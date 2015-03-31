Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)
BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,751.45INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs3,772.00
Open
Rs3,780.00
Day's High
Rs3,799.70
Day's Low
Rs3,721.10
Volume
13,697
Avg. Vol
12,041
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pankaj Patel
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard van der Merwe
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ulrich Stefer
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Rajiv Wani
|2013
|Vice President – Law, Patents & Compliance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Miriam Colling-Hendelkens
|2017
|Additional Woman Director
|
Peter Mueller
|54
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
Vimal Bhandari
|57
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sharad Kulkarni
|77
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|57
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pankaj Patel
|
Richard van der Merwe
|Mr. Richard van der Merwe is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bayer CropScience Limited., February 1, 2014. He studied Finance and Administration at South African University and has a degree in International Finance Administration. Mr. van der Merwe is also a Chartered Accountant. He started his career with Bayer in 1985 in Bayer South Africa. He was there till June 1993 as Manager – Finance and Controlling, after which he moved to Leverkusen, the Bayer Group headquarters in July 1993 as an Internal Auditor. In January 1995, he returned to South Africa and was appointed Group Human Resources and Administration Manager. Richard was appointed the Managing Director of Bayer Zimbabwe (Pty) Ltd. in July 1996. He then went on to become the Chief Executive and Country Head for the then Bayer Polymers division. From July 2004 to August 2009, Richard was Chief Executive (Senior Bayer Representative) for the Bayer Group in Southern Africa, as well as Head South & Southern Africa for Bayer CropScience. From September 2009 to February 2014, Mr. van der Merwe has been the Senior Bayer Representative for the Region Cono Sur comprising of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, and was based in Argentina. He additionally held responsibility for the Bayer HealthCare business in the region and headed the Finance & Administration functions as well.
|
Ulrich Stefer
|
Rajiv Wani
|Mr. Rajiv Wani is Vice President – Law, Patents & Compliance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Bayer CropScience Limited.
|
Miriam Colling-Hendelkens
|
Peter Mueller
|Mr. Peter Mueller is Non-Executive Director of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Mr. Mueller joined Bayer AG as a commercial trainee in 1979 and spent two years in Corporate Auditing thereafter. He then moved to Japan where he worked for seven years with three Bayer subsidiaries in the field of Finance & Accounting. After a further period of three years at the German Bayer headquarters in Central Controlling, Mr. Mueller became the Deputy General Manager of Bayer's newly founded holding company in Beijing, China. In the following five years, he established the administrative country platform and helped to negotiate and finance twelve joint venture companies. Mr. Mueller joined the Finance Division at Bayer AG as Head of Corporate Financial Controlling in 1999 before being appointed the Head of Corporate Finance in 2002 and Head of Finance in 2011.
|
Vimal Bhandari
|Shri. Vimal Bhandari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bayer Cropscience Limited. He is a Commerce graduate from Mumbai University and a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Bhandari is a proficient and a proven top management professional with over twenty five years of experience in a range of businesses in the financial services industry. He is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Indostar Capital Finance, a wholesale credit institution sponsored by private equity houses like Everstone, Goldman Sachs, Ashmore. Prior to joining Indostar Capital, he was the Country Head of AEGON N.V., the Dutch financial services player, which has established a life insurance business in India. In his early career, Mr. Bhandari was with IL&FS, the Indian infrastructure financing and financial services institution, of which twelve years were spent as the Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company. He was directly responsible for the financial services business of IL&FS. He is on the Board of various public limited companies as an Independent Director, including Patni Computer Systems, Eveready Industries, DCM Shriram Consolidated, Kalpataru Power Transmission, MIRC Electronics, Piramal Glass, The Ratnakar Bank and JK Tyre & Industries. Mr. Bhandari is a member of the Executive Committee and the Listing Committee of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of FICCI.
|
Sharad Kulkarni
|Shri. Sharad M. Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bayer Cropscience Limited. He has a Degree in Engineering (B.E.) from University of Pune and is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers, India. He was a Fellow of Institution of Management, UK and Fellow of Institute of Directors, UK. He is a Business Advisor and Management Consultant. He is on the Board of several Indian and International companies and is associated with several NGOs and Educational Trusts. He has held senior positions of CEO and President with International and Indian Corporate entities during his career span of 40 years. His area of covers Business Development, International Alliance Management, Strategic Planning, Management and Technology Institutions of Learning, Venture Funding and Corporate Governance.
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|Mr. A. K. Ravi Nedungadi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bayer Cropscience Limited. He is a trained Chartered and Cost Accountant, Mr. Nedungadi joined the United Breweries Group in 1990 as the Corporate Treasurer. Within two years, he became the Group Finance Director of the Group’s International business managing the businesses of UB International, which included the paint giant Berger Jenson and Nicholson with operations spanning 27 countries. He was instrumental in listing the Berger Group Companies on the London and Singapore bourses. Since his appointment as the President and Group CFO in 1998, he led the way to sharpening the focus of the Group, which had a conglomerate approach, on areas of competence and global reach. This saw the Group focus on three verticals – Brewing, Distilling and Aviation, each area presenting clear leadership within India and global signifi cance. He was also responsible for opening up the beverage alcohol sector to Global Best Practices and Transparency, enabling the entry of institutional investors and rerating of the industry itself. Under his leadership, the market capitalisation of the 3 principal group companies has crossed US$ 5 Billion which bears testimony to the successful accomplishment of business restructuring, consolidation and enhanced shareholder value. As the principle leadership resource of the UB Group, Mr. A. K. R. Nedungadi was instrumental in concluding the acquisition of Shaw Wallace & Co., Whyte & Mackay, Bouvet Ladubay, etc. Mr. Nedungadi is the recipient of many awards of excellence, including Udyog Ratan Award, IMA’s CFO of the Year, CNBC TV18’s – CFO of the Year – M & A etc. Memberships in esteemed organisations like Who’s Who of Professionals only reinforce the above testimonials. Further, he is on the Board of several companies, both in India and overseas.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pankaj Patel
|--
|
Richard van der Merwe
|65,190,000
|
Ulrich Stefer
|--
|
Rajiv Wani
|--
|
Miriam Colling-Hendelkens
|--
|
Peter Mueller
|--
|
Vimal Bhandari
|--
|
Sharad Kulkarni
|--
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pankaj Patel
|0
|0
|
Richard van der Merwe
|0
|0
|
Ulrich Stefer
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Wani
|0
|0
|
Miriam Colling-Hendelkens
|0
|0
|
Peter Mueller
|0
|0
|
Vimal Bhandari
|0
|0
|
Sharad Kulkarni
|0
|0
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|0
|0