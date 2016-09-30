Name Description

Klaus Bleyer Dr. Klaus P. Bleyer is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft. Until April 17, 2009 Dr. Bleyer served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Faurencia Automotive GmbH. Until September 30, 2010, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Behr GmbH & Co. KG. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAHLE GmbH. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Lindauer DORNIER GmbH, among others. He is Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company.

Dietmar Bichler Mr. Dietmar Bichler has been Chairman of the Management Board at Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since 2001. Before that, he acted as Member of the Management Board with responsibility for Engineering, Sales and Human Resources at the Company from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Bichler studied Automotive Engineering and Welding at Hochschule Ulm (Ulm University of Applied Sciences) from 1979 until 1982. From 1982 to 1987, he worked as Project Manager for Process Engineering at Bertrandt Ingenieurbuero GmbH in Sindelfingen, before moving to the Stuttgart site, where he worked as an Authorized Officer from 1987 until 1989 and later as Managing Director from 1989 until 1994. From 1995 to 1996, Mr. Bichler worked for Bertrandt GmbH as Executive Director. From 1996 to 2000, he was Member of the Board of Management responsible for Engineering, Sales and Human Resources at Bertrandt AG. Until August 31, 2008, Mr. Bichler was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bertrandt Spain S.A. He also was Member of the Board of Directors of Bertrandt S.A. until February 12, 2009 and served as Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp Umformtechnik GmbH until January 16, 2009. Until September 30, 2012 he was also General Director of Bertrandt France S.A. Currently, Mr. Bichler is President of the Board of Directors of Bertrandt France SA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of b.invest AG, among others.

Maximilian Woelfle Mr. Maximilian Woelfle is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft. He is also Chairman of the Advisory Board at J. WIZEMANN GmbH & Co. and of Heinrich von Wirth GmbH & Co. KG. Furthermore, he is Member of the Advisory Board of PAUL LANGE & Co. OHG, among others. He is Deputy Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company.

Markus Ruf Mr. Markus Ruf has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2012. Until 1992, he studied Business Administration and took a commercial training. From 1992 to 1996, he worked at a tax consultants’ office, preparing annual reports and tax returns. In 1996, he was active for Bertrandt AG Tamm as Tax and Financial Statements Officer, and in 1998 became Head of Accounting there. Since 2001, Mr. Ruf was Head of Finance/Executive Director at Bertrandt AG Ehningen, since 2005 - Member of the Management Board at Bertrandt Ingenieurbuero GmbH Hamburg, and since 2007 - Member of the Management Board at Bertrandt Services GmbH. He has been on the Board of directors of Bertrandt France S.A.

Hans-Gerd Claus Mr. Hans-Gerd Claus has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Technology Officer of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2012. Until 1997, he studied Mechanical Engineering at Fachhochschule Koeln, specializing in agricultural machinery. In the same year, he took up the position of a CAE engineer at a development service provider in AUDI environment. In 2001, he switched to Bertrandt Ingenieurbuero GmbH Ingolstadt, where he acted as a Team Leader CAE. In 2003, Mr. Claus became Head of CAE department at Bertrandt Ingenieurbuero GmbH Ingolstadt, Munich, Neckarsulm and Wolfsburg. Since 2007, he was Head of the Functional Design/Simulation CAE Competence Centre (group-wide)/Executive Director there. In 2009, he was promoted to Branch Manager, and in 2001 - to Managing Director.

Michael Luecke Mr. Michael Luecke has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Sales Officer of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2012. In 1997 he graduated in Law from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg and in 1999 passed 2nd State Examination at Legal traineeship. In 2001, he completed MBA studies at Donau-Universitaet Krems in Austria. During this time, from 1999 to 2001, he served as Legal Advisor Industrial and Corporate Law at Bertrandt AG Tamm/Ehningen. From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Luecke was Commercial Branch Manager at Novel Bertrandt S. A. Barcelona and from 2003 to 2004 - Project Manager Organizational Development at Bertrandt AG Ehningen. In 2004, Mr. Luecke took up the position of Commercial Branch Manager at Bertrandt Ingenieurbuero GmbH Cologne and Bertrandt UK Ltd. Dunton. Prior to taking up his current position, he served as Managing Director at Bertrandt Ingenieurbuero GmbH Cologne as of 2007. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Bertrandt France S.A., Bertrandt UK Limited and Bertrandt US Inc.

Horst Binnig Mr. Horst Binnig has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since February 15, 2006. He is Chairman of the Management Board at Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Member of the Management Board of Rheinmetall AG. Moreover, he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KS Kobenschmidt GmbH and Pierburg GmbH, among others. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Stefanie Blumenauer Ms. Stefanie Blumenauer has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2014. She is a Commercial Clerk at the Company.

Astrid Fleischer Ms. Astrid Fleischer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft since July 29, 2011. She is a Technical Draughtswoman at the Company.