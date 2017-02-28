Name Description

John Chen Mr. John S. Chen is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of BlackBerry Limited. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chen was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sybase Inc. from 1998 to 2012. Prior to Sybase, Mr. Chen held executive positions at Siemens AG, Pyramid Technology Corp. and Burroughs Corp. He started his career as a design engineer with Unisys Corp. Mr. Chen has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Brown University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Mr. Chen holds several honorary degrees and has received awards and honors for his leadership in building U.S.-Asia relations. Mr. Chen was appointed to serve on the President’s Export Council in 2005 and was appointed as co-chair of the Secure Borders and Open Doors Advisory Committee in 2006. He has also chaired the U.S-China Policy Advisory Roundtable for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Mr. Chen is also a Special Advisor to Silver Lake, a private investment firm, and a trustee of Caltech.

Steven Capelli Mr. Steven M. Capelli is Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective October 1, 2016. Most recently, Capelli was President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sybase with responsibility for $1 billion in annual revenue. Capelli also led international operations at Sybase as General Manager with responsibility for sales, operations, finance, customer support, marketing and human resources. Prior to Sybase, Capelli was Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Pyramid. Earlier in his career, he served in controller roles at Digital Equipment Corporation, Unisys Corporation and WR Grace and Company. Capelli currently serves on numerous corporate boards with representation on audit, compensation and governance committees. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from The College of New Jersey and an MBA in finance from Rutgers University.

Sandeep Chennakeshu Dr. Sandeep Chennakeshu is President - BlackBerry Technology Solutions of BlackBerry Limited. He was a President, PMP LLC (2012 to December 2014); Owner, RSI Consulting LLC (2013 to August 2014); Senior Advisor to CEO of Sony Corporation of America (May 2010 to July 2012).

Carl Wiese Mr. Carl James Wiese is President - Global Sales of the Company. Mr. Wiese is President, Global Sales, responsible for driving BlackBerry’s go-to-market strategy and advancing the company’s global sales efforts to drive growth. Prior to BlackBerry, Carl spent more then a decade at Cisco in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President leading the company’s global collaboration business, directing sales and go-to-market strategy. He also served as Vice President of U.S. & Canada Advanced Technologies, focused on driving sales and deployment processes for new and emerging technologies that represented some of the company’s highest potential growth segments. Carl has over 25 years’ experience in sales, marketing, services, and product management for high-technology companies. Previously, Carl held executive positions at Apple, Avaya, Lucent and Texas Instruments. Mr. Carl holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University.

Marty Beard Mr. Marty J. Beard is Chief Operating Officer of BlackBerry Limited. He was a Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LiveOps Inc. (July 2011 to June 2014); President, Sybase 365 (November 2006 to June 2011).

Nita White-Ivy Ms. Nita White-Ivy is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of BlackBerry Limited. She was Chief People Officer, SuccessFactors (an SAP company) (from December 2012 to December 2013); Vice President, Worldwide Human Resources, Sybase, Inc./SAP (from January 1998 to December 2012).

Sai Yuen Ho Mr. Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho is Executive Vice President - Enterprise Products and Value Added Solutions of BlackBerry Limited. He was retired (2013) as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Sybase Inc. (2009 to 2012).

Steven Zipperstein Mr. Steven E. Zipperstein is Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of BlackBerry Limited. Mr. Steve is a graduate of UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and of U.C. Davis Law School with a juris doctorate, where he also served as Law Review Editor and Member of the Moot Court Board. He was a Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Verizon Wireless (2003 to 2011).

V. Prem Watsa Mr. V. Prem Watsa is Lead Independent Director of BlackBerry Ltd. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India and obtained his MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. He is also a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Watsa is currently Chairman and has served as Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) since 1985. Mr. Watsa is also the Chairman of the board of directors of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, Fairfax’s publicly-traded subsidiary. He is also a Vice President of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel, a subsidiary of Fairfax. Prior to joining Fairfax, he held various positions with Confederation Life Insurance Company and GW Asset Management. In addition to the public boards indicated below, Mr. Watsa is a member of the board of trustees of the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation, a member of the Advisory Board for the Richard Ivey School of Business, a member of the board of directors of the Royal Ontario Museum Foundation, and Chairman of the Investment Committee of St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Toronto.

Laurie Alsup Dr. Laurie Smaldone Alsup, M.D,, is an Independent Director of BlackBerry Limited. She has a BA from Fordham College and an MD from Yale University, where she completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Medical Oncology. Dr. Smaldone Alsup is Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of NDA Group AB, a leading drug development consulting company (which recently merged with PharmApprove, where Dr. Smaldone Alsup was President and Chief Scientific Officer). She was previously Chief Executive Officer of Phytomedics, prior to which she held clinical and regulatory leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, including Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Science and Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Risk Management. Dr. Smaldone Alsup has also served with numerous professional and charitable organizations including the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the Conference Board Strategic Risk Management Council and the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey.

Michael Daniels Mr. Michael A. Daniels is an Independent Director of BlackBerry Limited. Mr. Daniels currently serves on the board of directors of Mercury Systems, Inc. and CACI International Inc. and as Chairman of Invincea, Inc. Mr. Daniels also currently serves as a director of the Northern Virginia Technology Council, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and as Chairman of the Logistics Management Institute. He also leads the National Advisory Board of the American Enterprise Institute Center for Internet, Communications and Technology Policy. Mr. Daniels previously held various senior management positions at Science Applications International Corporation (“SAIC”) from 1986 to 2004. While at SAIC, Mr. Daniels identified and acquired Network Solutions, Inc. and served as Chairman from 1995 until 2000 when the company was acquired by VeriSign, Inc. Mr. Daniels was Chairman and CEO of Mobile 365, Inc. from 2005 until the sale of the company to Sybase Inc. in 2006. He then served as a director of Sybase from 2007 to 2010. He has also served as Chairman of GlobalLogic Inc. and as a director of VeriSign, Inc., Apogen Technologies, Inc. and Telcordia Technologies, Inc.

Timothy Dattels Mr. Timothy Dattels is an Independent Director of BlackBerry Limited. Mr. Dattels serves as the Managing Partner for TPG Asia based in Hong Kong and is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining TPG in 2004, Mr. Dattels served as a Partner and Managing Director of Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he advised several of Asia’s leading entrepreneurs and governments as head of Investment Banking for all Asian countries outside of Japan from 1996 to 2000. In addition, he served on the firm’s Management Committee in Asia. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA, with Honors, from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Dattels serves or has served on the boards of directors of Parkway Holdings, Shangri-La Asia Ltd., Sing Tao News Corporation Ltd., Primedia, Inc., SFJazz, the Jackson Laboratory, and is a member of Northstar Equity Partners’ investment committee.

Richard Lynch Mr. Richard J. Lynch is an Independent Director of BlackBerry Ltd. Mr. Lynch has a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Lowell Technological Institute (now University of Massachusetts) and post-graduate executive education from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University. Mr. Lynch is President of FB Associates, LLC, which provides advisory and consulting services at the intersection of technology, marketing and business operations. Prior to his current role, Mr. Lynch served as Executive Vice-President & Chief Technology Officer of Verizon Communications and Verizon Wireless. He is a Life Fellow of The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and currently serves as a Director of Ruckus Wireless Inc. and Sonus Networks, Inc. Mr. Lynch has also served on a number of professional organizations including the GSM Association, the CDMA Development Group, the Federal Communications Commission Technical Advisory Committee and the Communications Security Reliability and Interoperability Council. Mr. Lynch has been honored with the President’s Award by the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association and has also been inducted into the Wireless History Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Barbara Stymiest Ms. Barbara G. Stymiest is an Independent Director of BlackBerry Ltd. Ms Stymiest was Chair of the Company from January 2012 until November 2013. She has an HBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario and an FCA, FCPA from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Ms Stymiest is currently a corporate director. From 2004 to 2011, Ms Stymiest was a member of the Group Executive of the Royal Bank of Canada which is responsible for the Bank’s overall strategic direction. Prior to that, she held positions as Chief Executive Officer at TMX Group Inc., Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at BMO Capital Markets and Partner of Ernst & Young LLP. Ms Stymiest currently serves as a director of George Weston Limited, Sun Life Financial Inc. and the University Health Network, and as Chair of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research.