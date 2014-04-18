Shri. Aniruddh Kumar is Director - Rail & Metro Business, Director of the Company. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Technology in Industrial Engineering System. He has over three decades of professional experience in Planning and Production and served in various capacities in Public Sector Companies. Prior to assuming as Director (Rail & Metro Business) on 18.04.2014, he was the Executive Director heading the Koraput Division of HAL. Before joining HAL he served in BEML as General Manager and he was with BEML during 1993 to 2009. He is a member of All India Management Association and Member of Institution of Engineers. He guided about 25 batches of University Students to complete the thesis, a pre-requisite for award of B.Tech degree. He does not hold any equity shares of the Company.