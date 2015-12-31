Name Description

Klaus Reinhardt Dr. Klaus Reinhardt is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft. He graduated from Universitat Heidelberg with a degree in Political Science and History and, in 1972, with a Doctorate in Philosophy degree.

Thomas Bauer Prof. Thomas Bauer is Chairman of the Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since 1994. From 1986, he served as Sole Managing Director of BAUER Specialtiefbau GmbH. He served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Resources GmbH until December 7, 2010. He is President of the Bavarian Construction Industry Association, Vice-President of the Confederation of Bavarian Industry (vbw), and Member of the Presidium of the Confederation of German Industry (BDI; since August 2011). He holds a honorary professor title from Technische Universitaet Muenchen (Technical University of Munich). He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Specialtiefbau GmbH, BAUER Maschinen GmbH, SCHACHTBAU NORDHAUSEN GmbH and BAUER EGYPT S.A.E. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Mannheimer Holding AG and BAUER Resources GmbH. He graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen with a degree in Business Economics.

Robert Feiger Mr. Robert Feiger is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since April 28, 2006. He is Member of the Federal Executive Committee of IG Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt, Member of the Supervisory Board of HeidelbergCement AG, Zusatzversorgungskasse des Baugewerbes AG and Zusatzversorgungskasse Geruestbaugewerbe WaG, (until June 30, 2015).

Hartmut Beutler Mr. Hartmut Beutler is Finance Director, Member of the Management Board at BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since 2001. He joined BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH, in 1983, as Trainee. Later he became Deputy Head of Accounting and Assistant to the Management of that company. He served there also as Head EDV, Facility Management, Law and Insurance, as well as Proxy. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Resources GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schrobenhausener Bank e. G. He graduated from Fachhochschule Biberach (Biberach University of Applied Sciences) with a degree in Business Economics.

Peter Hingott Mr. Peter Hingott appointed as Member of the Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft effectively October 1, 2016. He studied construction management, started his career at the Group in 2006 as commercial manager of BAUER Umwelt GmbH, where he was managing director from 2007 to 2013. He has been commercial director of BAUER Resources GmbH since 2013 and has also been responsible for various regions and subsidiaries in the Resources segment. Before joining Bauer, he held numerous executive positions for an international construction concern and spent some years abroad.

Regina Andel Ms. Regina Andel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at BAUER Aktiengesellschaft as of June 30, 2011. She is the Chairperson of the Works Council at SCHACHTBAU NORDHAUSEN GmbH.

Johannes Bauer Dr. Johannes Bauer is Member of the Supervisory Board at BAUER Aktiengesellschaft as of June 30, 2011. He also serves as Construction Engineer at BAUER Designware GmbH.

Norbert Ewald Mr. Norbert Ewald is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since April 28, 2006. He is Member of the Management Board of Zusatzversorgungskasse des Steinmetz- und Steinbildhauerhandwerks WaG. He graduated from Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt am Main with a degree in Economics.

Reinhard Irrenhauser Mr. Reinhard Irrenhauser is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at BAUER Aktiengesellschaft as of June 30, 2011. He also serves as Chairman of the Works Council at BAUER Maschinen GmbH.

Manfred Nussbaumer Prof. Dr. Manfred Nussbaumer is Member of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since June 26, 2008. In 1970, he graduated in Civil Engineering from University of Cambridge and Technische Universitaet Muenchen. He is retired Construction Engineer.

Stefan Reindl Mr. Stefan Reindl is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since June 27, 2013. He serves as Human Resource Director of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, Schrobenhausen; Chairman of the Advisory Board at BAUER Training Center GmbH.

Gerold Schwab Dipl.-Ing. Gerold Schwab is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since September 21, 2007. He graduated from Universitaet Karlsruhe with a degree in Civil Engineering. He is Construction Engineer in the Technical Division of BAUER Specialtiefbau GmbH.

Elisabeth Teschemacher Dipl.-Ing. Elisabeth Teschemacher is Member of the Supervisory Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft. She graduated from Fachhochschule Augsburg with a degree in Architecture. She serves in real estate management and consultancy sector.

Andrea Teutenberg Ms. Andrea Teutenberg is Member of the Supervisory Board at BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since June 23, 2016. She serves as Managing Director at Orange 12 GmbH.