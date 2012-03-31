Name Description

A. Prathap Reddy Shri. A. Prathap Reddy is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He is a Member of Share Holders'/Investors' Redressal Committee and Chairman of Research & Development Committee.

G. Hemanth Reddy Shri. G. Hemanth Reddy, M.B.A. (Finance), serves as Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company., effective April 01, 2016. He served as Director - Finance of Balaji Amines Ltd. He is a commerce graduate from Osmania University and holds an MBA degree with specialization in marketing and finance. He has been instrumental in setting up and managing medium size companies for over 20 years. He has experience in project management, operations, finance, administration and marketing. He looks after Unit-ll of Balaji Amines Limited which is situated at Hyderabad.

N. Rajeshwar Reddy Shri. N. Rajeshwar Reddy is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective May 11, 2013. He is Member of Research & Development Committee.

S. Pattabhiraman Shri. S. V. Pattabhiraman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Amines Ltd., since 25th January, 2006. He started his Banking career with State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) in 1961 and had worked in various capacities as • regional head, Assistant General Manager in the internal audit department conducting branch audits as well as management audit of zonal offices. To add up,he was the zonal head for State Bank of Travancore and SBH, before becoming General Manager with SBH in implementing new customer friendly schemes. He retired as General Manager in SBH in 2003. After retirement he got associated with Sarath & Associates and Shreyas Management Services Pvt. Limited for screening of loan applications of private Sector banks and financial institutions preventing fraudulent loans. He has also undertaken investigations in insurance and child labour.