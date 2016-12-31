Name Description

Ian Cheshire Sir Ian Cheshire has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company, effective April 3, 2017. Sir Ian Cheshire has been chairman of Debenhams plc since April 2016. He is currently the Senior Independent Director of Whitbread plc and chairman of the advisory board of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. He also holds directorships at Maisons du Monde SA and Menhaden Capital PLC. Sir Ian's other appointments include working as the Government Lead Non-Executive, as well as being trustee of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation and of Business in the Community. Sir Ian retired as Group Chief Executive of Kingfisher plc in January 2015 after 7 years in the role and 17 years with the company. His other former roles include chairman of the British Retail Consortium.

John McFarlane Mr. John McFarlane OBE is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a senior figure in global banking and financial services circles and is in his 42nd year in the sector, including 22 years as a main board director, 10 years as a CEO and six years as a chairman. John is Chairman of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC. He is also a non-executive director of Westfield Corporation and Old Oak Holdings Limited. He is chairman of TheCityUK and a member of the Financial Services Trade and Investment Board and the European Financial Round Table. John was formerly chairman of Aviva plc, where he oversaw a transformation of the company and for a brief period he was also chairman of FirstGroup plc. He was also a non-executive director of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, joining at the time of the UK government rescue. Prior to that for 10 years he was chief executive officer of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Group Executive Director of Standard Chartered plc and head of Citibank in the UK.

James Staley Mr. James E. Staley (Jes) is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Barclays PLC since 1 December 2015. He joined Barclays as Group Chief Executive on 1 December 2015. He has nearly four decades of extensive experience in banking and financial services. He worked for more than 30 years at JP Morgan, initially training as a commercial banker, later advancing to the leadership of major businesses involving equities, private banking and asset management and ultimately heading the company’s Global Investment Bank. Most recently, Jes served as Managing Partner at BlueMountain Capital. These roles have provided him with a vast experience in leadership and he brings a wealth of investment banking knowledge to Barclays’ Board.

Gerald Grimstone Sir Gerald E. Grimstone is Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 1 January 2016. He brings to the Board a wealth of investment banking, financial services and commercial experience gained through his senior roles at Schroders and his various board positions. Sir Gerry has global business experience across the UK, Asia, the Middle East and the US. Sir Gerry has significant experience as a non-executive director and chairman. He is currently the chairman of Standard Life plc, independent non-executive board member of Deloitte LLP and the lead non-executive at the Ministry of Defence.

Tushar Morzaria Mr. Tushar Morzaria is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Barclays PLC., effective October 15, 2013. He joined Barclays in 2013 having spent the previous four years in senior management roles with JP Morgan Chase, most recently as the CFO of its Corporate & Investment Bank. Throughout his time with JP Morgan he gained strategic ?nancial management and regulatory relations experience. Since joining the Barclays Board he has been a driving influence on the Group’s cost reduction programme and managing the Group’s capital plan, particularly in response to Structural Reform.

Amer Sajed Mr. Amer Sajed is Chief Executive Officer - Barclaycard International of the Company. He was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer for Barclaycard, the global consumer payments business of the Barclays Banking Group, in May 2015. Barclaycard is a top ten global payments company with over 11,000 employees, 30m customers and more than 300,000 business clients. In 2014, Barclaycard processed payments globally with a value of more than £250bn. Prior to his appointment as interim CEO for Barclaycard Amer served as Chief Executive Officer for Barclaycard US, the payments arm of Barclays in the United States. During his five years leading the US business it doubled in size to rank as one of the top ten credit card companies locally. Amer joined Barclaycard in August of 2006. Before assuming the US post, he was Chief Executive Officer for UK Cards. From 2010 to 2012, Amer also oversaw Barclay’s South African cards issuing and acquiring businesses. Before coming to Barclaycard, Amer worked at Citigroup for 20 years in various roles – most recently overseeing the Travel & Affluent segment. Previously, he served in Senior Finance roles. Amer holds a master’s degree in business from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Timothy Throsby Mr. Timothy Throsby is President - Barclays International and Chief Executive Officer - Corporate and Investment Bank of the company. He joined Barclays in January 2017 as President of Barclays International and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate and Investment Bank. He sits on the Group Executive Committee and reports to the Group CEO, Jes Staley. Tim has had an extensive career in banking and private equity and has most recently worked for JP Morgan, becoming the Global Head of Equities in 2012.

Ashok Vaswani Mr. Ashok V. Vaswani is CEO - Barclays UK of the Company. He joined Barclays in 2010, managing the credit card business across the UK, Europe and the Nordics, becoming chairman of Entercard. He went on to manage Barclays in Africa and his most recent role was CEO for UK Retail and Business Banking. Prior to Barclays, Ashok was a partner at Brysam Global Partners, a New York City based private equity firm focused on building retail financial service businesses in emerging markets. Ashok spent 20 years with Citigroup working in Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, Europe and North America, his last position being CEO of the Global Consumer Bank in Asia Pacific. Ashok graduated from Bombay University, and has postgraduate degrees from both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of India. Ashok is on the advisory board of S. P. Jain Institute of Management and has served on the advisory board of Insead Singapore and Visa Asia Pacific. He is Founder Director of Lend-a-Hand, a non-profit organisation focused on economic development in India.

Paul Compton Mr. Paul Compton is an Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He will be responsible for Operations & Technology, Structural Reform, Cost Transformation, major project delivery, administration, Corporate Real Estate Services, and Sourcing. He will chair the Group Operating Committee.

C. Venkatakrishnan Mr. C.S. Venkatakrishnan is an Group Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He is responsible for helping to define, set and manage the risk profile of Barclays. He has over 20 years of financial market and risk management expertise. Venkat worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, most recently as Head of Model Risk and Development and Operational Risk. Prior to this, he worked in fixed income structuring at the JP Morgan Investment Bank. This followed upon 14 years in JP Morgan Asset Management where he held senior positions in the Global Fixed Income business. Venkat holds S.B., S.M. and Ph.D. degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Bob Hoyt Mr. Bob F. Hoyt is an Group General Counsel of Barclays PLC. Previously, He was at PNC Financial Services Group, where he was General Counsel and Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer, having previously served as Deputy General Counsel since 2009. Between 2006 and 2009, Bob served as General Counsel of the US Department of the Treasury, where he was the Chief Legal Officer of the department and a senior policy advisor to Secretary Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Among other responsibilities, he directed the US administration’s legal strategy for managing significant events in the financial markets, including the failures of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, AIG, and the US auto industry; the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; and the creation and implementation of the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Prior to that Bob served at the White House where he was Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush. In that position, Bob was responsible for a variety of legal issues, including investigations and litigation, as well as legal and policy matters involving several executive branch departments and components of the Executive Office of the President. Earlier in his career, Bob was a partner in the Securities, Litigation and Corporate departments of the law firm of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr (WilmerHale). At WilmerHale, Bob advised public and private companies and their executives on a variety of contested, investigative, transactional and regulatory matters. Bob also served multiple terms on WilmerHale’s Management Committee and Executive Committee, and was a Vice Chair of the firm’s Securities Department. Before joining WilmerHale, Bob clerked for Justice Herbert P. Wilkins of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. Bob graduated from Cornell University with honours in 1986, and received his master’s degree and Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania in 1989.

Tristram Roberts Mr. Tristram Roberts is an Group Human Resources Director of the Company. He joined Barclays in July 2013 as HR Director for the Investment Bank. He expanded his remit in May 2014 to include HR responsibilities for Barclays Non-Core, and became the Group HR Director in December 2015. Prior to Barclays, Tristram was Head of Human Resources for Global Functions and Operations & Technology at HSBC, as well as Group Head of Performance and Reward. Previously, he was Group Reward and Policy Director for Vodafone Group plc. Tristram began his career in consulting. He became a partner with Arthur Andersen in 2001 and was subsequently a partner with both Deloitte and KPMG.

Michael Roemer Mr. Michael E. Roemer is Group Head - Compliance of Barclays Plc. He has a BS degree in Accounting from St. John’s University and completed the Tuck Executive Program at the Tuck School of Dartmouth College in 1998. Michael joined Barclays from CIT Group where he was the Chief Auditor, reporting directly to the Board Audit Committee and having global responsibility for CIT Group’s internal audit function. Michael has 27 years’ experience in internal audit, with 23 years of that time spent at JPMorgan Chase. Michael currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Metro New York and is Audit Committee Chair. He serves on the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House of New York, Inc. and is Audit Committee Chair. In 2016, the LGBT Agenda (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) announced Mike’s appointment as the new ExCo sponsor.

Claire Davies Ms. Claire A. Davies is Company Secretary of the company. She is a solicitor and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has substantial experience in legal, compliance and company secretarial roles gained in-house and in professional services. She was appointed Barclays Group Company Secretary with effect from 1 December 2016, a role she has previously held at Legal & General plc and Lloyds Banking Group plc. More recently, she was Society Secretary at the Co-operative Group. She is a non-executive member of the audit and risk committee of the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Matthew Lester Mr. Matthew Lester has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effective from 1 September 2017. Matthew has a strong finance background and extensive board-level experience. He currently serves on the boards of Capita plc and Man Group plc, as a Non-executive director, where he also chairs the Board Audit and Risk Committee of each company. Since 2010 he has been Chief Financial Officer of Royal Mail plc and as previously announced by Royal Mail on 20 December 2016 he will step down from this position at the conclusion of its AGM on Thursday, 20 July 2017. He has also previously served as Group Finance Director of ICAP Plc between 2006-2010 and prior to this he held various executive management positions at Diageo, including Treasurer and Group Financial Controller. Matthew, a chartered accountant, began his career at Arthur Andersen and Kleinwort Benson.

Michael Ashley Mr. Michael Ashley is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays PLC effective September 18, 2013. He has deep knowledge of auditing and associated regulatory issues, having worked at KPMG for over 20 years, where he was a partner. Mike was the lead engagement partner on the audits of large ?nancial services groups including HSBC, Standard Chartered and the Bank of England. While at KPMG, Mike was Head of Quality and Risk Management for KPMG Europe LLP, responsible for the management of professional risks and quality control. He also held the role of KPMG UK’s Ethics Partner. Other current appointments ICAEW Ethics Standards Committee; International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants; Chairman, Government Internal Audit Agency; Charity Commission.

Timothy Breedon Mr. Timothy J. Breedon is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays PLC., effective November 1, 2012. He joined Barclays after a distinguished career with Legal & General, where, among other roles, he was the group chief executive until June 2012. Tim’s experience as a CEO enables him to provide challenge, advice and support to the Executive on performance and decision-making. Tim brings to the Board extensive ?nancial services experience, knowledge of risk management and UK and EU regulation, as well as an understanding of the key issues for investors. Other current appointments Marie Curie Cancer Care; Chairman, Apax Global Alpha Limited; Chairman, The Northview Group.

Diane de Saint Victor Ms. Diane de Saint Victor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Plc., effective 1 March 2013. She holds the role of general counsel and company secretary of ABB Limited, a listed pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids. Diane’s legal background, combined with her knowledge of regulatory and compliance requirements bring a unique perspective to discussions of the Board and its committees.

Mary Francis Ms. Mary E. Francis, CBE is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 October 2016. She has extensive board-level experience across a range of industries. She is a non-executive director of Swiss Re Group and Ensco plc and was formerly Senior Independent Director of Centrica and a non-executive director of the Bank of England, Aviva and Alliance & Leicester. She held senior executive positions in the UK Treasury and Prime Minister’s Office and in the City as Director General of the Association of British Insurers. She brings to Barclays strong understanding of the interaction between public and private sectors and skills in strategic decision-making and all aspects of board governance.

Crawford Gillies Mr. Crawford Gillies is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Plc., effective May 1, 2014. He has extensive business and management experience, gained with Bain & Company and Standard Life plc. These roles have provided him with experience in strategic decision-making and knowledge of company strategy across various sectors and geographical locations. Crawford has also held board and committee chairman positions during his career, notably as chairman of the remuneration committees of Standard Life plc and MITIE Group PLC.

Reuben Jeffery Mr. Reuben Jeffery, III, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays Plc., since July 16, 2009. He has extensive ?nancial services experience, particularly within investment banking and wealth management, through his role as CEO and president of Rockefeller & Co. Inc. and Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. and his former senior roles with Goldman Sachs, including as the managing partner of the Paris of?ce. His various government roles in the US, including as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, provides Barclays’ Board with insight into the US political and regulatory environment. Other current appointments Advisory Board of Towerbrook Capital Partners LP; Rothschild Capital Management Limited; Financial Services Volunteer Corps; The Asia Foundation.

Dambisa Moyo Dr. Dambisa F. Moyo Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Barclays PLC since May 1, 2010. She is an international economist and commentator on the global economy, having completed a PhD in economics. Dambisa has a background in ?nancial services and a wide knowledge and understanding of African economic, political and social issues, in addition to her experience as a director of companies with complex, global operations. She served as a non-executive director of SABMiller Plc from 2009-2016.

Diane Schueneman Ms. Diane L. Schueneman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined Barclays after an extensive career at Merrill Lynch, holding a variety of senior roles, including responsibility for banking, brokerage services and technology provided to the company’s retail and middle market clients, and latterly for IT, operations and client services worldwide. She brings a wealth of experience in managing global, crossdiscipline business operations, client services and technology in the financial services industry. Diane is a member of the board of Barclays US LLC, Barclays US intermediate holding company.