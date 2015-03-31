Edition:
India

BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,688.00INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-46.95 (-2.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,734.95
Open
Rs1,740.00
Day's High
Rs1,752.00
Day's Low
Rs1,680.05
Volume
29,475
Avg. Vol
37,459
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

Summary

Raman Ramachandran

2013 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Narendranath Baliga

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director

Pradeep Chandan

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director - Legal

Rajesh Naik

2014 Wholetime Director

Prabir Das

Member - Management Committee

Sandeep Gadre

2012 Member - Management Committee

Ajai Gupta

2012 Member - Management Committee

Susheel Mittal

Member - Management Committee

P. Srees

2012 Member - Management Committee

V. Srinivasan

Member - Management Committee

K. Thyagarajan

2013 Member - Management Committee

Rajan Venkatesh

Member - Management Committee

Andrea Frenzel

2015 Director

Raimar Jahn

2017 Director

Arun Bewoor

2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

R. Nair

76 2001 Independent Non-Executive Director

Pradip Shah

62 2000 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rajendra Shah

84 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Manohar Kamath

IR Officer
Biographies

Pradeep Chandan

Mr. Pradeep Chandan is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director - Legal of BASF India Limited.

Mr. Sandeep Gadre is Member - Management Committee of BASF India Ltd.

Mr. P. P. Srees is the Member - Management Committee of BASF India Ltd.

Mr. Arun Bewoor is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since January 19, 2010. Mr. Bewoor holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Pune University. He has done his Advanced Management Education at MM Ahmedabad and Columbia University, New York, USA. Mr. Arun Bewoor, is a Director and a member of Audit Committee in BASF Polyurethanes India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Bewoor has been the President of American Chamber of Commerce, Madras Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He has worked in the past as Managing Director of Bush Boake Allen India, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Proctor & Gamble India, & also as Head, South Asia Region for International Flavours & Fragrances.

Mr. R. R. Nair is an Independent Non-Executive Directorhas of BASF India Limited since March 03, 2001. Mr. Nair holds a Masters degree in Psychology and ranked first in the University of Kerala He also holds a post Master’s diploma in Industrial & Personnel Management and a diploma in Advanced Personnel Management. He is an alumni of Stanford & Michigan Universities and has specialized in the field of personnel management, human resources and organization development. Mr. Nair has worked as Selection & Training Manager in Hindustan Lever Limited, a subsidiary of Unilever Corp. in 1973.

Mr. Pradip P. Shah, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since January 31, 2000. He holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant and ranked first in India in the Chartered Accountancy examinations. He is the founder Managing Director of CRISIL, India's first credit rating agency. He has served as a member of various committees of the Government on matters concerning Finance. Mr. Shah is the Chairman of IndAsia Fund Advisors Private Ltd., a private equity investment and corporate finance advisory Company.

Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since April 1968. He is a Solicitor and a senior partner of MIs. Crawford Bayley & Co., a reputed firm of Advocates & Solicitors, Mumbai. He has specialized in a broad spectrum of Corporate Laws in general with special focus on Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures, Technology and Licence Agreements, Intellectual Property Rights, Mergers & Acquisitions, Industrial Licensing, Anti Trust and Competition Law. Mr. R. A. Shah has been a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company and also the Member of Managing Committees of various Commerce & Industry Associations such as Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indo German Chamber of Commerce and the President of the Society of Indian Law Firms (Western Region).

