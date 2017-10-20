Name Description

Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto serves as Chairman of the Board of BB Seguridade Participacoes SA since December 30, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of and as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Between February 2012 and March 2013, he served as Director of Loans and Financing of the Bank of Brazil. Between August 2011 and February 2012, he served also in the Bank of Brazil, as General Manager of Strategic Governance Unit.

Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho Mr. Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho serves as the Chief Executive Officer of BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. since December 30, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of the company.

Werner Romera Suffert Mr. Werner Romera Suffert serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board of BB Seguridade Participacoes SA since February 7, 2014. He was Executive Manager of the company from May 2013 to February 2014. He serves as Member of Finance Committee since April 2014. He served as General Manager in Banco do Brasil SA from June 2011 to May 2013.

Angela Beatriz de Assis Ms. Angela Beatriz de Assis serves as Chief Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board of BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. since March 15, 2013. From April 2012 to March 2013, she served as the Executive Manager of Management Products for Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization of the Bank of Brazil. At the same company, she served as Executive Director of the Directorate of Internal Controls between September 2009 and April 2012. From October 2007 to September 2008, she also served as Division Manager in the Directorate of Cards Bank of Brazil SA.

Antonio Rugero Guibo Mr. Antonio Rugero Guibo serves as Chief Corporate Governance Officer, Member of the Executive Board of BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. since February 9, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Executive Manager- legal and governance of BB Seguridade. He has graduated in Law from Faculdade de Direito do Largo de Sao Francisco - Universidade de Sao Paulo and has specialization in Civil Procedural Law and Business Management and Masters in Social Relations Law.

Nerylson Lima da Silva Mr. Nerylson Lima da Silva serves as Director at BB Seguridade Participacoes SA since November 25, 2016. He is Undersecretary of the Secretariat for Planning, Budget and Administration of the Ministry of Finance, since May 30, 2016. He has a degree in Economic Sciences and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Nacional de Brasilia (UnB).

Marcelo Pinheiro Franco Mr. Marcelo Pinheiro Franco serves as the Member of the Board of BB Seguridade Participacoes SA since April 27, 2015. He served as Chief Executive Officer of ABGF – Agência Brasileira Gestora de Fundos Garantidores e Garantias S.A. He served as Executive Vice President of SBCE – Seguradora Brasileira de Crédito à Exportação S.A. from 2008 to 2013. He served in BB Mapfre SH1 as Member of the Board since 2014.