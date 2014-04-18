BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)
BEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,723.60INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs32.60 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,691.00
Open
Rs1,701.10
Day's High
Rs1,733.95
Day's Low
Rs1,690.20
Volume
564,744
Avg. Vol
989,875
52-wk High
Rs1,947.00
52-wk Low
Rs771.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deepak Hota
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. V. Ravi Rao
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Muralidhara
|2016
|Director - Defence Business, Whole-Time Director
|
Aniruddh Kumar
|2014
|Director - Rail & Metro Business, Director
|
B. Viswanatha
|2016
|Director - Mining & Construction Business, Director
|
Umesh Chandra
|2010
|Executive Director
|
A. Haldar
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Kavitha Kestur
|Chief Vigilance Officer
|
Sanjay Prasad
|2015
|Part-time Government Director
|
Surina Rajan
|2016
|Director - Govt. Nominee
|
Kusum Singh
|2014
|Part-Time Government Director
|
Sudhir Beri
|2015
|Independent Director
|
M. Raghuveer
|2015
|Independent Director
|
B.P. Rao
|2015
|Independent Director
|
C. Balakrishnan
|2012
|Non-Official Part-time Independent Director
|
Suhas Bhat
|2012
|Non-Official Part time Independent Director
|
N. Gupta
|2012
|Non-Official Part time Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Deepak Hota
|Shri. Deepak Kumar Hota is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Director - Human Resources, Director of the Company.
|
S. V. Ravi Rao
|
R. Muralidhara
|
Aniruddh Kumar
|Shri. Aniruddh Kumar is Director - Rail & Metro Business, Director of the Company. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Technology in Industrial Engineering System. He has over three decades of professional experience in Planning and Production and served in various capacities in Public Sector Companies. Prior to assuming as Director (Rail & Metro Business) on 18.04.2014, he was the Executive Director heading the Koraput Division of HAL. Before joining HAL he served in BEML as General Manager and he was with BEML during 1993 to 2009. He is a member of All India Management Association and Member of Institution of Engineers. He guided about 25 batches of University Students to complete the thesis, a pre-requisite for award of B.Tech degree. He does not hold any equity shares of the Company.
|
B. Viswanatha
|
Umesh Chandra
|
A. Haldar
|
Kavitha Kestur
|
Sanjay Prasad
|
Surina Rajan
|
Kusum Singh
|Smt. Kusum Singh is Part-Time Government Director of the Company. She is Joint Secretary (P&C), Ministry of Defence.
|
Sudhir Beri
|
M. Raghuveer
|
B.P. Rao
|
C. Balakrishnan
|Shri. C. Balakrishnan is Non-Official Part-time Independent Director of BEML Ltd. He is Ex-Secretary to GoI.
|
Suhas Bhat
|Shri. Suhas Anand Bhat is Non-Official Part time Independent Director of BEML Ltd. He is Ex-CMD, Indian Overseas Bank.
|
N. Gupta
|Shri. N. P. Gupta is Non-Official Part time Independent Director of BEML Ltd. He is Ex-Secretary to GoI.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Deepak Hota
|2,199,860
|
S. V. Ravi Rao
|--
|
R. Muralidhara
|--
|
Aniruddh Kumar
|--
|
B. Viswanatha
|--
|
Umesh Chandra
|--
|
A. Haldar
|--
|
Kavitha Kestur
|--
|
Sanjay Prasad
|--
|
Surina Rajan
|--
|
Kusum Singh
|--
|
Sudhir Beri
|--
|
M. Raghuveer
|--
|
B.P. Rao
|--
|
C. Balakrishnan
|--
|
Suhas Bhat
|--
|
N. Gupta
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Deepak Hota
|0
|0
|
S. V. Ravi Rao
|0
|0
|
R. Muralidhara
|0
|0
|
Aniruddh Kumar
|0
|0
|
B. Viswanatha
|0
|0
|
Umesh Chandra
|0
|0
|
A. Haldar
|0
|0
|
Kavitha Kestur
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Prasad
|0
|0
|
Surina Rajan
|0
|0
|
Kusum Singh
|0
|0
|
Sudhir Beri
|0
|0
|
M. Raghuveer
|0
|0
|
B.P. Rao
|0
|0
|
C. Balakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Suhas Bhat
|0
|0
|
N. Gupta
|0
|0