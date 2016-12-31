Name Description

Roger Carr Sir Roger Carr serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BAE Systems PLC. He joined the Board in 2013, Sir Roger was appointed Chairman in 2014. He is an experienced company chairman with a wealth of knowledge gained across a number of business sectors. He currently serves as vice chairman of the BBC Trust, a position he has held since March 2015. With over two decades of boardroom experience, Sir Roger has a deep understanding of corporate governance and what is required to lead an effective board. Prior to joining BAE Systems, Sir Roger was Chairman of Centrica plc and Deputy Chairman of the Court of the Bank of England. In the past, he has also served as chairman of Thames Water plc, Cadbury plc, Chubb and Mitchells & Butlers plc. He has been active in representing UK business having previously served as President of the CBI and as a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group. He was a member of the Higgs Committee on Corporate Governance, which assisted in further developing the UK Corporate Governance Code. He is a senior adviser to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, a fellow of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, an honorary fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and a visiting fellow to the Saïd Business School, Oxford.

Charles Woodburn Dr. Charles N. Woodburn, Ph.D., has been appointed as Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2017. He is currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Charles brings with him over 20 years' international experience from the oil and gas industry gained in a number of senior management positions. Charles held a number of senior management positions in the Far East, Australia, France and the United States during a 15-year career at Schlumberger. For the last five years, he has been CEO of Expro, an oilfield services business owned by a consortium including Goldman Sachs and Arle Capital Partners. He is a non-executive director of Seadrill Limited. His operational experience has been built on a strong academic foundation having gained a First Class Honours Degree in Electrical Sciences and a PhD in Engineering from Cambridge University. He later completed an MBA at Erasmus University, Rotterdam.

Peter Lynas Mr. Peter J. Lynas serves as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of BAE systems plc. He is a qualified accountant, was appointed to the Board as Group Finance Director in 2011. He previously served for a number of years as Director, Financial Control, Reporting & Treasury. He joined GEC-Marconi in 1985 having previously worked for other companies in the UK and Europe. After progressing through a number of positions, he was appointed Finance Director of GEC’s Marconi Electronic Systems business, which was subsequently acquired by British Aerospace in 1999 to become BAE Systems. He is a Non-executive director of SSE plc and chairman of its audit committee.

Gerard DeMuro Mr. Gerard J. DeMuro, Jr., serves as Executive Director of BAE Systems plc., President and Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. He was appointed to the Board on 1 February 2014 as President and Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems, Inc., Jerry is an experienced US executive who has worked in the national security, technology and aerospace industry for over 30 years. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and corporate vice president of General Dynamics’ Information Systems and Technology Group. Earlier in his career, he spent almost a decade as an acquisition official at the US Department of Defense. He is Non-executive director of Aero Communications, Inc.

Elizabeth Corley Ms. Elizabeth Corley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2016. She brings investor, governance and boardroom experience to the Board. She is currently non-executive vice-chair of Allianz Global Investors, and a non-executive director of Pearson plc and the UK Financial Reporting Council. She served as Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Global Investors, initially for Europe then globally, from 2005 to 2016. Prior to that, she worked for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. She is a governor of the CFA Institute and a trustee of the British Museum. Elizabeth is active in representing the investment industry and developing standards within it. She is a member of the FICC Market Standards Board, the European Securities and Markets Authority’s stakeholder group and of the advisory council of TheCityUK. Elizabeth is also an acclaimed writer and member of the Royal Society of Arts. She is Chair of the advisory group to the UK government on social impact investing.

Harriet Green Ms. Harriet Green, OBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BAE Systems plc. Harriet is a transformative business leader with international operational and boardroom experience. She is currently General Manager of Watson Customer Engagement, Watson Internet of Things and Education at IBM. Harriet has extensive global business leadership experience. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer and executive director of Thomas Cook plc. Prior to that, she was Chief Executive Officer and executive director of Premier Farnell plc. Previously, she was also a non-executive director of Emerson Electric Co. In 2016, she won the Women in Technology Institute Award and, in 2014, she received the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award. She is Member of the British Chambers of Commerce’s International Advisory Council. She was Member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group.

Chris Grigg Mr. Chris Fionna Grigg serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BAE Systems PLC. Chris brings management and boardroom experience to the Board. He is currently Chief Executive of The British Land Company PLC, a position he has held since 2009. Chris has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking and real estate industries. Prior to joining British Land, he was Chief Executive of Barclays Commercial Bank. Before that, he was a partner at Goldman Sachs. He was Member of the executive board of the European Public Real Estate Association and the board of the British Property Federation.

Paula Reynolds Ms. Paula Rosput Reynolds serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BAE Systems PLC. She is currently Chief Executive Officer and President of the business advisory group PreferWest LLC, and a non-executive director of BP p.l.c., CBRE Group, Inc. and TransCanada Corporation. Starting her career as an economist, she spent over 20 years in the energy sector, culminating in her appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of AGL Resources in 2002. She served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Safeco Corporation before becoming Vice Chairman and Chief Restructuring Officer of American International Group, overseeing its divestiture of assets and serving as chief liaison with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She received the National Association of Corporate Directors National Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. She was Non-executive director of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Delta Air Lines Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Siluria Technologies, Inc.

Nicholas Rose Mr. Nicholas C. Rose serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of BAE Systems PLC. He brings to the Board considerable financial expertise and boardroom experience. He is currently Chairman of Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC, and a non-executive director and senior independent director of BT Group plc. Nick was Chief Financial Officer of Diageo plc for over ten years until 2010. In this role, he was responsible for supply, procurement, strategy and IT on a global basis. His financial experience was developed during his time as group treasurer and group controller at Diageo, and also in his earlier career at Ford Finance. He is a former Chairman of the engineering technology company Edwards Group Limited. He is Adviser to CCMP Capital Advisors, LLC and non-executive chairman of Loch Lomond Group. He was Non-executive director of Moët Hennessy SNC and Scottish Power plc.