMR in 1990 and progressed through a range of senior management roles, including head of European operations based in London for several years. He was named CFO in 2002. Mr. Campbell began his career as a certified public accountant and management consultant. Prior to joining AMR, he was a CPA with Deloitte, Haskins and Sells. He is a member of the board of directors of Hexcel Corporation and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. He holds an A.B. degree in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Douglas Buckminster Mr. Douglas E. Buckminster is the President - Global Consumer Services Group of the Company. Prior thereto, he had been President, Global Network and International Card Services since February 2012 and President, International Consumer and Small Business Services since November 2009.

James Bush Mr. James P. Bush is the President - Global Network and International Consumer Services of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - World Service of American Express Co., since October 2009. Prior thereto, he served as Executive Vice President, U.S. Service Delivery Network since June 2005. Prior thereto, he served as Regional President for the Japan, Asia/Pacific, Australia region since September 2001. Prior thereto, he had been Executive Vice President, World Service since October 2009.

Ashwini Gupta Mr. Ashwini Gupta serves as President - Global Credit Risk and Information Management of the Company. Prior thereto, he had been Chief Risk Officer and President, Risk and Information Management since July 2007.

Susan Sobbott Ms. Susan Sobbott is President - Global Commercial Payments of the Company. Prior thereto, she had been President, American Express OPEN since 2004.

Anre Williams Mr. Anre D. Williams is the President - Global Merchant Services and Loyalty of the Company. He has been President of Global Merchant Services and Loyalty since October 2015 and President, Global Merchant Services since November 2011. Prior thereto, he had been President, Global Corporate Payments since June 2007.

L. Kevin Cox Mr. L. Kevin Cox is the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Prior to that, he had been Executive Vice President, Human Resources of the Company since April 2005.

Marc Gordon Mr. Marc D. Gordon is the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mr. Gordon joined American Express from Bank of America, where he served as Enterprise Chief Information Officer from December 2011 until April 2012. Prior thereto, he had been Chief Technology Officer and head of Global Delivery Operations at Bank of America from May 2008 until November 2011.

Laureen Seeger Ms. Laureen E. Seeger is the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Company. Ms. Seeger joined American Express from McKesson Corporation, where she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer from March 2006 until June 2014.

Michael O'neill Mr. Michael J. O'neill is the Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications of the Company. Prior thereto, he had been Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications since March 1991.

Paul Fabara Mr. Paul D. Fabara is the Chief Risk Officer, President - Global Risk & Compliance Group of the Company. He also served as President, Global Network Business from September 2014 to October 2015. Prior thereto, he had been Executive Vice President, Global Credit Administration since January 2011. Mr. Fabara joined American Express from Barclays PLC, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head, Operations, Regulatory, Implementation and Planning from February 2009 to January 2011.

Robert Walter Mr. Robert D. Walter serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Walter is founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., a company that provides products and services supporting the health care industry. Mr. Walter retired from Cardinal Health in June 2008. Prior to his retirement, he served as Executive Director from November 2007 to June 2008; Executive Chairman of the Board from April 2006 to November 2007; and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1979 to April 2006. As a founder of a global Fortune 100 company, Mr. Walter has deep expertise in finance, business development and business integrations.

Charlene Barshefsky Amb. Charlene Barshefsky is an Independent Director of the Company. Ambassador Barshefsky has been a Senior International Partner of WilmerHale, a multinational law firm based in Washington, D.C. She advises U.S. and international companies on international business transactions, government relations, market access, and foreign government regulation of business and investment. Prior to joining WilmerHale, Ambassador Barshefsky was the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and a member of President Clinton’s Cabinet from 1997 to 2001, and Acting and Deputy USTR from 1993 to 1996. As the USTR, she served as chief trade negotiator and principal trade policymaker for the United States and, in both roles, negotiated complex market access and regulatory and investment agreements with virtually every major country in the world. Ambassador Barshefsky is a trustee of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

John Brennan Mr. John J. Brennan is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Brennan has been chairman emeritus and senior advisor of The Vanguard Group, Inc., a global investment management company, since 2010. Mr. Brennan joined Vanguard in July 1982, was elected Chief Financial Officer in 1985, and President in 1989. He was Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 2008 and Chairman of the Board from 1998 to 2009. Mr. Brennan is Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a U.S. financial services industry regulator; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Notre Dame; Chairman of the Vanguard Charitable Endowment Program; and Founding Trustee of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Mr. Brennan is a former Chairman of the Financial Accounting Foundation, an overseer of financial accounting and reporting standard-setting boards.

Ursula Burns Ms. Ursula M. Burns is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Burns has been Chairman of Xerox Corporation, a global document technology company, since May 2010. She was Chief Executive Officer from July 2009 to December 2016; President and director from April 2007 to July 2009; and Senior Vice President and President, Business Group Operations from January 2003 to April 2007. Ms. Burns is a trustee of the Ford Foundation and of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and provides leadership as a director to community, educational and nonprofit organizations including FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and Change the Equation. From March 2010 through December 2016, Ms. Burns served as Vice Chair of President Obama’s Export Council.

Peter Chernin Mr. Peter Chernin is an Independent Director of the Company. From June 2009 to the present, Mr. Chernin has served as Founder and CEO of Chernin Entertainment, LLC, a film and television production company, and The Chernin Group, LLC, which is involved in strategic opportunities in media, technology and entertainment. He is also co-founder of CA Media, L.P., which builds and manages media, technology and entertainment businesses throughout the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Chernin was President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of News Corporation from October 1996 to June 2009, and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Fox Group, where he oversaw the global operations of the company’s film, television, satellite cable and digital media businesses. At News Corporation, Mr. Chernin led the company’s expansion into the broadband and mobile markets through the creation of Fox Interactive Media, Hulu, Jamba and other digital properties. Mr. Chernin is a Chairman and Co-Founder of Malaria No More and a director of the Harvard AIDS Initiative.

Ralph de La Vega Mr. Ralph de La Vega is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. de la Vega was Vice Chairman of AT&T Inc. and CEO of Business Solutions and International, AT&T from February 2016 through December 2016. In this role, Mr. de la Vega led AT&T’s Integrated Business Solutions group (both mobile and IP services), which served more than 3.5 million business customers in 200 countries and territories, and nearly all of the Fortune 1000 firms globally, and AT&T’s Mexican wireless business and DIRECTV Latin America, which was part of AT&T’s 2015 acquisition of DIRECTV. Mr. de la Vega was President and Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Mobile and Business Solutions, from August 2014 to February 2016; President and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Mobility from 2007 to 2014; and prior thereto, the Chief Operating Officer of Cingular Wireless and President of BellSouth Latin America. Mr. de la Vega is a director of New York Life Insurance Company, where he is chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Governance and Insurance & Operations Committees. He also serves on the boards of Junior Achievement Worldwide and the Boy Scouts of America.

Anne Lauvergeon Ms. Anne L. Lauvergeon is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Lauvergeon is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A.L.P. SAS, a private French advisory company and, since 2014, has been Chairman of Sigfox, a French start-up that operates a cellular network dedicated exclusively to small messages. She is a former Partner and Managing Director of Efficiency Capital, an advisory firm dedicated to funding technology and natural resources investments, where she served from 2012 to April 2014; former Chief Executive Officer of AREVA Group, the leading French energy company, where she served from July 2001 to June 2011; and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AREVA NC (formerly Cogema) where she served from June 1999 to June 2011. Ms. Lauvergeon started her professional career in 1983 in the steel industry and in 1990 she was named Advisor for Economic International Affairs at the French Presidency and Deputy Chief of Staff in 1991. In 1995 she became a Partner of Lazard Frères & Cie, subsequently joining Alcatel Telecom as Senior Executive Vice President in 1997. Ms. Lauvergeon has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact Board, an executive committee member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, and involved in various not for profit organizations in France. She is also Chair of the Commission Innovation 2030, launched by the President of France in 2013 to stimulate innovation in France.

Michael Leavitt Gov. Michael O. Leavitt is an Independent Director of the Company. Governor Leavitt has been Founder and Chairman of Leavitt Partners, LLC, a health care consulting firm, and since 2014, he has been Chairman of Leavitt Equity Partners, a private equity fund. Prior to that, Governor Leavitt was the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2005 to 2009; Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency from 2003 to 2005; and Governor of Utah from 1993 to 2003. Governor Leavitt has extensive board management and leadership experience, including serving as the Governor of Utah, a large state with a diverse body of constituents, appointments to positions with the U.S. government, where he oversaw and advised on issues of national concern, and overseeing Leavitt Partners’ work advising clients and making investments in the health care sector. Governor Leavitt has decades of leadership experience with valuable knowledge of the governmental and regulatory environment.

Theodore Leonsis Mr. Theodore J. Leonsis is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leonsis has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, LLC, a sports, entertainment, media and technology company that owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., Monumental Sports Network and two Arena Football League teams. Mr. Leonsis has also been Vice Chairman Emeritus of AOL LLC, a leading global ad-supported Web company, since December 2006. Mr. Leonsis held a number of executive positions with AOL from September 1994 to December 2006, most recently as Vice Chairman and President, AOL Audience Business. He is also a filmmaker, an author and a director of several private internet and technology companies and educational institutions. Mr. Leonsis was Chairman of Revolution Money, Inc., which American Express acquired in January 2010. In November 2011, Mr. Leonsis co-founded Revolution Growth II, LP, a “speedup capital” fund to invest in technology-enabled businesses. In 2015, Mr. Leonsis co-founded Revolution Growth III, LP, a similar fund to invest in and build innovative, high-growth businesses.

Richard Levin Mr. Richard C. Levin, Ph.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Levin has been Chief Executive Officer of Coursera, an educational platform that partners with top universities and organizations worldwide to offer courses online, since April 2014. Mr. Levin is also President Emeritus of Yale University, a private, independent university. He was President of Yale from July 1993 to August 2013; a Frederick William Beinecke Professor of Economics; and a former Chair of Yale’s Economics Department and Dean of Yale’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. Mr. Levin also is a trustee of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the United States concerned with solving social and environmental problems. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Society. Mr. Levin has served on a number of Presidential Commissions and was appointed by President Obama to serve on the President’s Council of Advisors for Science and Technology.

Samuel Palmisano Mr. Samuel J. Palmisano is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Palmisano is former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, a company that provides business and information technology products and services. Mr. Palmisano joined IBM in 1973. He was elected Senior Vice President and Group Executive of the Personal Systems Group in 1997, Senior Vice President and Group Executive of IBM Global Services in 1998, Senior Vice President and Group Executive of Enterprise Systems in 1999, President and Chief Operating Officer in 2000, Chief Executive Officer in 2002 and Chairman of the Board in 2003. Mr. Palmisano was President and Chief Executive Officer through 2011, Chairman through September 2012 and senior adviser to IBM through December 2012. Mr. Palmisano is Chairman of the Center for Global Enterprises, a private, nonprofit research institution devoted to the study of contemporary corporations, globalization, economic trends and their impact on society. Mr. Palmisano was appointed by President Obama as Vice Chair of the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, a bipartisan government-industry panel that was charged with providing detailed recommendations to strengthen public and private sector cybersecurity defenses. Mr. Palmisano was also co-chair of an independent task force of the Council on Foreign Relations on cybersecurity.

Daniel Vasella Dr. Daniel L. Vasella, M.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Vasella is Honorary Chairman and Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novartis AG, a company that engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of health care products worldwide. Dr. Vasella served as Chairman of Novartis from 1999 to February 2013 and as Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to January 2010. From 1992 to 1996, Dr. Vasella held the positions of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Development and Head of Corporate Marketing at Sandoz Pharma Ltd. Dr. Vasella is currently working as a coach to senior executives. He is a member of the International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, a foreign honorary member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences, a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a member of several educational institutions.