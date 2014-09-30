Edition:
BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)

BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

404.45INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.25 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
Rs397.20
Open
Rs399.75
Day's High
Rs410.45
Day's Low
Rs397.00
Volume
419,982
Avg. Vol
581,956
52-wk High
Rs576.65
52-wk Low
Rs312.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Babasaheb Kalyani

68 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhalchandra Mitkari

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sudhindra Joshi

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Amit Kalyani

41 2005 Non-Executive Director

Aarti Sathe

2015 Additional Independent Director

Bhalachandra Hattarki

73 Independent Non-Executive Director

Sanjay Vaidya

59 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Babasaheb Kalyani

Dr. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited Born on 7th January, 1949. Mr. Kalyani is a Mechanical Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. He also has an M. S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Mr. Kalyani also serves on the Boards of BF Investment, The Ugar Sugar Works, Hikal, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, Kalyani Lemmerz, Kalyani Carpenter Metal Centres, Kalyani Steels, Automotive Axles, Merritor HVS (India), Khed Developers etc.

Bhalchandra Mitkari

Bhalchandra S. Mitkari is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Sudhindra Joshi

Sudhindra S. Joshi is Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Amit Kalyani

Mr. Amit B. Kalyani is Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. Mr. Amit Kalyani joined Bharat Forge Limited w.e.f. 24th October, 1999 as Chief Technology Officer and has since been instrumental in induction of Technology in the Company and providing system support services to the Company's process. He also designed and implemented e-Commerce strategies and is contributing significantly in manufacturing, marketing, exports and technology upgradation areas in the Company.

Aarti Sathe

Aarti A. Sathe is Additional Independent Director of the Company.

Bhalachandra Hattarki

Mr. Bhalachandra B. Hattarki is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. He is a Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineer. Born on 10th October, 1941. He also serves on the Boards of Kalyani International, BF Investment, Kalyani Investment Co., Hospet Steels, Precision Seals Manufacturing, Kalyani Steels, and Kalyani Mukand.

Sanjay Vaidya

Mr. Sanjay S. Vaidya is Independent Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He is a Partner of M/s. Kunte & Vaidya, Chartered Accountants, Pune. He has been in practice for over 24 years and has experience in Corporate & Legal field, Tax Laws, Company Law, Foreign Exchange Laws etc. Mr. Vaidya also serves on the Boards of Sharp India Ltd., MRF and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Babasaheb Kalyani

35,000

Bhalchandra Mitkari

--

Sudhindra Joshi

--

Amit Kalyani

15,000

Aarti Sathe

--

Bhalachandra Hattarki

--

Sanjay Vaidya

--
As Of  30 Sep 2014

