Name Description

Jeffrey Blidner Mr. Jeffrey M. Blidner is Chairman of the Board of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He is also a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management. In that capacity he is responsible for strategic planning as well as transaction execution. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Funds Group. He is the Chair and a director of Brookfield Business Partners L.P., and a director of Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2000, Mr. Blidner was a senior partner at a Canadian law firm. He received his LLB from York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Bar in Ontario as Gold Medalist.

Sachin Shah Mr. Sachin G. Shah is Chief Executive Officer of General Partner of the Company. He has oversight of Brookfield Renewable’s growth and capitalization, on a global basis. Mr. Shah received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA, CA).

Nicholas Goodman Mr. Nicholas Goodman is Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., with effect from 6 February 2015. In this capacity, he directs all capital markets activities, accounting, financial reporting, treasury, taxation and investor relations, on a global basis. Mr. Goodman received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Harry Goldgut Mr. Harry A. Goldgut is Group Chairman of the Board of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He is also a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management. He has been involved in the electric power industry since 1985. Mr. Goldgut joined Brookfield in 1997 as Vice President, Power Generation and since then has held various senior positions in BRPI, becoming its Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2000, adding Chairman in 2005. He has been actively involved in developing and expanding Brookfield’s power operations and has had primary responsibility for its acquisitions and its senior regulatory relationships. He played an active role in the restructuring of the electricity industry in Ontario as a member of several governmental and regulatory committees and task forces including the Market Design Committee, the Minister of Energy’s Advisory Committee, the Clean Energy Task Force and the Ontario Energy Board Chair’s Advisory Roundtable. Mr. Goldgut received an LL.B. from York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School in Ontario, and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1982

Richard Legault Mr. Richard Legault is Group Chairman of the General Partner of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He is also a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and is appointed under the Master Services as Chief Executive Officer of BREP. Since 1999, he has led the growth of Brookfield’s renewable power operations on a global basis, helping to make Brookfield Renewable one of the world’s largest pure play renewable power portfolios. Mr. Legault was Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield from 2000 to 2001, prior to which he held several senior positions in operations, finance, and corporate development with Brookfield’s forest products operations. Mr. Legault received a Bachelor of Accounting from the Université du Québec in Hull and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA, CA).

Henrique Martins Mr. Henrique Martins is Chief Executive Officer - Brazil of the General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He provides oversight of Brookfield Renewable’s activities in Brazil, including growth, operations and funding and maintains responsibility for generation and development, including operations and maintenance, marketing, health and safety, legal, environmental and procurement activities. Mr. Martins received a degree in Economics from PUC University and his MBA from the University of Michigan.

Jennifer Mazin Ms. Jennifer Alison Mazin is General Counsel of the General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. She provides oversight of Brookfield Renewable’s legal matters on a global basis, including transactional matters, corporate governance and public disclosure. Ms. Mazin received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and her law degree from the University of Toronto. She is called to the bars of the State of New York and the Province of Ontario.

David Mann Mr. David McDaniel Mann is Lead Independent Director of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He is formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova Scotia Power Inc. (1996-2004) and Vice Chairman (2004-2005) and President and Chief Executive Officer (1998-2004) of Emera Inc., TSX-listed energy and services companies that invest in electrical generation, transmission and distribution. Mr. Mann currently serves as Counsel at Cox & Palmer (a law firm) and has over 30 years of experience in the practice of corporate and commercial law, with a particular emphasis on corporate finance and public utility regulation. He also serves as Chairman of Logistec Corporation and is the Audit Committee Chairman of New Growth Corporation, Acadian Timber Corp. and Allbanc Split Corp II. Mr. Mann holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University and a Master of Laws from the University of London, England.

Lars Josefsson Prof. Lars G. Josefsson is Director of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Vattenfall AB (2000-2010), Celsius AB (1997-2000) and various positions with Ericsson over a 24-year period. Mr. Josefsson is also a member of the boards of directors of Robert Bosch GmbH and Holmen AB and is Chairman of the board of directors of Burntisland Fabrication Ltd. He is also Chairman and Managing Partner of BioElectric Solutions LGJ AB, the founder of the Biomass for Electricity Initiative and Foundation and a member of the board of trustees of Hand in Hand International. Mr. Josefsson graduated from Chalmers University of Technology in Applied Physics with a Master of Science in 1973 and in 1986 graduated from IMD, Lausanne, PED. Mr. Josefsson is an Honorary Professor in Physics, Brandenburg Technical University, Cottbus, Germany.

Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Filho is Independent Director of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He is a founding partner of Virtus BR Partners, an independent advisory company. He was formerly the President and Managing Director of the Brazilian National Development Bank and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Unibanco Investment Bank. Mr. de Carvalho Filho served as the non-executive Chairman of BHP Billiton Brazil (2006-2011) and served on the board of directors of Petrobras, Eletrobrás and Vale, among others. Mr. de Carvalho Filho is currently a director of Cnova N.V. He is also a director and audit committee member of TechnipFMC plc (formerly FMC Technologies, Inc.) and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Mr. de Carvalho Filho is the President of the Board of Trustees of the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra. Mr. de Carvalho Filho holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from The Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C. and a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Economics from New York University.

Louis Maroun Mr. Louis Joseph Maroun is Independent Director of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He was formerly the Executive Chairman of ING Real Estate Canada, and held executive positions in a number of real estate companies where he was responsible for overseeing operations, real estate transactions, asset and property management, as well as many other related functions. Mr. Maroun is a director of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. where he is a member of the Audit Committee and the chairperson of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Mr. Maroun is also Chairman of Sigma Real Estate Advisors and Sigma Capital Corporation and is on the board of directors and is Chairman of Summit Industrial Income REIT. Mr. Maroun graduated from the University of New Brunswick in 1972 with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in psychology, followed by a series of post graduate studies in finance and mortgage underwriting. In January of 2007, Mr. Maroun was elected a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

John Van Egmond Mr. John Van Egmond is Independent Director of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited, the Managing General Partner of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. He is presently a financial consultant with Ozona Corporation (a general consulting company) in Tucson, Arizona. He was formerly the acting President and Chief Executive Officer and director of Wilshire Technologies, Inc. (located in Carlsbad, California) where he was responsible for all financial, operational, sales and marketing and human resource functions. Mr. Van Egmond was also the President of Century Power Corporation, an independent power producer based in Tucson, Arizona. Mr. Van Egmond is a Certified Public Accountant and received a Bachelor of Science in accounting in 1972 from Montana State University.