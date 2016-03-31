Name Description

Babasaheb Kalyani Mr. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. Mr. Kalyani is a Mechanical Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences, Pilani, Rajasthan. He has done his M.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of technology, USA. Mr. Kalyani is Vice President of the Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture. Mr. Kalyani is also a member of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Advisory Committee of Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany.

Kishore Saletore Mr. Kishore Saletore is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., with effect from 2 February 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant and graduated of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

G. Agarwal Mr. G. K. Agarwal is an Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. He is B.E. (Mech) & MBA and Deputy Managing Director of the Company. Mr. G.K. Agarwal is a Director on the Board of BF Utilities Limited. Mr. G.K. Agarwal is also Director on the Board of Directors of the Subsidiaries of the Company, viz. Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH & CO. KG, CDP Bharat Forge GmbH, Bharat Forge Daun GmbH and Bharat Forge Hong Kong Limited.

Amit Kalyani Mr. Amit B. Kalyani is an Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. He initially worked with Kalyani Steels Limited, followed by other companies within the group. He then joined Bharat Forge in 1999 as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, where he played a critical role responsible for implementing Unified MIS System SAP R3. He later took charge of investor relations & fund raising activities, such as, GDR, FCCB, Rights Issue & ECB’s, to the tune of $ 400 million over a period of 3 years. He was also instrumental in strategizing and execution of the several acquisitions that the group had in Germany. Mr. Amit B. Kalyani is currently an Executive Director and while he is involved in the company’s strategic planning & global business development initiatives, Mr. Amit B. Kalyani also takes care of the overall group strategy and is responsible for the expansion of its steel business and driving the infrastructure business foray of the group.

B. Kalyani Mr. B. P. Kalyani is an Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., since 23 May 2006. He is B.E. (Prod. Engg.), M.S. (Mech. Engg.), M.B.A., is an Executive Director of the Company with effect from May 23, 2006. Mr. B. P. Kalyani has served with the Company more than 30 years and was Senior Vice President (FMD). He is responsible for Close Die Forge Division (CDFD).

S. Tandale Mr. S. E. Tandale is an Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. He has served with the Company for 15 years and was Senior Vice President (International Trade Division). He is also a director on the Boards of Bharat Forge America Inc., Bharat Forge Kilsta AB, and Bharat Forge Scottish Stampings Ltd.

Prakash Bhalerao Mr. Prakash Chandrashekhar Bhalerao is Non-Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. He has over 37 years of work experience. Mr. Bhalerao has been on our Board since April 1, 1998. On and from August 1, 2005, he was designated as a Non-Executive Director on the Board.

Vimal Bhandari Mr. Vimal Bhandari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate from Mumbai University and a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Bhandari is a proficient and a proven top management professional with over 26 years of experience in a range of businesses in the financial services industry. He is currently the CEO and Managing Director of IndoStar Capital Finance, a wholesale credit institution sponsored by private equity houses like Everstone, Goldman Sachs, Ashmore and others with an initial capitalization of ` 9,000 Millions. Prior to joining IndoStar Capital, he was the Country Head of AEGON N.V., the large Dutch financial services player, which has established a life insurance business in India. In his early career, Mr. Bhandari was with IL&FS, the Indian infrastructure financing and financial services institution, of which twelve years were spent as the Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company. He was directly responsible for the financial services business of IL&FS. Mr. Bhandari has also been a member of the Executive Committee and the Listing Committee of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of FICCI.

Lalita Gupte Mrs. Lalita Dileep Gupte is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. She brings with her experience in the areas of Retail, Corporate and International Banking, Leasing, Planning & Resources and other areas. Mrs. Gupte holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Management Studies. She was previously with ICICI Bank Ltd. as Joint Managing Director. Currently, she is the Chairperson of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Ltd. and Director of Nokia Corporation, First Source Solutions Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.and Swadhaar FinAcess.

T. Mukherjee Dr. T. Mukherjee is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., since 23 January 2010. Dr. Mukherjee is M. Met. and Ph.D. Dr. Mukherjee, a veteran Metallurgist, has authored 134 papers in his career spanning four decades. He has been a visiting lecturer at University of Sheffield, U.K. and Adjunct Professor at I.I.T. Kharagpur. He is also a recipient of various prestigious awards. Dr. Mukherjee has total work experience of 46 years.

Naresh Narad Mr. Naresh Narad is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts, LL.B. and has been a veteran I.A.S. Civil Servant. Mr. Naresh Narad has held various important positions in the Government of India and Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Pratap Pawar Mr. Pratap G. Pawar is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., since May 24, 2005. He is Chairman of Sakal Papers Private Limited and Chairman of ASK Chemicals India Private Limited. He was the Former President of The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture, Pune, The Indian Newspaper Society, New Delhi and Indian Language Newspapers Association. He is Vice President of the World Association of Newspapers (WAN- IFRA) Paris and also Director from January 2007. He is well known social worker and is actively associated as Trustee/Member with many trusts/ organizations.

Puranam Ravikumar Shri. Puranam Hayagreeva Ravikumar is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharat Forge Ltd. Mr. Ravikumar, Nominee Director of ICICI Bank Limited, resigned and ceased to be Director w.e.f. 26 March 2009, his nomination having been withdrawn by ICICI Bank Limited. He was subsequently appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. 20 May 2009. Mr. P.H. Ravikumar has a done his Bachelors degree in Commerce and CAIIB, an AIB from London and a Diploma in French. Mr P.H. Ravikumar who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd also serves on the Boards of Eveready Industries Ltd, The Federal BanK Ltd.,National Collateral Management Services Ltd. , NABARD Consultancy Services and SKS Micro-Finance.