Name Description

Pradeep Chandan Mr. Pradeep Chandan is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director - Legal of BASF India Limited.

Sandeep Gadre Mr. Sandeep Gadre is Member - Management Committee of BASF India Ltd.

P. Srees Mr. P. P. Srees is the Member - Management Committee of BASF India Ltd.

Arun Bewoor Mr. Arun Bewoor is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since January 19, 2010. Mr. Bewoor holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Pune University. He has done his Advanced Management Education at MM Ahmedabad and Columbia University, New York, USA. Mr. Arun Bewoor, is a Director and a member of Audit Committee in BASF Polyurethanes India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Bewoor has been the President of American Chamber of Commerce, Madras Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He has worked in the past as Managing Director of Bush Boake Allen India, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Proctor & Gamble India, & also as Head, South Asia Region for International Flavours & Fragrances.

R. Nair Mr. R. R. Nair is an Independent Non-Executive Directorhas of BASF India Limited since March 03, 2001. Mr. Nair holds a Masters degree in Psychology and ranked first in the University of Kerala He also holds a post Master’s diploma in Industrial & Personnel Management and a diploma in Advanced Personnel Management. He is an alumni of Stanford & Michigan Universities and has specialized in the field of personnel management, human resources and organization development. Mr. Nair has worked as Selection & Training Manager in Hindustan Lever Limited, a subsidiary of Unilever Corp. in 1973.

Pradip Shah Mr. Pradip P. Shah, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since January 31, 2000. He holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant and ranked first in India in the Chartered Accountancy examinations. He is the founder Managing Director of CRISIL, India's first credit rating agency. He has served as a member of various committees of the Government on matters concerning Finance. Mr. Shah is the Chairman of IndAsia Fund Advisors Private Ltd., a private equity investment and corporate finance advisory Company.