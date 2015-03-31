Name Description

Nusli Wadia Mr. Nusli Neville Wadia, Esquire., is Non - Executive Chairman of the Board of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Mr. Wadia was inducted on the Company’s Board in 1968. In 1970, he was appointed as its Joint Managing Director. Since April, 1977, he has been the Chairman of the Company. Mr. Wadia has contributed actively in the deliberations of various organizations such as the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), Millowners’ Association (MOA), Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry, etc. He is the former Chairman of TEXPROCIL and MOA. Mr. Wadia was appointed on the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry during 1998 to 2004. He was the Convenor of the Special Group Task Force on Food and Agro Industries Management Policy in September, 1998. He was a Member of the Special Subject Group to review regulations and procedures to unshackle Indian Industry and on the Special Subject Group on Disinvestment. He was a member of ICMF from 1984-85 to 1990-91. Mr. Wadia has made a name for himself in public affairs and has been actively associated with charitable and educational institutions.

Jehangir Wadia Mr. Jehangir N. Wadia, Esquire., is Managing Director, Additional Director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd. He was appointed as a Director of the Company from 1st June, 2010. Mr. Wadia was appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of the Company by the Board for a period of 5 years with effect from 1st April, 2011. The terms and conditions of the appointment of Mr. Wadia as MD are embodied in the Agreement to be entered into between the Company and Mr. Wadia. The aforesaid appointment and remuneration payable to him are subject to the approval of the members and of the Central Government, if and to the extent necessary. Mr. Wadia is Master in Science from the Warwick University in Coventry, UK. He is the Co-author of the restructuring of the Wadia Group. The restructuring involved looking at new fi nancial and strategic investments for the group. The investments concluded ranged from a Venture Fund for technology companies to Ports, Clinical research, Education, Real Estate and Aviation. At Present he is Managing Director of Bombay Dyeing (a 130 Year old Real Estate, Polyester and Retail Company) and Go Airlines (a low cost Airline in India). He also sits on the Boards of Britannia and Bombay Burmah. The World Economic Forum elected him as a Young Global Leader in the year 2008.

Ness Wadia Mr. Ness N. Wadia is Non-Executive Director of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd. He was re-appointed as Joint Managing Director (JMD) of the Company for a period of 5 years from 1st June, 2009. He stepped down as JMD with effect from 31st March, 2011. It was mutually agreed between the Company and Mr. Ness N. Wadia to foreclose the Agreement dated 8th September, 2009 made between the Company and him in connection with his appointment as JMD. Mr. Ness N. Wadia has been with the Company for over 17 years including about 5 years as Deputy Managing Director and about 5 years as the Joint Managing Director. He has wide experience in connection with the business of the Company in various capacities. He is the Chairman of National Peroxide Ltd. and Managing Director of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. He is also on the Board of Britannia Industries Ltd., Go Airlines (India) Limited, Go Investment & Trading Pvt. Ltd., Gherzi Eastern Ltd. and other Wadia Group companies.

Anil Hirjee Mr. Anil K. Hirjee, Esquire., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. He is B.A.(Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.), Barrister-at-Law, SLOAN Fellow of London Business School. He has 46 years of experience in different areas of Business Management and his extends to fi nance, banking, legal, commercial, industrial and general administration. He has been actively associated with Charitable Institutions.

S. Kelkar Mr. S. S. Kelkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd. Mr. Kelkar is a Post Graduate in Commerce. He worked in a commercial Bank for 10 years and has for the last 39 years been with the Company. He retired as Executive Director (Finance) in 2001 and was appointed as a Non-Executive Director which position he currently holds.

Sam Palia Mr. Sam M. Palia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd. He has experience in development banking. Retired as Executive Director of IDBI. Was advisor to Industrial Bank of Yemen and Industrial Bank of Sudan under World Bank assistance programmes. Erstwhile M.D. of Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organization Ltd. Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi. A Graduate in Commerce and Law, Mr. Palia also holds the degrees of CAIIB and CIIB (London).

S. Ragothaman Shri. S. Ragothaman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. He has experience in banking with specialization in the areas of project advice, risk assessment and financial management. A Graduate in Commerce and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Mr. Ragothaman also offers consultancy services.