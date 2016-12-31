Name Description

Leif Johansson Mr. Leif Johansson is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of AstraZeneca Plc. Elected as a Director in April 26, 2012 and became Non-Executive Chairman of the Board on June 1, 2012. Leif Johansson is also the Chairman of global telecommunications company, LM Ericsson, a position he has held since April 2011. From 1997 until 2011, he was Chief Executive of AB Volvo, one of the world’s manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, drive systems and aerospace components. He spent a part of his early career at AB Electrolux, latterly as Chief Executive from 1994 to 1997. He was a Non-Executive Director of BMS from 1998 to September 2011, serving on the board’s audit committee and compensation and management development committee. He is Chairman of the European Round Table of Industrialists and the International Advisory Board of the Nobel Foundation. He holds board positions at Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA and Ecolean AB. He holds an MSc in engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, and has been a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences since 1994. He became Chairman of the Academy in 2012.

Pascal Soriot Mr. Pascal Soriot is Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca PLC. Mr. Pascal was appointed as a Director and CEO in October 2012. From 2010 to September 2012, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Roche AG’s pharmaceuticals division. Prior to that, he was CEO of Genentech, a biologics business, and led its successful merger with Roche. He joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1986 and has worked in senior management roles throughout the world in a number of major companies. He brings to AstraZeneca a significant breadth of experience in both established and emerging markets, strength of strategic thinking, a successful track record of managing change and putting strategy into operation, and the ability to lead a diverse organisation, having lived in Australia, Japan, the US and Europe. He is a doctor of veterinary medicine (École Nationale Vétérinaire d’Alfort, Maisons-Alfort) and holds an MBA from HEC, Paris.

Marc Dunoyer Mr. Marc Dunoyer is an Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer of AstraZeneca PLC. His career in pharmaceuticals, which has included periods with Roussel Uclaf, Hoechst Marion Roussel and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has given him extensive industry experience, including finance and accounting; corporate strategy and planning; research and development; sales and marketing; business reorganisation; and business development. Marc qualified as an accountant and joined AstraZeneca in 2013, serving as Executive Vice-President, GPPS from June to October 2013. Prior to that, he served as Global Head of Rare Diseases at GSK and (concurrently) Chairman, GSK Japan. He holds an MBA from HEC, Paris and a Bachelor of Law degree from Paris University.

Fiona Cicconi Ms. Fiona Cicconi is an Executive Vice-President, Human Resources of the Company. She joined AstraZeneca in September 2014 as Executive Vice-President, Human Resources. She started her career at General Electric where she held various human resources roles within the Oil & Gas business, which included experience in major global acquisitions and driving change. Subsequently, Fiona spent a number of years at Cisco, before joining Roche in 2006 where she was most recently responsible for global human resources for Pharma Technical Operations where her primary focus was to build one culture between Roche and Genentech and identify and develop a sustainable supply of leadership and talent from within the organisation.

Sean Bohen Dr. Sean Bohen M.D., Ph.D. is Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President - Global Medicines Development of the Company., effective 15 September 2015. Dr. Bohen joins AstraZeneca from Genentech where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Early Development. He oversaw preclinical and clinical development programmes across all therapy areas, including oncology, respiratory and autoimmune diseases, to deliver trial-ready drug candidates to late-stage development. Before this, he held a number of positions in early and late-stage development, playing a key role in the growth and progress of the Genentech/Roche portfolio. Dr. Bohen was instrumental in bringing a large number of new medicines to patients, in particular for cancer, and led activities to incorporate diagnostics into clinical programmes. Prior to joining Genentech, Dr. Bohen was a Clinical Instructor in Oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine, a research associate at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and a postdoctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later earned his doctorate in biochemistry and his medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco.

Pam Cheng Ms. Pam Cheng is Executive Vice President - Operations and Information Technology of the Company. Pam joined AstraZeneca in June 2015 after having spent 14 years in Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain roles at Merck/MSD. Pam was the Head of Global Supply Chain Management & Logistics for Merck from 2006 to 2011 and led the transformation of Merck supply chains across the global supply network. More recently, Pam was President of MSD China, responsible for MSD’s entire business in China. Prior to joining Merck, Pam held various engineering and project management positions at Universal Oil Products, Union Carbide Corporation and GAF Chemicals. Pam holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey and an MBA in marketing from Pace University in New York.

Ruud Dobber Mr. Ruud Dobber is an Executive Vice President, North America of AstraZeneca PLC., He was appointed Executive Vice-President, Europe in January 2013 and leads AstraZeneca’s commercial operations in Europe. In this capacity, Ruud is responsible for sales, marketing and commercial operations across AstraZeneca’s businesses in the 28 EU member states. He served as Interim Executive Vice-President, GPPS from December 2013 until May 2014. Ruud joined AstraZeneca in 1997 and has held various senior commercial roles, including Regional Vice-President of AstraZeneca’s European, Middle East and African division and Regional Vice-President for the Asia Pacific region. Since 2012, Ruud has been an Executive Committee Member of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). In 2011, he was Chairman of the Asia division of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Ruud began his career as a scientist, researching in the field of immunology and ageing. He holds a doctorate in immunology from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

Bahija Jallal Dr. Bahija Jallal, Ph.D. is an Executive Vice President, MedImmune of AstraZeneca PLC., since January 2013 and is responsible for biologics research activities. Bahija is tasked with advancing the biologic pipeline of drugs. She joined MedImmune in 2006 as Vice-President, Translational Sciences and has held roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Bahija worked with Chiron Corporation where she served as Vice-President, Drug Assessment and Development. Bahija received a master’s degree in biology from the Université de Paris VII and her doctorate in physiology from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris. She conducted her post-doctoral research at the Max-Planck Institute of Biochemistry in Martinsried, Germany. She is a member of the American Association of Cancer Research, the American Association of Science, the Pharmacogenomics Working Group and the Board of Directors of the Association of Women in Science.

Mark Mallon Mr. Mark Mallon is Executive Vice President, Global Product and Portfolio Strategy, Global Medical Affairs & Corporate Affairs Executive Vice-President, International West of AstraZeneca PLC., since January 2013 and is responsible for the growth and performance of AstraZeneca’s commercial businesses in various regions, including Asia Pacific, Russia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Since joining AstraZeneca in 1994, Mark has held multiple senior sales and marketing roles, including Regional Vice-President for Asia Pacific, President of AstraZeneca’s Chinese and Italian subsidiaries, Chief Operating Officer of AstraZeneca’s Japanese subsidiary and VicePresident of AstraZeneca’s US gastrointestinal and respiratory businesses. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors for Christiana Care, the largest hospital system in Delaware, and an Executive Committee Member for R&D-based Pharmaceutical Association Committee, the China industry association for innovative pharmaceutical companies. Mark began his career in the pharmaceutical industry in management consulting. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in marketing and finance from the Wharton School of Business.

Menelas Pangalos Mr. Menelas Pangalos is an Executive Vice President - IMED Biotech Unit and Global Business Development of AstraZeneca PLC., since January 2013. He was appointed Executive Vice-President, IMED in January 2013 and leads AstraZeneca’s small molecule discovery research and early-stage development activities. Mene joined AstraZeneca from Pfizer, where he was Senior Vice-President and Chief Scientific Officer of Neuroscience Research. Previously, he held senior discovery and neuroscience roles at Wyeth and GSK. He completed his undergraduate degree in biochemistry at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London and earned a doctorate in neurochemistry from the University of London. He is a Visiting Professor of Neuroscience at King’s College, London. In the UK, Mene serves on the Medical Research Council and the Innovation Board for the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

Leon Wang Mr. Leon Wang is Executive Vice-President - Asia Pacific of the Company. This is a region of great importance for the future of the Group and Leon is responsible for the overall strategy and the promotion of the sustainable growth of our activities in China and Hong Kong, Asia Area, Australia and New Zealand. He joined AstraZeneca China in 2013 as a Vice-President and became President in 2014. Under his leadership China became AstraZeneca’s second-largest market worldwide. Leon has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including a series of positions of increasing responsibility in marketing and business leadership at Roche where he was a Business Unit Vice President before joining AstraZeneca. He is Council Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Association of Foreign Investment, Executive Committee Member responsible for Pricing of the R&D-based Pharmaceutical Association Committee under the China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and Corporate Advisory Board Member of China Europe International Business School. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Shanghai International Studies University and an EMBA from China Europe International Business School.

Katarina Ageborg Ms. Katarina Ageborg is Chief Compliance Officer of AstraZeneca PLC. Ms. Katarina was appointed as Chief Compliance Officer. Since July 2011 and has overall responsibility for the design, delivery and implementation of AstraZeneca’s compliance responsibilities. Since joining AstraZeneca in 1998, she has held various senior legal roles supporting Commercial and Regulatory and most recently led the Global IP function from 2008 to 2011. Before joining AstraZeneca, she established her own law firm in Sweden and worked as a lawyer practising on civil and criminal cases. Katarina holds a Master of Law from Uppsala University School of Law in Sweden.

Jeffrey Pott Mr. Jeffrey Pott is General Counsel of AstraZeneca Plc., since January 2009 and has overall responsibility for all aspects of AstraZeneca’s Legal and IP function. He joined AstraZeneca in 1995 and has worked in various litigation roles, where he has had responsibility for IP, anti-trust and product liability litigation. Before joining AstraZeneca, he spent five years at the US legal firm Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP, where he specialised in pharmaceutical product liability litigation and anti-trust advice and litigation. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Wheaton College and his Juris Doctor Degree from Villanova University School of Law.

Sherilyn McCoy Ms. Sherilyn S. McCoy has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 October 2017. Sheri McCoy is Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Avon Products, Inc. Since joining the company in April 2012, she has been responsible for driving new long-term growth initiatives and advancing Avon as the world's premier direct seller of quality beauty products. Prior to Avon, Ms McCoy had a distinguished 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, most recently serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee, responsible for the Pharmaceuticals and Consumer business segments that represented more than 60 percent of the company's revenues. Ms McCoy joined Johnson & Johnson as a scientist in research and development and subsequently managed businesses in every major product sector, including consumer, prescription medicines and medical devices, holding positions including Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Group and Division President, Consumer. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in textile chemistry from the University of Massachusetts in the US; a Master's degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Rutgers University, both in New Jersey, US. Ms McCoy also serves on the boards of New Avon LLC; Catalyst; Stonehill College, Easton, Massachusetts, US; and FIRST, a non-profit organisation created to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology.

Nazneen Rahman Ms. Nazneen Rahman is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is Head of the Division of Genetics and Epidemiology at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London; Head of the Cancer Genetics Unit at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust; and Director of the TGL clinical gene testing laboratory at the ICR. She qualified in medicine from Oxford University and holds a PhD in molecular genetics. Professor Rahman's research harnesses her scientific and clinical expertise to identify and clinically implement human disease genes. She has a strong focus on cancer predisposition genes, in which she is an internationally-recognised expert and has discovered many such genes during her career, particularly for breast, ovarian and childhood cancers. Elected as a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2010, Professor Rahman is a member of the scientific advisory boards of Genomics plc and the Centre for Molecular Medicine Norway, as well as the advisory board of Wellcome Open Research. Professor Rahman has a strong commitment to open science and science communication and has garnered numerous awards, including a CBE in the 2016 Queen's birthday honours in recognition of her contribution to medical sciences.

Marcus Wallenberg Mr. Marcus Wallenberg is Non-Executive Director of AstraZeneca PLC., He was appointed as a Director in April 1999. Marcus Wallenberg has international business experience across a broad range of industry sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry from his directorship with Astra prior to 1999. He is the Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, AB Electrolux, Saab AB, LKAB and Foundation Asset Management AB. He is a member of the boards of Investor AB, Stora Enso Oyj, Temasek Holdings Limited, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation and EQT Holdings AB.

Genevieve Berger Ms. Genevieve Berger is Non-Executive Independent Director of AstraZeneca Plc., effective April 26, 2012. She was a Chief Science Officer at Unilever PLC and a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive from 2008 to April 2014. She holds three doctorates – in physics, human biology and medicine – and was appointed Professor of Medicine at Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris in 2006. Her previous positions include Professor and Hospital Practitioner at l’Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris; Director of the Biotech and Agri-Food Department, then Head of the Technology Directorate at the French Ministry of Research and Technology; Director General, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique; and Chairman of the Health Advisory Board of the EU Commission.

Graham Chipchase Mr. Graham Chipchase is Non-Executive Independent Director of AstraZeneca PLC., effective April 26, 2012. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of global consumer packaging company, Rexam PLC (Rexam) since 2010 after serving at Rexam as Group Director, Plastic Packaging and Group Finance Director. Previously, he was Finance Director of Aerospace Services at the global engineering group GKN plc from 2001 to 2003. After starting his career with Coopers & Lybrand Deloitte, he held various finance roles in the industrial gases company The BOC Group plc (now part of The Linde Group). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds an MA (Hons) in chemistry from Oriel College, Oxford.

Rudolph Markham Mr. Rudolph Harold Peter Markham (Rudy) is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of AstraZeneca Plc. effective April 24, 2015. Rudy Markham takes a particular interest on behalf of the Board in SHE assurance. He has international business and financial experience, having formerly held a number of senior commercial and financial positions worldwide with Unilever, culminating in his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Unilever. He is currently Chairman and Non- Executive Director of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and a non-executive member of the boards of United Parcel Services Inc., Standard Chartered PLC and Legal & General plc. He is also a non-executive member of the board of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, a member of the supervisory board of CSM NV, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers. He served as a Non-Executive Director of the UK Financial Reporting Council from 2007 to 2012.