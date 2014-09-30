Name Description

Babasaheb Kalyani Dr. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited Born on 7th January, 1949. Mr. Kalyani is a Mechanical Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. He also has an M. S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Mr. Kalyani also serves on the Boards of BF Investment, The Ugar Sugar Works, Hikal, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, Kalyani Lemmerz, Kalyani Carpenter Metal Centres, Kalyani Steels, Automotive Axles, Merritor HVS (India), Khed Developers etc.

Bhalchandra Mitkari Bhalchandra S. Mitkari is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Sudhindra Joshi Sudhindra S. Joshi is Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Amit Kalyani Mr. Amit B. Kalyani is Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. Mr. Amit Kalyani joined Bharat Forge Limited w.e.f. 24th October, 1999 as Chief Technology Officer and has since been instrumental in induction of Technology in the Company and providing system support services to the Company's process. He also designed and implemented e-Commerce strategies and is contributing significantly in manufacturing, marketing, exports and technology upgradation areas in the Company.

Aarti Sathe Aarti A. Sathe is Additional Independent Director of the Company.

Bhalachandra Hattarki Mr. Bhalachandra B. Hattarki is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. He is a Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineer. Born on 10th October, 1941. He also serves on the Boards of Kalyani International, BF Investment, Kalyani Investment Co., Hospet Steels, Precision Seals Manufacturing, Kalyani Steels, and Kalyani Mukand.