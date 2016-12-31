Name Description

Anthony Rudd Sir Nigel Rudd serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BBA Aviation Plc. He was appointed to the Board in December 2013. Sir Nigel Rudd became Chairman in May 2014. Sir Nigel is also chairman of Meggitt PLC and Sappi Limited. In February 2011, he was appointed Chairman of the Business Growth Fund. Sir Nigel has a wealth of experience at the top of UK industry, including previous chairmanships of Invensys plc, Alliance Boots plc, Pendragon plc, Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd and Pilkington plc; and as founder of Williams plc he oversaw its demerger in 2000, creating Chubb plc and Kidde plc. Sir Nigel is a Deputy Lieutenant of Derbyshire and a Freeman of the City of London.

Wayne Edmunds Mr. Wayne Edmunds is re designated as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of BBA Aviation plc., effect from 30 June, 2017. He was chief executive of Invensys plc until January 2014. He has extensive commercial experience, particularly in the US markets. Previously, Wayne was chief financial officer of Invensys plc, having joined the business in 2008 as CFO of Invensys Process Systems. He joined Invensys plc from Reuters America, Inc., having held other senior financial roles in the technology sector, including 17 years at Lucent Technologies, Inc.

David Crook Mr. David Crook has been appointed as the Group Finance Director, Director of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. He serves as Group Financial Controller of the Company till June 1, 2017. David Crook has served as Group Financial Controller since joining BBA Aviation in April 2015. David's previous roles include Head of Group Finance at AZ Electronic Materials, as well as general management and finance roles within Sun Chemical, Telewest Global, Vantico Group and Corus Group. David is a qualified accountant and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School.

Gareth Hall Mr. Gareth Hall serves as President and Managing Director of Ontic, a subsidiary of Bba Aviation Plc. Gareth joined BBA Aviation in 2002 and has held a number of roles within the Group including CFO for the Legacy Support Division, CFO of Signature Flight Support EMEA, Financial Controller of ASIG in Europe and Group Internal Auditor. In 2013 Gareth became President and Managing Director for Ontic with global responsibility for Ontic’s operations in the US, UK and Singapore. Prior to joining BBA Aviation, Gareth qualified as accountant with KPMG. He holds an MA (Hons) degree in Economics from Aberdeen University (UK) and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management, University of New South Wales.

Mark Johnstone Mr. Mark Johnstone serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Engine Services of Bba Aviation Plc. Mark joined BBA Aviation in 2008 as Group Corporate Development Director before becoming CFO, Signature Flight Support in 2009. In September 2012, Mark took over as Managing Director of APPH managing the turnaround of the business ahead of its successful sale in February 2014. In March 2014, Mark became Managing Director EMEA, Flight Support with responsibility for Signature Flight Support and ASIG’s operations in the EMEA region. In 2016, Mark was appointed President and COO of Global Engine Services. Prior to joining BBA Aviation, Mark held roles in the aerospace and off-highway division of GKN plc. Mark is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Honours degree from Bristol University (UK).

Tony Lefebvre Mr. Tony Lefebvre serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Signature TECHNICAir of Bba Aviation Plc. Tony joined BBA Aviation in July 2013 as President and Chief Operating Officer of ASIG before becoming President and Chief Operating Officer of Signature TECHNICAir™ in February 2017. Tony has over 25 years’ experience in the aviation industry. Prior to joining BBA Aviation, Tony was the Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Airlines and previous to that role he was with US Airways serving as their Managing Director Europe. Tony holds a BA in Business from the University of Maryland.

Maria Sastre Ms. Maria A. Sastre serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, Signature Flight Support a subsidiary of a Bba Aviation Plc. Maria joined BBA Aviation in May 2010 as Chief Operating Officer of Signature Flight Support and was promoted to the role of President Signature Flight Support in January 2013. Prior to joining Signature, Maria held senior leadership roles with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. Maria has over 20 years’ experience in the aviation industry having served at United Airlines, Continental Airlines and Eastern Airlines. Maria is actively engaged in a non-profit organisation that focuses on education for at risk youth. She holds a Degree in Accounting from Miami Dade College, a BA in Finance and a Masters in Business Administration from New York Institute of Technology.

Erik Keller Mr. Erik Keller serves as Group Chief Information Officer of Bba Aviation Plc. Erik joined BBA Aviation in February 2012 and serves as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Erik is responsible for all aspects of IT, leading a team which provides technology solutions to employees as well as external customers and partners. Prior to joining the company, Erik held a number of IT leadership positions including, most recently, CIO at SIRVA, Inc., a global provider of relocation and moving services. He has also held roles of responsibility at KeyCorp, National City Corporation and Ohio Edison. Erik holds a bachelor’s degree in Systems Analysis from Miami University.

Kevin Erickson Mr. Kevin Erickson serves as Group Director of Human Resources of Bba Aviation Plc. Kevin joined BBA Aviation on 1st May 2015 as Group HR Director. Prior to joining the company, Kevin held a number of senior global HR roles at Ingersoll Rand including, most recently, VP HR of its Trane Commercial HVAC division. He has also held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, GlaxoSmithkline as well as Elementis. Kevin holds a BA in Communications and an Executive Masters in Global HR Leadership.

David Blizzard Mr. David Blizzard serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. He joined BBA Aviation in January 2013. He was appointed Group Company Secretary on 1 June 2016 and became a member of the Executive Committee on 1 January 2017. Prior to joining BBA Aviation, David spent nine years working at Barclays and six years with PwC. He holds a degree in Accounting and Law and is a Chartered Secretary and Barrister.

Peter Edwards Mr. Peter G. Edwards serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Bba Aviation Plc. He was appointed to the Board in January 2016. Peter has spent his career primarily in the aerospace sector across a wide spectrum of roles. He began his career with Air Research Aviation, followed by nine years at Gulfstream in a variety of senior sales and marketing roles. In 1995, he joined Bombardier Aerospace Corporation, where in 2001 he was appointed President of Business Aircraft. Peter was Chief Executive Officer of Jet Aviation, a global business aircraft service provider, between 2007 and 2011. Since leaving Jet Aviation, Peter is active with his aviation advisory practice, along with various roles in European-based ventures in the commercial and business aviation sectors. In January 2012, he co-founded Axis Simulation Holdings, the parent company of Austrian-based Axis Flight Training Systems, a high-end manufacturer of advanced full-motion aircraft flight training simulators, where he is both principal and Chairman.

Susan Kilsby Ms. Susan Saltzbart Kilsby serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Bba Aviation Plc. Ms. Susan was appointed to the Board in April 2012 and became Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in May 2013. Susan brings to the Board her global investment banking experience, having begun her career at the First Boston Corporation and later worked at Bankers Trust and BZW, before the latter was acquired by Credit Suisse. She was chairman of the EMEA Mergers and Acquisitions Group at Credit Suisse until 2009 and she was also a nonexecutive director of L’Occitane, Keurig Green Mountain and Coca Cola HBC. Her current appointments include being chairman of Shire plc, a non-executive director of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. and Goldman Sachs International. Her experience advising clients across a range of industries includes significant deals in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Peter Ratcliffe Mr. Peter G. Ratcliffe serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BBA Aviation Plc. Mr. Peter was appointed to the Board in January 2009. Peter brings to the Board his experience of working in an industry focused on customer service, as he was the chief executive officer of P&O Princess Cruises PLC until April 2003 and chief executive officer of the P&O Princess Cruises division of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc from 2003 to 2007. He also brings his significant experience both as an executive and a non-executive director of UK and US public listed companies. He was previously an executive director of The Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company. He is a chartered accountant and a dual US/UK citizen. He is currently a non-executive director of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company and Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families.