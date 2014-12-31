Name Description

Paul Charette Mr. Paul A. Charette serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Bird Construction Inc. He joined Bird in 1976 as a Project Coordinator and progressed to President and Chief Operating Officer in 1988 and to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1991. Mr. Charette was also appointed as Chair of the Board in 2001. In September 2008, Mr. Charette retired from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Bird. He is a Director of the Colleges and Institutes Canada and he is the past Chair of the Canadian Construction Association (“CCA”). In 2004, Mr. Charette was named Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year in Real Estate/Construction by Ernst & Young LLP. In 2010, Mr. Charette was chosen as CCA’s Person of the Year. Mr. Charette has a diploma in Civil Technology from Red River College in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Ian Boyd Mr. Ian J. Boyd serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Bird Construction Inc. since January 1, 2015. He has graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of New Brunswick and has accumulated almost 20 years of experience in the general contracting industry in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Alberta. Mr. Boyd joined Rideau Construction in 1996 and progressed through the company as a project coordinator, project manager, manager of diversified projects and in 2004, he was appointed as the vice president and operations manager for the Nova Scotia office. Mr. Boyd became a Bird employee in 2008 when Bird acquired Rideau Construction and shortly thereafter, relocated to Alberta as Project Director. In 2010, Mr. Boyd returned to eastern Canada and was appointed as the Atlantic Vice President and in 2011, assumed the role of Senior Vice President where he was involved in the H.J. O’Connell acquisition. In 2013, Mr. Boyd is a registered professional engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers of Nova Scotia and a member of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia and the Construction Association of New Brunswick.

Paul Raboud Mr. Paul R. Raboud serves as Vice Chairman of Bird Construction Inc. Mr. Raboud was appointed as a Director in September 2008. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta where he was awarded the gold medal in civil engineering. He earned a Masters of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and an MBA from the University of Alberta. He is a registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario. Mr. Raboud joined Bird in 1984 in the Toronto office. He progressed through Bird as a field engineer, estimator, project manager and assistant district manager. In 1990, he was appointed manager of the Vancouver District, and in 2000, returned to the corporate office in Toronto as Executive Vice President. He was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in March 2006 and appointed Chief Executive Officer in September 2008. In June 2010, Mr. Raboud stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer into the role of Vice Chair of the Company. Mr. Raboud is a Director of the Ontario General Contractors Association and Stephenson’s Holdings Inc.

Wayne Gingrich Mr. Wayne Gingrich as appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company. effective July 1, 2016. Mr. Gingrich has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting roles, including 13 years as a financial executive in the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) sector. Prior to joining Bird, Mr. Gingrich served two years as the CFO for MMM Group Ltd., acquired by WSP Global Inc. in late 2015. Mr. Gingrich will join Bird on April 4, 2016, to begin the transition from Mr. Entwistle.

Terrance McKibbon Mr. Terrance L. McKibbon is Chief Operating Officer of the company. He has joined Bird Construction Inc. as chief operating officer. In this role, he will report to the president and chief executive officer and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team operating from the company's Calgary office. He will lead Bird's construction operations to further enhance the firm's position as a premier Canadian contractor driven by the passion and dedication of the company's team of construction professionals. Mr. McKibbon has over 30 years experience in the construction industry, where he is recognized for his strategic capabilities, dedication and operational excellence. Prior to joining Bird, he spent over two decades with Aecon Group Inc., where he held positions in senior management and executive roles. In his last three years at Aecon Group, he held the position of president and chief executive officer.

James Brennan Mr. James J. Brennan is an Executive Vice President of Bird Construction Inc. and President of H.J. O’Connell, Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bird Construction Inc. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of New Brunswick in 1989. Prior to joining Bird in February 2008, he was the President and founding partner of Rideau Construction Incorporated. Rideau Construction was a general contractor operating in Atlantic Canada in the commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-tenant residential sectors. Rideau Construction was formed in 1993. Bird purchased all the outstanding shares of Rideau Construction in February 2008. During the period from 1989 to 1993, he worked for two local construction companies as a superintendent, project manager, and district manager. From 1993 to 2003, he was the Vice President, Operations Manager, and co-owner of Rideau Construction. From 2003 to 2008, he was the President and majority owner of Rideau Construction. In January 2012, Mr. Brennan was appointed to the position of Senior Vice President and on July 1, 2013, he was appointed to his current position as President of H.J. O’Connell, Limited.

Kenneth McClure Mr. Kenneth W. McClure is an Executive Vice President – Commercial of Bird Construction Inc. Prior to joining Bird in March 2007, he was employed as President and Chief Operating Officer of Buttcon Limited from April 2004 to February 2007. Buttcon is a general contracting company located in Ontario. From August 1994 to April 2004, Mr. McClure was employed as the Managing Director of Somers Construction Limited. Somers, an affiliate of Buttcon, is a general contracting company located in Bermuda. Mr. McClure started his career with Buttcon Limited in 1980 as a superintendent and project manager. During a period from 1989 to 1991, he left Buttcon while he owned and operated KDL Construction, as a general contractor located in Ontario.

Gilles Royer Mr. Gilles G. Royer is an Executive Vice President – Industrial of Bird Construction Inc., based in our Edmonton office. He joined Bird as a project coordinator through the Company’s Civil Engineering Co-op Program in the Edmonton District in 1991. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta, Mr. Royer accepted employment at Bird on a full-time basis as project coordinator. He assumed progressively more responsible roles within the Company on various industrial projects and in early-2008, was promoted to Assistant District Manager. In 2009, he was appointed to the position of Edmonton District Manager; in January 2011 he was appointed as Vice President and Edmonton District Manager and effective January 1, 2012 he was appointed Senior Vice President.

Charles Caza Mr. Charles J. Caza is Senior Vice President Risk Management and General Counsel of Bird Construction Inc. and has been recently appointed Secretary of Bird Construction Inc. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo in 1986. Subsequently, he studied law at the University of Western Ontario where he obtained his Bachelor of Laws in 1990. Mr. Caza was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1992 and he has been certified as a specialist in construction law by the Law Society of Upper Canada, since 2002. Prior to joining Bird in 2009, and prior to studying law, he was employed as an engineer, then in the role of Vice President, Operations in the construction industry with a Toronto-based general contractor. He later developed his legal and management career with an international construction and engineering organization (before joining Bird Construction), where he was involved in a number of large international engineering and construction projects and was Commercial Director of a global operating division. In his current role, Mr. Caza is head of the Legal and Risk Management functions at Bird Construction.

Karyn Brooks Ms. Karyn A. Brooks serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Brooks also serves on the human resources, safety and governance, and audit committees. Ms. Brooks retired from BCE and Bell Canada in 2014, where she was senior vice-president and controller and has been providing financial consulting services since then. She is a member of the boards and audit committees of Information Services Corp. and the Calgary Zoological Society, was a member of the board of trustees and audit committee of Queen's University from 2007 to 2014, and has held a number of other volunteer board and committee seats. Ms. Brooks holds a chartered professional accountant (chartered accountant) designation and was elected a fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants Ontario in 2009. Ms. Brooks was named to the top 100 most powerful women in Canada in 2009. Ms. Brooks received a bachelor of commerce (honours) from Queen's University.

Luc Messier Mr. Luc J. Messier serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Messier will also serve on the human resources, safety and governance, and audit committees. Mr. Messier retired from ConocoPhillips Company in 2015, having served as chief procurement officer and senior vice-president of projects and aviation, as well as held the position of senior vice-president of project development. Prior to his position at ConocoPhillips, Mr. Messier served as president and chief executive officer of Technip USA. He also held engineering, project management and managing director roles at Bouygues Construction and Pomerleau and currently serves on the board of directors of Da Camera and Mercury in Texas. Mr. Messier holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Sherbrooke and studied business administration at INSEAD.

J. Richard Bird Mr. J. Richard Bird serves as an Independent Director of Bird Construction Inc. Mr. Richard Bird is an Executive Vice President of Enbridge Inc. Mr. Bird served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development from January 1, 2009 until October 15, 2014; and as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development until December 31, 2014. Mr. Bird is on the Board of Directors or Trustees of the following public companies: Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. and Gaz Metro Inc. He also serves on the Board of Directors and chairs the audit committee of the Alberta Investment Management Company. Mr. Bird was named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2010. Mr. Bird holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Manitoba, a Masters of Business Administration and Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and a Diploma in Advanced Management from Harvard University. He has been on the Board of the Fund or the Company since December 1987 and has been a member of the Audit Committee since that time. Mr. Bird was the Chair of the Audit Committee from March 24, 1988 until March 7, 2006. He has served as a trustee, director, senior officer, and audit committee member of several issuers listed in Canada and the U.S., and has had responsibility for the oversight of preparation of financial statements, disclosure controls, internal financial controls and certification of financial statements to the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley 404 Standards.

D. Doyle Mr. D. Greg Doyle is an Independent Director of Bird Construction Inc. D. Greg Doyle is a former partner of KPMG LLP. He joined KPMG LLP (formerly Peat Marwick) in 1974, was elected as a Partner in 1982 and Managing Partner of the Winnipeg office in 1985. In 1997, Mr. Doyle transferred to Warsaw, Poland and served as Senior Partner of KPMG Polska until he retired in 2003. During his time in Poland, Mr. Doyle also served as the member of the Board of KPMG Europe and the management committee of KPMG Central and Eastern Europe. He is also the Director of the Winnipeg Airports Authority and the Chair of their audit committee. Mr. Doyle holds a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba and is a Chartered Accountant (Manitoba Institute).

Bonnie DuPont Ms. Bonnie D. DuPont is an Independent Director of Bird Construction Inc. Ms. DuPont is retired from Enbridge Inc. where she served for 12 years as the senior executive responsible for information technology, human resources, public and government affairs, corporate governance matters, and corporate social responsibility (CSR). She holds a Bachelor’s degree (Great Distinction) from the University of Regina and earned her Master’s degree at the University of Calgary. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, and a 2006 graduate of the ICD Corporate Directors’ Education Program. She is also a Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) and is a member of the International Women’s Forum (IWF). Ms. DuPont was named to the top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada list each year from 2001 to 2006, and in 2007, was inducted into the Top 100 Hall of Fame. In 2008, she was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Regina and in 2011 was presented with an Honorary Bachelors Degree in Technology by the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Ms. DuPont lectures in the Directors’ Education Program and provides executive coaching services to several large Canadian organizations as well, is the Chair of the Board of Governors at the University of Calgary. She also serves on the board of NavCanada, and is Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee and serves as well on the Governance Committee. Having held a variety of positions at a senior management level during her working career, as well as being a graduate of the ICD Corporate Directors’ Education Program, Ms. DuPont has a thorough understanding of accounting principles and financial analysis.

Ronald Munkley Mr. Ronald D. Munkley serves as an Independent Director of Bird Construction Inc. He retired in 2009 as Vice Chair and Head of the Power and Utility Business of CIBC World Markets where he had acted as advisor on most Canadian utility and independent power transactions since joining CIBC World Markets in 1998. Mr. Munkley was named as a top Global Investment Banker by Brendan Wood International in 2008/9. Prior to 1998, Mr. Munkley was employed at Enbridge Consumers Gas for 27 years, culminating as Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. He led Consumers Gas through deregulation and restructuring in the 1990s. Mr. Munkley is also a Director of Fortis Inc., where he is Chair of the Governance Committee, and he is the Lead Director at Greystone Capital Management Inc. He holds a B.Sc. Hons. (Eng.) from Queens University and PDO certification from the Canadian Securities Institute.