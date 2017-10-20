Name Description

Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli Mr. Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director at BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. He served as Vice President of Wholesale, International Business and Private Bank and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA. Prior to this, he acted as Vice President of Retail Services and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from April 2009 to December 2011. Moreover, he was Retail Services Director and Member of the Executive Board of the Company between August 2007 and April 2009. He was also Marketing Director and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from July 2005 to April 2009. He has been Member of the Executive Board of the Company since September 2, 2004. He has acted as Vice President of ABECIP - Associacao Brasileira das Entidades de Credito Imobiliario e Poupanca. He holds a degree in Law and post graduate degrees in Foreign Trade Law, International Trade, Finance and Corporate Law and also a Masters degree in Economics, all from Universidade de Brasilia.

Leonardo Silva de Loyola Reis Mr. Leonardo Silva de Loyola Reis serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Banco do Brasil S.A. since February 19, 2015.

Carlos Renato Bonetti Mr. Carlos Renato Bonetti serves as Director of Risk Management of Banco do Brasil S.A. since January 26, 2016.

Geraldo Afonso Dezena da Silva Mr. Geraldo Afonso Dezena da Silva serves as Vice President of Technology and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA. He acted as State Superintendent of Banco do Brasil SA in Bahia, Ribeirao Preto and other states. He holds a degree in Law, a specialization in Financial Administration, an Executive MBA degree and an MBA degree in Agricultural Business.

Tarcisio Hubner Mr. Tarcisio Hubner serevs as Vice-president of Agribusiness at Banco do Brasil S.A. He was the Distribution Sao Paulo Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. from March 12, 2015.

Walter Malieni Mr. Walter Malieni, Jr. serves as Vice-president of Retail, Distribution and Human Resources at Banco do Brasil SA. He was Vice President of Internal Controls and Risk Management, Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA. Prior to that, he acted as Distribution Sao Paulo Directorship and Member of the Executive Board of the Company since February 2012. Previously, he acted as Credit Directorship and Member of the Executive Board of the Company between May 2009 and January 2012. From August 2006 to May 2009, he was Corporate Superintendent SP at the Company. At Neoenergia SA, he has acted as Member of the Fiscal Board since December 2009.

Antonio Mauricio Maurano Mr. Antonio Mauricio Maurano serves as Vice-president of Whosale at Banco do Brasil SA. He was Commercial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA from February 1, 2012. Prior to that, from December 8, 2009 and September 31, 2012, he acted as Superintendent of Retail and Government of the Company and from May 14, 2009 and December 7, 2012, as Commercial Superintendent. From October 1, 2007 and May 13, 2009, he held the post of Executive Manager at the Company. From February 14, 2006 and September 30, 2007, he was General Manager of the Business Unit of the Company.

Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto serves as Vice President of Retail Services at Banco do Brasil SA. He served as an Insurance, Pension Plans and Savings Bonds Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA. Prior to this, from August 2011 to February 2012, he was General Manager of the Strategic Unit within the Company, as well as Project Manager at the Strategic Unit of the Company from June 2009 to August 2011. He graduated in Administration, with an MBA in Administration and Marketing.

Marcio Hamilton Ferreira Mr. Marcio Hamilton Ferreira serves as Vice-president of Internal Controls and Risk at Banco do Brasil SA. He served as Credit Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA. Previously, he held the post of Finance Directorship and Member of the Executive Board of the Company between August 2009 and January 2012. He was also Capital Markets and Investments Directorship and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from June 2009 to August 2009. Previously, he was Commercial Superintendent of the Company from March 2007 to June 2009, as well as External Commerce Executive Manager from October 2004 to March 2007. Moreover, he has served as Member of the Fiscal Board of Cielo SA since November 2009 and Member of the Board of Directors of BB Securities Nova Iorque since June 2009, as well as of BB Securities Londres since June 2009. He has been in the Board of Directors of BB Securities Asia since October 2011. He has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of BB AG since June 2011.

Jose Caetano de Andrade Minchillo Mr. Jose Caetano de Andrade Minchillo serves as Director of Human Resources of Banco do Brasil S.A. since April 2016.

Antonio Pedro da Silva Machado Mr. Antonio Pedro da Silva Machado serves as Chief Legal Officer of Banco do Brasil SA since February 28, 2012. From December 5, 2005 and February 27, 2011, he was Legal Executive Manager UE of the Company. He graduated in Law, and holds a postgraduate degree in Economic Law and Business, with specialization in Public Law and Civil Litigation.

Marco Antonio Ascoli Mastroeni Mr. Marco Antonio Ascoli Mastroeni serves as Digital Business Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA. Previously, he held a number of posts at the Company including Executive Manager of Organizational Architecture at the Board of Strategy and Organization from January 2008 and May 2009 and Executive Manager of Budget and Analysis at the Board of Comptrollership from December 2004 to December 2009. He also acted at Cobra Tecnologia SA as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors from December 2004 to December 2009 and Member of the Board since December 2009. From October 2008 to October 2009, he was in the Executive Board of BESC Distribuidora de Titulos e Valos Mobiliarios SA. He also held this post at Bescredi - BESC Financeira SA Credito, Financiamento e Investimentos from October 2008 to March 2010, among other positions.

Eduardo Cesar Pasa Mr. Eduardo Cesar Pasa serves as Accounting Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. since April 6, 2015.

Carlos Alberto de Araujo Netto Mr. Carlos Alberto de Araujo Netto serves as Director of Strategy and Organization of Banco do Brasil SA. Prior to this, he served as Human Resources Officer of the company. From December 1, 2009 and January 31, 2012, he served as General Manager at the Company and General Manager of the Assistance Unit at the Company between January 10, 2006 and November 30, 2009. He holds a Bachelors and a Masters degree in History, a post-graduate degree in Marketing and a Masters degree in Computer Science.

Wilsa Figueiredo Ms. Wilsa Figueiredo serves as Director of Internal Controls at Banco do Brasil S.A. She was Wholesale Solutions Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. from June 18, 2015.

Edmar Jose Casalatina Mr. Edmar Jose Casalatina serves as Director of Micro and Small Enterprises at Banco do Brasil S.A. He was Consumer Lending and Finance Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Simao Luiz Kovalski Mr. Simao Luiz Kovalski serves as Individuals Customers Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. since February 23, 2015.

Marcio Luiz Moral Mr. Marcio Luiz Moral serves as Corporate Bank Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. since July 10, 2015.

Rogerio Magno Panca Mr. Rogerio Magno Panca serves as Payment Methods Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. since February 23, 2015.

Nilson Martiniano Moreira Mr. Nilson Martiniano Moreira serves as Supplies and Shared Services Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA since April 6, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Internal Controls Officer of the company. He acted as Commercial and Regional Superintendent of the Company. He holds a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais, an MBA degree from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) and an MBA degree in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Adriano Meira Ricci Mr. Adriano Meira Ricci serves as Director of Operational Asset Restructuring at Banco do Brasil SA. He was Institutional Security Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil SA from January 30, 2012. Between August 26, 2010 and January 29, 2012, he acted as Chairman of Cobra Tecnologia SA. At the Company, between June 18, 2007 and August 25, 2010, he held the post of Executive Manager of Government Directorship.

Joao Pinto Rabelo Mr. Joao Pinto Rabelo, Jr. serves as Government Affairs Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. since December 1, 2015.

Edson Rogerio da Costa Mr. Edson Rogerio da Costa serves as Director of Southeast Distribution at Banco do Brasil S.A. He was Credi Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Banco do Brasil S.A. from July 10, 2015.

Juliana Publio Donato de Oliveira Ms. Juliana Publio Donato de Oliveira serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil S.A. since April 28, 2015.

Francisco Gaetani Mr. Francisco Gaetani serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Beny Parnes Mr. Beny Parnes serves as the Independent Director of Banco do Brasil S.A. since April 28, 2015.