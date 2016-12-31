Name Description

Sam Kolias Mr. Sam Kolias is Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Executive of the Trust (and its predecessor Boardwalk Equities Inc. (“BEI”)) since 1993. Mr. Kolias obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1983 from the University of Calgary, and a designation as a Certified Property Manager from the Real Estate Institute of Canada in 1995. Mr. Kolias has been a fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada since 1985. Prior to July 1993, Mr. Kolias was President and co-founder of Boardwalk Equities Inc. (now called BPCL Holdings Inc.) and President and co-founder of Boardwalk Properties Co. Ltd. Mr. Kolias founded the Trust’s predecessor, BEI, with his brother Van Kolias, the Senior Vice President, Quality Control of the Partnership, in 1984.

Roberto Geremia Mr. Roberto A. Geremia is President of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. In this role, Mr. Geremia is responsible for Investor Relations, Finance and Operations. Mr. Geremia is a graduate of the University of Calgary where he earned his degree in Commerce in 1990. He achieved his Chartered Accountant designation in 1993 and has been awarded his Fellowship Chartered Accountant (FCA) by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. Mr. Geremia brings more than 20 years of financial and management experience to his role at Boardwalk. Prior to becoming President, Mr. Geremia served as Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Boardwalk in Calgary.

William Wong Mr. William Wong is Chief Financial Officer of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Wong joined Boardwalk in 2002 and held other positions within the organization, including Vice President, Controller and Director of Taxation and Financial Reporting. Mr. Wong has also worked for International Properties Group, Jones Soda and Deloitte LLP. Mr. Wong completed his Bachelor of Computer Science at Concordia University in 1984; his Bachelor of Arts from University of Waterloo in 1988; and his Masters of Accounting from Waterloo in 1989. He then obtained his CA in 1990, his CMA in 1990 and his CFA in 2004.

P. Dean Burns Mr. P. Dean Burns is Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Burns’ responsibilities include corporate strategy and business development, mergers and acquisitions, legal affairs, corporate governance and internal audit. Prior to joining Boardwalk, Mr. Burns was employed at Stikeman Elliott LLP. Mr. Burns completed his LL.B. at the University of Alberta in 1999, and was admitted to the Alberta Bar in 2000.

Arthur Havener Mr. Arthur L. Havener, Jr. is an Lead Independent Trustee of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Principal, Stampede Capital LLC, a firm designed to provide real estate consulting support to publicly traded real estate investment trusts and institutional investors, as well as certain private equity investment opportunities, from April 2007 to the present. Mr. Havener was a Vice President (June 1988 to March 2007) and Head of Real Estate Research (2002 to 2007 at A.G. Edwards and Sons Inc. Mr. Havener was a Board member of MDC North American Real Estate Fund I, a private real estate equity fund (2007 to 2009). Mr. Havener obtained a Master’s of Business Administration from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri in 1992 and a Bachelor of Science from University of Missouri – Columbia in 1989. Mr. Havener is a graduate of the Directors Education Program, which is jointly developed by the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Mr. Havener was also an Alderman and Chair of the Finance Committee in the Municipality of Sunset Hills, Missouri from 2012 to 2014. Effective January 2015, Mr. Havener was elected to the Board of Life Storage, Inc. (SSS–LSI).

James Dewald Dr. James R. Dewald, Ph.D., is Independent Trustee of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Dean and Associate Professor, Strategy & Global Management, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary from April 1, 2013 to the present. Prior positions at the Haskayne School of Business include Interim Dean, Haskayne School of Business (September 2012 to April 1, 2013), Director of Real Estate and Entrepreneurship Studies (2012), Associate Dean (2009-2012), and Assistant Professor (2006–2009). Managing Partner, Peters Dewald Land Company Inc. from 2001 to present; prior thereto, from 2001 until 2004, Principal, Stormpilots Inc.; in 2004, President and CEO, Storm Creek Properties Inc.; from 1999 until 2000, President, Director and COO, 411HomeNet Group Inc.; from 1996 until 2000, President, Director and CEO Hopewell Residential Communities Inc.; from 1994 to 1996, President, Director and CEO Walker, Newby & Partners Inc. Dr. Dewald has been a professional engineer since 1981, and obtained his Ph.D. in Management (specializing in strategy and global management) from the University of Calgary in 2007. Dr. Dewald obtained a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Alberta in 1984, and a Bachelor of Sciences degree in engineering from the University of Alberta in 1979.

Gary Goodman Mr. Gary M. Goodman is an Independent Trustee of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Executive Vice-President of Reichmann International Development Corporation and International Property Corporation between December 2007 and June 2010. Previously, CFO (December 2001 to November 2006) and President and CEO (from December 2006 to December 2007) of IPC US REIT, a Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) listed Real Estate Investment Trust which was sold to Behringer Harvard in December 2007 for an aggregate value of US$1.4 billion. Prior thereto, Mr. Goodman also served as a Director and Senior Vice President of Olympia & York Developments Limited, a Director of Campeau Corporation, Trilon Financial Corporation, Huntingdon Capital Corporation, Catellus Corporation and Brinco Mining. Mr. Goodman is a Director of Brightpath Early Learning Inc. and a member of the Advisory Board of Vision Opportunity Fund, a limited partnership which invests in real estate securities. Mr. Goodman is a Chartered Accountant (Gold Medalist) and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Samantha Kolias-Gunn Ms. Samantha Kolias is an Trustee of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. She is CFO of BPCL since January 2015. Prior thereto, Controller of BPCL from September 2012 to January 2015. Prior thereto, Senior Accountant at KPMG LLP, from September 2009 to August 2012. Mrs. Kolias-Gunn is a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University.

Brian Robinson Mr. Brian G. Robinson is an Trustee of the Company. Mr. Robinson is a director and the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Tourmaline Oil Corporation, positions he has held since October 27, 2008. Prior thereto, Mr. Robinson was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Duvernay Oil Corp. from 2001 to 2008, and prior to that was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Berkley Petroleum Corp. from 2000 to 2001. Previously, Mr. Robinson held numerous positions in finance and accounting with intermediate and senior oil and gas companies, commencing his career with a large public accounting firm. Mr. Robinson has over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in the disciplines of finance, financial reporting, budgeting, accounting, management, treasury, tax and business development. Mr. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and became a Chartered Accountant in 1981.