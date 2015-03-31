Name Description

Sumit Mazumder Shri. Sumit Mazumder serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has MBA qualification, is the Managing Director at TIL Ltd.

Vivek Saraogi Shri. Vivek Sarogi is Managing Director, Executive Director of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. He was the past President of the Indian Sugar Mills Association and the Chairman of Indian Sugar and General Industry Export Import Corporation Ltd. Mr. Saraogi is a graduate in commerce. Under stewardship, the company has grown rapidly through organic and non-organic means which has helped make Balrampur in the Indian sugar industry.

Arvind Saxena Dr. Arvind Krishna Saxena is Whole Time Director of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. He holds M.Sc., Ph.D. (Botany) and has specialisation in Industrial Mycology, Bio-composting, Mushroom Production and Processing from Horst, Holland. He has wide experience of 38 years in organic manure, compost production and allied products and is associated with the Company since 2002. He has a vast knowledge on the research and development on new, methods of cane planting, products for better germination prevention of diseases & development of sugarcane and on the production and R&D on organic manure from press-mud. He is Director of Indo Gulf Industries Ltd.

Dinesh Mittal Shri. Dinesh Kumar Mittal serves as Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1977 and served many distinguished posts in Government of India and Government of U.P., including: • Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Govt. of India • Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India • Addl. Secretary, Department of Commerce, Govt. of India • Director General, U.P. Academy of Administration and State Institute for Rural Development • Managing Director, IL&FS Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.Steel Authority of India Ltd, • Bharti Airtel Limited, • Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd, • ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited • HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd • Business Strategy Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd.

Novel Lavasa Smt. Novel S. Lavasa serves as of the Company. She holds a M.A degree in English and MBA graduate. She had worked at various capacities in State Bank of India (SBI) and was overseeing the support functions of 160 branches. In-Charge of loan processing center for credit needs of Noida/Ghaziabad which she established in 2005 as a part of State Bank of India’s business process reengineering. Manager, Human Resource at Delhi local head office to look after the training and motivational needs of more than 20000 staff. During 2001-2004 she worked as an officer on special duty in the Ministry of Disinvestment, Government of India during the peak period of strategic sales of Govt. stake in PSUs. She is actively engaged as HR and CSR Consultant, Corporate Trainer etc.

R. Das Shri. R. N. Das is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. He holds M.A. in Political Science, M.P.A. degree from Harvard University, USA, Member – Indian Administrative Services (IAS) (Retd.). He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1971 and served distinguished posts in Government of India and Government of Gujarat, including: Chief Information Commissioner, Gujarat Information Commission • Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Government of India • Enforcement Director (ED), New Delhi • Charge of AS & FA (Defence Acquisition), Ministry of Defence • Joint Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution • Managing Director of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd • Chairman, Gujarat Electricity Board • Managing Director of Central Warehousing Corporation. Other positions were held by him include • Development Commissioner – Gujarat • Secretary and Commissioner - Rural Development, Gujarat • Additional Chief Secretary - Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Gujarat • Municipal Commissioner – Baroda • Dy. Secretary (Drug Pricing), Dept. of Chemicals, Govt. of India.